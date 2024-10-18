Karwa Chauth: 5 side effects of henna you must know before applying mehendi

The side effects of henna include skin infections and rashes that typically appear within the first three days of application. Read on to learn how henna can affect your skin.

Karwa Chauth is that time of the year when Hindu women happily apply mehendi or henna designs on their hands to mark the festival. While the final henna designs may look beautiful, it must be noted that there can be many henna side effects on skin that you should be aware of. Using pure henna has not been found to be harmful for skin, but certain additives used in commercially used henna may lead to allergic reactions in the form of red and itchy bumps. Therefore, it is essential to understand the factors that can make henna application dangerous, and try and choose the best henna for yourself. Read on to know some likely henna side effects on skin, and what to do in case of an allergic reaction.

What is henna?

Henna is a reddish-brown dye prepared from dried and powdered leaves of the henna tree. “It is a natural colouring agent often used to make beautiful patterns on the body or even colour one’s hair,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.

Is henna bad for your skin?

While pure henna is considered to be safe for the skin, when there are damaging additions made to henna, it can get dangerous. The US Food and Drug Administration states that some people have had bad reactions to henna tattoos. It can also cause permanent skin discolouration, among other skin complications. It also states that henna has been approved to be used on the hair and not directly on the skin. FDA claims to have also received reports of injuries to the skin caused by regular henna and as well as products marketed as black henna.

What are the side effects of henna on skin

Here are some side effects of henna on the skin:

1. Allergy attacks

Some people develop allergic reactions against henna, especially ones that are often adulterated with chemicals such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD). This can lead to mild and distressing symptoms, such as some redness, extreme itching and swelling, which should be medically treated if the symptoms persist for a longer period. It can also cause severe dermatitis, eye irritation and tearing, asthma, gastritis, renal failure, vertigo, tremors, convulsions, and coma in humans, states this study, published in the US Environmental Protection Agency.

2. Skin Inflammation

Henna also has the propensity to cause burning and irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin. These people or the ones who apply henna for longer periods of time may experience a burning sensation, rashes, or dryness at a particular area where it has been applied. A study, published by BMC, states that the first signs of symptoms surface in the form of allergic contact dermatitis caused by black henna tattoos. These develop within 1–3 days in those already sensitised.

3. Sensitivity to sunlight

Many people tend to become more sensitive to sunlight after the application of henna. Such a tendency may predispose one to get a sunburn, as there is an increased reaction of the skin to ultraviolet rays. A study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal states that after hair has been dyed with henna, regular exposure to the sun as a key environmental stressor leads to additional oxidative damage.

4. Infection risk

Marred or disturbed skin, when decorated with henna, can allow an infestation of bacteria, followed by an infection. Henna can lead to secondary bacterial infections may be seen, states this study, published in the Contact Dermatitis journal. Henna should be applied only after ascertaining the health condition of the skin to avoid that effect.

5. May cause dermatitis

The skin may be irritated by the application of henna and its additives, which can lead to red itchy swollen patches. It comes mostly from a reaction from the body or the skin. A study, published in the Annals of Dermatology, stated that the patch testing revealed that pure red henna was the causative allergen when it came to Contact Dermatitis.

Things to keep in mind before applying henna on your skin

Take certain precautions before applying henna on the hands and to make mehendi darker:

Carry out a patch test on a small section of the skin less than 24 hours before doing the full application on the body so that any allergies or skin irritation can be found.

on a small section of the skin less than 24 hours before doing the full application on the body so that any allergies or skin irritation can be found. It is also of utmost importance to use high-grade and quality henna that is composed of pure organic material and does not contain any harmful chemicals.

henna that is composed of pure organic material and does not contain any harmful chemicals. The skin should also be free of virgin oils or moisturizer lotion to enhance stain retention in the skin. Otherwise, lotions or oils should be avoided.

to enhance stain retention in the skin. Otherwise, lotions or oils should be avoided. The last step involves letting the henna completely dry out after application before removing it and wearing it for the suggested period only. Water and any kind of friction should also be kept away from the design for the first 24 hours.

All of these will help a person to attain the intense, dark henna colour along with keeping the skin healthy.

How to treat a henna allergy or an infection?

If you have an allergic reaction to henna, it is important to head to the doctor. The doctor would typically prescribe you an oral antihistamine and topical emollient, which will contain a potent topical steroid for the first 5 days. This will be followed by milder topical steroids. There are some home remedies to treat henna allergies also that can be tried out. A baking soda paste, by mixing baking soda and water can be tried. Besides this, the application of pure aloe vera gel might also be useful. Check out other ways to treat rashes at home.

How to take care of your skin after henna tattoo?

The side effects of henna on the skin can be severe. However, here are a few steps that you can take to prevent a henna infection or allergy, as well as get a dark colour.

Avoid water : It is important to keep the henna design dry for at least 24 hours to help the colour develop. It is advisable not to wash that part or dip it in water within that period. Water can upset your henna stain’s oxidization and darkening process.

: It is important to keep the henna design dry for at least 24 hours to help the colour develop. It is advisable not to wash that part or dip it in water within that period. Water can upset your henna stain’s oxidization and darkening process. Don’t Massage : Henna is a type of plant-based body paint that lasts for several days, and it’s best not to scrub the painted areas, as that may result in fading or uneven staining.

: Henna is a type of plant-based body paint that lasts for several days, and it’s best not to scrub the painted areas, as that may result in fading or uneven staining. Limit Sun Exposure : Avoid prolonged exposure of henna tattoos on the skin to sunlight, as this would result in faster fading of the tattoos. Sunscreen can be used to limit such reactions.

: Avoid prolonged exposure of henna tattoos on the skin to sunlight, as this would result in faster fading of the tattoos. Sunscreen can be used to limit such reactions. Moisturise Gently : A few hours after the henna has dried, a thin layer of lotion may be applied to the area if skin dryness is an issue. Do not use oily ointments as they can block the pores.

: A few hours after the henna has dried, a thin layer of lotion may be applied to the area if skin dryness is an issue. Do not use oily ointments as they can block the pores. Be careful with rubbing: Be careful with any clothes and accessories that may touch the design. Rubbing off of certain areas of the henna is likely to happen from wearing frictional materials.

How to select the right henna for yourself?

There are a few important points to consider before selecting a henna, to avoid any risks or disappointments. Firstly, emphasise purchasing only those henna products that at least claim to be 100 percent natural. It would be even better if it is obtained from a reliable source since it limits the possibility of having any adverse effects on the skin. Also, try to search for henna that avoids using chemicals such as p-phenylenediamine (PPD).

Time is another factor that needs to be assessed; the fresher the henna, the more streak and colour it provides. Lastly, the use of reviews and testimonials is also vital as they can validate the level of quality and satisfaction, enabling one to pick the suitable henna for use.