Dermatologist shares 6 ways to protect your skin barrier from urban pollution and stress

Learn six dermatologist-approved methods to protect your skin barrier from urban pollution and stress, ensuring your skin stays healthy.

Living in the city offers advantages such as convenience, a lively culture, and many opportunities. However, it also brings challenges for our skin. City life exposes us to pollution, stress, and unpredictable weather, which can weaken our natural skin barrier. This barrier is important because it helps retain moisture, protects against irritation, and blocks pollutants. So, how can we strengthen it?

What are ways to protect your skin?

Here are six easy ways to protect your skin from city elements, approved by Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor.

Cleanse correctly—twice daily, gently

Start with the basics of cleansing. After a long day, your skin collects dirt and pollutants. It’s important to cleanse your skin in the evening. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as harsh cleansers can remove the natural oils that protect your skin. “Instead, try a two-step cleansing process. First, use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and dirt. Then, use a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser,” says the dermatologist. If you have dry or sensitive skin, a creamy cleanser can help keep your skin smooth and hydrated. Also, use lukewarm water instead of hot, as hot water can be damaging.

2. Build an antioxidant defence in the morning

After you clean your skin in the morning, it is time to protect it for the day. Cities have many free radicals from car pollution and sunlight, which can harm your skin. “Adding an antioxidant serum to your morning routine can help. Look for formulas with vitamin C, vitamin E, or niacinamide, says Dr Kapoor. These ingredients help protect against oxidative damage and strengthen your skin barrier. This works together with your sunscreen for extra protection.

3. Sun protection

We often overlook the sun’s effects, especially in busy cities where we feel protected by buildings. However, UV rays and intense visible light can harm your skin. They can cause inflammation, damage your skin’s repair processes, and lead to serious problems like skin cancer. “It’s important to use a good sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, with at least SPF 50 and PA+ or higher,” says the doctor. Make sunscreen application a daily habit, and remember to reapply every 2 hours, even when you’re indoors. Also, don’t forget to cover areas like your neck, ears, and the backs of your hands, which are often missed. Your future self will thank you for it.

4. Exfoliate and use actives sensibly

Exfoliation can be great for dull skin, but you need to use it carefully. Chemical exfoliants, like AHAs and BHAs, can improve your skin’s texture and tone, but overuse can cause irritation and sensitivity. Start slowly; use them about once a week at first and increase the frequency as your skin gets used to them. “Also, be mindful of retinoids. They are effective, but you should use them carefully,” says the expert. Pair them with a good moisturiser and use them occasionally until your skin adjusts. Always use sun protection when using active ingredients during the day, as these can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays.

5. Address stress, sleep, and nutrition

Chronic stress can increase inflammation and slow down skin repair, making your skin look dull. To improve your skin, focus on getting good sleep, exercising regularly, and practising stress-reduction techniques such as meditation or yoga. “Nutrition is also important; eat foods rich in essential fatty acids, like avocados, nuts, and oily fish, to strengthen your skin from the inside. Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol and tobacco, as both can harm your skin,” shares the expert. If your skin problems persist, see a dermatologist to check for conditions such as eczema or rosacea.

6. Time to see a dermatologist

If your skin looks dull despite a good skincare routine, it may be time to see a dermatologist. “A daily skincare routine can work wonders, but some skin issues need professional help to heal, repair, and strengthen your skin barrier, addressing deeper issues that regular skincare might not explain”, according to the dermat.