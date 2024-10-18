Karwa Chauth: 5 side effects of henna you must know before applying mehendi

Chat with
Karwa Chauth is that time of the year when Hindu women happily apply mehendi or henna designs on their hands to mark the festival. While the final henna designs may look beautiful, it must be noted that there can be many henna side effects on skin that you should be aware of. Using pure henna has not been found to be harmful for skin, but certain additives used in commercially used henna may lead to allergic reactions in the form of red and itchy bumps. Therefore, it is essential to understand the factors that can make henna application dangerous, and try and choose the best henna for yourself. Read on to know some likely henna side effects on skin, and what to do in case of an allergic reaction.
Henna is a reddish-brown dye prepared from dried and powdered leaves of the henna tree. “It is a natural colouring agent often used to make beautiful patterns on the body or even colour one’s hair,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.
While pure henna is considered to be safe for the skin, when there are damaging additions made to henna, it can get dangerous. The US Food and Drug Administration states that some people have had bad reactions to henna tattoos. It can also cause permanent skin discolouration, among other skin complications. It also states that henna has been approved to be used on the hair and not directly on the skin. FDA claims to have also received reports of injuries to the skin caused by regular henna and as well as products marketed as black henna.
Here are some side effects of henna on the skin:
Some people develop allergic reactions against henna, especially ones that are often adulterated with chemicals such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD). This can lead to mild and distressing symptoms, such as some redness, extreme itching and swelling, which should be medically treated if the symptoms persist for a longer period. It can also cause severe dermatitis, eye irritation and tearing, asthma, gastritis, renal failure, vertigo, tremors, convulsions, and coma in humans, states this study, published in the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Henna also has the propensity to cause burning and irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin. These people or the ones who apply henna for longer periods of time may experience a burning sensation, rashes, or dryness at a particular area where it has been applied. A study, published by BMC, states that the first signs of symptoms surface in the form of allergic contact dermatitis caused by black henna tattoos. These develop within 1–3 days in those already sensitised.
Many people tend to become more sensitive to sunlight after the application of henna. Such a tendency may predispose one to get a sunburn, as there is an increased reaction of the skin to ultraviolet rays. A study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal states that after hair has been dyed with henna, regular exposure to the sun as a key environmental stressor leads to additional oxidative damage.
Marred or disturbed skin, when decorated with henna, can allow an infestation of bacteria, followed by an infection. Henna can lead to secondary bacterial infections may be seen, states this study, published in the Contact Dermatitis journal. Henna should be applied only after ascertaining the health condition of the skin to avoid that effect.
The skin may be irritated by the application of henna and its additives, which can lead to red itchy swollen patches. It comes mostly from a reaction from the body or the skin. A study, published in the Annals of Dermatology, stated that the patch testing revealed that pure red henna was the causative allergen when it came to Contact Dermatitis.
Take certain precautions before applying henna on the hands and to make mehendi darker:
All of these will help a person to attain the intense, dark henna colour along with keeping the skin healthy.
If you have an allergic reaction to henna, it is important to head to the doctor. The doctor would typically prescribe you an oral antihistamine and topical emollient, which will contain a potent topical steroid for the first 5 days. This will be followed by milder topical steroids. There are some home remedies to treat henna allergies also that can be tried out. A baking soda paste, by mixing baking soda and water can be tried. Besides this, the application of pure aloe vera gel might also be useful. Check out other ways to treat rashes at home.
The side effects of henna on the skin can be severe. However, here are a few steps that you can take to prevent a henna infection or allergy, as well as get a dark colour.
There are a few important points to consider before selecting a henna, to avoid any risks or disappointments. Firstly, emphasise purchasing only those henna products that at least claim to be 100 percent natural. It would be even better if it is obtained from a reliable source since it limits the possibility of having any adverse effects on the skin. Also, try to search for henna that avoids using chemicals such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD).
Time is another factor that needs to be assessed; the fresher the henna, the more streak and colour it provides. Lastly, the use of reviews and testimonials is also vital as they can validate the level of quality and satisfaction, enabling one to pick the suitable henna for use.
