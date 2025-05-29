Hormonal acne diet: Foods to eat and avoid to manage breakouts

Are you struggling with stubborn breakouts that just won’t go away? Your diet could be the hidden culprit behind hormonal acne. Here’s what to eat and what to avoid for clear skin.

Ever wonder why breakouts keep showing up, especially during certain times of the month? That could be hormonal acne. Unlike regular pimples, hormonal acne is linked to internal imbalances, mainly fluctuations in hormones like androgens, which can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores, and inflammation. Stress, puberty, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), poor sleep, and certain medications can also trigger it, but one major factor often overlooked is diet. What you eat can either reduce acne or fuel breakouts. So today, let’s talk about the best foods to eat for clear skin and the ones you should try to avoid to help reduce acne.

People with hormonal acne often notice more breakouts at certain times, such as:

Before or during their period

During or after pregnancy

After starting or stopping birth control pills

During perimenopause or menopause

While it is not always easy to tell if acne is caused by hormones, the timing of flare-ups can be helpful to understand it.

Hormonal acne: Foods to eat and avoid

Here are some of the best foods to manage hormonal acne:

1. High-fibre foods

High-fibre foods play a key role in supporting clear skin and reducing acne by improving gut health, regulating hormones, and minimising insulin spikes. A fibre-rich diet helps flush out toxins and balance blood sugar, both of which can influence acne. Green leafy vegetables, cruciferous veggies, fruits with skin, and whole grains are excellent sources that also offer anti-inflammatory benefits. To naturally boost fibre intake, include:

Fruits like berries, grapefruit, oranges, apples, cherries, bananas, pears, grapes, and peaches.

Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, kale, peppers, zucchini, cauliflower, carrots, and beets.

Whole grains and starchy vegetables like sweet potatoes, quinoa, butternut squash, farro, brown rice, oats, and buckwheat.

2. Healthy fats

Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids have powerful anti-inflammatory effects, which help in the healing of acne-prone skin, suggests a study published in Life. Vegetarian options for healthy fats include olive oil, avocados, nut butter, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, especially flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. People following non-vegetarian diets can benefit from consuming whole eggs and fatty fish such as salmon and sardines.

3. Low-glycemic index foods

Generally, a low-glycemic diet is popular among people with diabetes to maintain blood sugar levels. However, controlling fluctuating glucose levels can ease the symptoms of acne. Eating low-glycemic foods made of complex carbohydrates does not spike blood sugar levels. Instead, they help reduce insulin levels, which in turn lowers androgenic hormonal activity. Choose complex carbohydrates like oats, brown rice, quinoa, legumes, fruits (berries, apples, and bananas), nuts, seeds and sweet potatoes over simpler carbs to reduce the risk of acne and breakouts.

4. Probiotics and fermented foods

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, which plays a crucial role in managing skin conditions like acne. Fermented foods are natural sources of probiotics and help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora. A study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that probiotics may reduce skin inflammation and other acne symptoms. They also support digestion and hormonal balance, which are key factors in hormonal acne.

Include these probiotic-rich foods in your diet—yogurt, buttermilk, idli, dosa, dhokla, pickles, paneer, kimchi, kefir, and sauerkraut. These foods can naturally support clear and healthy skin.

5. Zinc and vitamins A and E

Including these nutrient-rich foods in your diet can reduce the risk of acne breakouts:

Zinc is beneficial in controlling excess oil production and reducing inflammation, both of which help manage hormonal acne. It is commonly found in foods like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and cashews.

Vitamins A and E are also essential for skin health. Vitamin A supports skin repair and reduces inflammation and is abundant in vegetables like carrots and spinach.

Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties, helps protect and nourish the skin, and almonds are one of the best sources of it.

Additional skin-friendly foods that may help reduce hormonal acne include:

Legumes such as chickpeas, black beans, lentils, and kidney beans are rich in fibre and nutrients.

Anti-inflammatory herbs and spices like turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, parsley, garlic, ginger, and cayenne help reduce inflammation.

High-quality protein sources, including salmon, tofu, chicken, turkey, eggs, and shellfish, for skin repair and regeneration.

Tomatoes, which are rich in antioxidants like lycopene.

Plant-based dairy alternatives such as cashew milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and coconut yoghurt can help reduce potential acne triggers.

Unsweetened beverages like water, sparkling water, green tea, hibiscus tea, and lemon water can help keep skin hydrated.

Worst foods for hormonal acne

Here are some foods that may worsen your hormonal acne:

1. High-glycemic index and refined foods

These foods, like sweets, white bread, sugary cereals, cakes, candy, and soft drinks, rapidly increase blood sugar levels, leading to insulin spikes and hormonal imbalance. These fluctuations can contribute to acne flare-ups.

2. Dairy products

Dairy products, especially from sources that inject hormones to unnaturally raise milk yield, may also impact skin as they disturb hormonal balance. A 2018 review published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology found that individuals who drank milk were 16 percent more likely to develop acne. Choosing plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk is a better option.

4. Excess sugar and sugary beverages

Excess sugar and sugary beverages are highly inflammatory and can worsen hormonal acne by disrupting hormonal balance. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology confirms this link, highlighting the benefits of reducing added sugars and sweetened drinks. So, avoid sweets, sugary sodas, and excess sugar added to packaged foods.

5. Alcohol and excess caffeine

If consumed in excess, alcohol and caffeine can overburden the liver and interfere with hormone metabolism. Not only this, but they can also disturb your digestive system, which can further affect your skin negatively.

6. Highly processed foods

These foods, such as fast food, frozen meals, chips, and sugary snacks, are low in nutrients and may contribute to acne. Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods for healthier skin.

So ladies, make sure you avoid these foods and include only healthy foods in your diet to manage your hormonal acne!