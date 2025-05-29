Hormonal acne diet: Foods to eat and avoid to manage breakouts

Ever wonder why breakouts keep showing up, especially during certain times of the month? That could be hormonal acne. Unlike regular pimples, hormonal acne is linked to internal imbalances, mainly fluctuations in hormones like androgens, which can lead to excess oil production, clogged pores, and inflammation. Stress, puberty, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), poor sleep, and certain medications can also trigger it, but one major factor often overlooked is diet. What you eat can either reduce acne or fuel breakouts. So today, let’s talk about the best foods to eat for clear skin and the ones you should try to avoid to help reduce acne.
People with hormonal acne often notice more breakouts at certain times, such as:
While it is not always easy to tell if acne is caused by hormones, the timing of flare-ups can be helpful to understand it.
Here are some of the best foods to manage hormonal acne:
High-fibre foods play a key role in supporting clear skin and reducing acne by improving gut health, regulating hormones, and minimising insulin spikes. A fibre-rich diet helps flush out toxins and balance blood sugar, both of which can influence acne. Green leafy vegetables, cruciferous veggies, fruits with skin, and whole grains are excellent sources that also offer anti-inflammatory benefits. To naturally boost fibre intake, include:
Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids have powerful anti-inflammatory effects, which help in the healing of acne-prone skin, suggests a study published in Life. Vegetarian options for healthy fats include olive oil, avocados, nut butter, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, especially flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. People following non-vegetarian diets can benefit from consuming whole eggs and fatty fish such as salmon and sardines.
Generally, a low-glycemic diet is popular among people with diabetes to maintain blood sugar levels. However, controlling fluctuating glucose levels can ease the symptoms of acne. Eating low-glycemic foods made of complex carbohydrates does not spike blood sugar levels. Instead, they help reduce insulin levels, which in turn lowers androgenic hormonal activity. Choose complex carbohydrates like oats, brown rice, quinoa, legumes, fruits (berries, apples, and bananas), nuts, seeds and sweet potatoes over simpler carbs to reduce the risk of acne and breakouts.
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, which plays a crucial role in managing skin conditions like acne. Fermented foods are natural sources of probiotics and help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora. A study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that probiotics may reduce skin inflammation and other acne symptoms. They also support digestion and hormonal balance, which are key factors in hormonal acne.
Include these probiotic-rich foods in your diet—yogurt, buttermilk, idli, dosa, dhokla, pickles, paneer, kimchi, kefir, and sauerkraut. These foods can naturally support clear and healthy skin.
Including these nutrient-rich foods in your diet can reduce the risk of acne breakouts:
Additional skin-friendly foods that may help reduce hormonal acne include:
Here are some foods that may worsen your hormonal acne:
These foods, like sweets, white bread, sugary cereals, cakes, candy, and soft drinks, rapidly increase blood sugar levels, leading to insulin spikes and hormonal imbalance. These fluctuations can contribute to acne flare-ups.
Dairy products, especially from sources that inject hormones to unnaturally raise milk yield, may also impact skin as they disturb hormonal balance. A 2018 review published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology found that individuals who drank milk were 16 percent more likely to develop acne. Choosing plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk is a better option.
Excess sugar and sugary beverages are highly inflammatory and can worsen hormonal acne by disrupting hormonal balance. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology confirms this link, highlighting the benefits of reducing added sugars and sweetened drinks. So, avoid sweets, sugary sodas, and excess sugar added to packaged foods.
If consumed in excess, alcohol and caffeine can overburden the liver and interfere with hormone metabolism. Not only this, but they can also disturb your digestive system, which can further affect your skin negatively.
These foods, such as fast food, frozen meals, chips, and sugary snacks, are low in nutrients and may contribute to acne. Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods for healthier skin.
So ladies, make sure you avoid these foods and include only healthy foods in your diet to manage your hormonal acne!
Hormonal acne often appears along the chin, jawline, and lower cheeks and may flare up before your period, during pregnancy, or after changes in birth control.
Acne is most common and often worst during teenage years (ages 12–18) due to puberty-related hormone surges. However, adult acne, especially hormonal acne, can affect people in their 20s, 30s, and even 40s, particularly women.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) acne is a type of hormonal acne caused by high androgens (male hormones) in women. It is often persistent, concentrated on the lower face, and can occur alongside other PCOS symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, or excess hair growth.
Hormonal acne may improve with age, especially after menopause, but varies by person. It can also be managed or reduced with the right skincare, medication, and lifestyle changes, including diet, stress management, etc.
