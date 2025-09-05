How to prevent ingrown hair and razor bumps: Dermatologist shares top tips

Get expert tips from a dermatologist to prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps. These will maintain smooth skin and relieve discomfort.

Troubled by ingrown hair? It can transform smooth skin into rough patches accompanied by dark spots and swelling. This irritation typically occurs in sensitive areas where the skin is more prone to issues. To keep your skin looking its best and to ease any discomfort, it is crucial to understand how to prevent ingrown hair and razor bumps, especially if you regularly remove hair. A dermatologist offers helpful insights on this common concern, guiding individuals on how to care for their skin while maintaining its health and radiance.

What is ingrown hair?

An ingrown hair occurs when hair that has been cut or removed grows back into the skin rather than emerging through the hair follicle. This often results from a buildup of dead skin cells that blocks the hair’s natural exit route, as reported in the Biochemistry and Biophysics journal. While shaving is usually blamed for causing ingrown hair, other methods, such as waxing, can also contribute to the problem. Recognising the causes is the first step towards effective prevention.

What is the main cause of ingrown hair?

Ingrown hair can form on any area of the body where hair is removed. Here are some of the most common reasons:

Improper hair removal techniques: Shaving or waxing against the direction of hair growth can cause hair to become trapped under the skin.

Frequent hair removal: “Removing hair too often, without allowing enough time for regrowth, increases the risk of ingrown hair, dermatologist Dr Madhulika Mhatre tells Health Shots.

tells Health Shots. Curly hair: Individuals with curly hair may be more susceptible, as the natural curl can lead to hair growing back into the skin instead of outward.

How to prevent ingrown hair?

To help prevent ingrown hair, avoid shaving, tweezing, and waxing. If these methods are unavoidable, consider using the following dermatologist-recommended tips:

Regular exfoliation: Exfoliating the skin once a week can help remove dead skin cells that block hair follicles. “Using natural exfoliators, such as a sugar scrub made from sugar mixed with water or milk”, recommends Dr Mhatre. Moisturise before hair removal: Hydration is key. Moisturising the skin before shaving or waxing helps soften the hair and improves the glide of the razor or waxing strip. “A good quality moisturiser can make a significant difference,” states Dr Mhatre. Consider your hair removal method: If you’re prone to ingrown hair, you might want to explore alternative hair removal methods, such as laser hair removal, which can effectively reduce hair growth over time. Sanitise your razor: Keeping your shaving tools clean can’t be overstated. Before each use, dip your razor in sanitiser for 5 to 10 minutes to eliminate bacteria. After shaving, rinse the razor and store it in a dry area to prevent contamination. Choose disposable razors carefully: Many people unknowingly misuse disposable razors, using them multiple times. “Using dull blades increases the likelihood of ingrown hair,” advises Dr Mhatre. Whenever possible, opt for a fresh razor with a sharp blade for the best results. Shave in the direction of hair growth: Shaving with the grain, meaning in the direction of hair growth, can significantly reduce the risk of ingrown hair. “The importance of this step, noting that it is often overlooked. Take your time to avoid rushing through the shave,” highlights Dr Mhatre. Avoid traditional soaps and shower gels: Overly harsh soaps and shower gels can dry out the skin, leading to an increased risk of ingrown hair. Instead, choose shaving creams or gels that are specifically formulated for shaving. These products create a protective barrier, allowing for a smoother shaving experience.

How to treat ingrown hair?

If you develop ingrown hair, addressing it promptly is crucial to prevent discomfort and infection.