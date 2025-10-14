Diwali 2025: Dermatologist shares tips to protect skin during festive season

This Diwali, protect your skin with essential tips like simplifying your routine and restoring it after festive celebrations.

As the bright lights of Diwali shine in the night sky, our homes fill with warmth and joy. We enjoy the tasty smells of sweets and the excitement of celebrations. However, during these festivities, our skin can suffer from smoke from fireworks, dust in the air, and strong cleaning products. To keep your skin glowing and youthful while enjoying the celebrations, it is important to have a good skincare routine during Diwali. Let’s look at some helpful tips to protect your skin this Diwali, so it stays healthy and radiant despite all the holiday fun.

How to prepare skin before the festivities?

To protect your skin, start preparing a few weeks before the celebrations. Begin a routine a week in advance that focuses on strengthening your skin barrier.

Gentle cleansing: Use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to remove dirt and oil without taking away your skin’s natural moisture. Strong cleansers can make your skin more sensitive to irritants.

Moisturization with purpose: Choose a moisturiser that won’t clog your pores and has ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid. “These ingredients hydrate your skin and help fix the moisture barrier”, Choose a moisturiser that won’t clog your pores and has ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid. “These ingredients hydrate your skin and help fix the moisture barrier”, Dr Apoorva Raghavan , Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. This is important before you expose your skin to different stressors.

Incorporate sunscreen: If your skin can handle it, add a broad-spectrum SPF 30–50 sunscreen to your morning routine. Sunscreen is important all year round, not just in summer. It protects your skin from UV rays that can worsen sensitivity and irritation, especially during outdoor activities at If your skin can handle it, add a broad-spectrum SPF 30–50 sunscreen to your morning routine. Sunscreen is important all year round, not just in summer. It protects your skin from UV rays that can worsen sensitivity and irritation, especially during outdoor activities at festive times

How to simplify your skincare routine?

You don’t need a complicated skincare routine during Diwali. Keeping it simple helps you take care of your skin during the busy celebrations.

Start with cleansing: Start your day with a gentle cleanser that has no fragrance. Use it to wash off any oils and dirt from the night. This will give you a clean base for the rest of your skincare routine during Diwali.

Apply an antioxidant serum: “A lightweight antioxidant serum that contains vitamin C or niacinamide can help protect your skin from damage caused by pollution and smoke from fireworks”, says the dermatologist. These ingredients also help give your skin a healthy glow.

Don’t forget sunscreen: After using the serum, put on a high SPF sunscreen to protect your skin all day. Remember, UV rays are still present even if it’s cloudy.

Moisturise lightly: Use a non-greasy moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated without feeling heavy. This will help your skin feel fresh.

How to do festive makeup?

If you plan to wear makeup, choose a simple style.

{{{htmlData}}}

Choose breathable products: Choose non-comedogenic makeup that won’t block your pores. “Avoid heavy layers, as they can cause breakouts”, warns the doctor. Instead, aim for a natural finish.

Targeted coverage: Use concealer only where you need it instead of applying layers of foundation. This approach helps your skin breathe and keeps your look fresh and dewy.

How do I protect my skin from pollution?

Diwali celebrations bring happiness, but they also increase exposure to environmental pollutants. To protect your skin, take proactive steps to care for it.

Cover up: Cover your face and neck with soft cotton or silk fabric. This helps reduce direct contact with pollutants.

Post-festival cleanse: “When you get home, wash your face with lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser. This helps remove soot, residue, and particles that may stick to your skin from the celebrations”, suggests Dr Raghavan.

Avoid harsh exfoliation: Avoid using scrubs or chemical peels during this time. Exfoliants can irritate your skin and make it more sensitive to the environment.

Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated is very important. Drink plenty of water and eat foods rich in antioxidants, like fruits and leafy greens. These habits help your skin recover from outside stress.

Restore and repair your skin after celebrations

After the celebrations, it’s important to restore your skin’s balance and health.

Gentle double cleansing: “If you’ve used thick makeup or sunscreen, start your skin care routine with a double cleanse to remove all products thoroughly”, says the dermat.

Soothe the skin: Use a calming serum or a moisturiser that helps repair your skin barrier. Look for products with soothing ingredients like panthenol, Centella asiatica, or colloidal oatmeal. These ingredients can help reduce inflammation and promote healing.

Pause potent actives: It may be best to avoid strong ingredients like retinoids or exfoliating acids for a while until your skin feels normal again. This can help prevent more irritation.

Hydration focus: “If your skin feels tight or dry, try using a light sleeping mask or a thick layer on dry areas. This will help your skin keep moisture overnight and recover faster,” shares the expert.

After the celebrations are over and your skin has rested, you can start to add active skincare products back into your routine. This is also a great time to try professional treatments that can improve your skin’s texture and glow.