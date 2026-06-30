5 supplements for glowing skin recommended by dermatologists in India

Here are the top 5 supplements that dermatologists recommend for achieving glowing, youthful skin and fighting signs of ageing effectively.

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Do you want glowing, youthful skin? If so, you should consider using collagen. The right collagen can help you achieve the soft and supple skin you desire. Collagen is the main structural protein in your skin, bones, muscles, and ligaments. It keeps your skin plump and looking young. As we get older, our bodies make less collagen, which can lead to wrinkles and other skin problems. But don’t worry! You can boost your collagen levels by adding supplements to your skincare routine. Get ready to enjoy healthier skin and reduce those signs of ageing with collagen supplements.

Best supplements for beautiful skin

Here are some great supplements for healthy skin that you should add to your skincare routine:

HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen

HK Vitals offers a collagen powder that comes in a 200-gram container. This supplement supports healthy skin. It contains marine collagen, which helps improve skin elasticity and firmness. Skin Radiance Collagen is clinically proven to work within 8 weeks of consumption. The product includes ingredients that aim to promote smooth, glowing skin, as well as strong hair and nails. Additionally, it has biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate to nourish the skin.

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2. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements

These marine collagen supplements from Wellbeing are packed with amino acids that support your skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints. They include Korean Collagen Peptides, which can help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines and other signs of ageing. The supplements aim to give you radiant skin, healthier hair, and stronger nails with Type 1 hydrolysed collagen powder, known for its anti-ageing benefits. They also support joint health and promote healthy bones. Additionally, these supplements contain no harmful antibiotics, ensuring they are high-quality.

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3. HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C

This supplement contains essential nutrients like collagen, which helps improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. It also includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which hydrate. It plumps the skin, while vitamin C helps support collagen production for a youthful look. Using these collagen supplements regularly may enhance your natural beauty and overall wellness.

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4. Nutrova Collagen+ Antioxidants Supplement

The Nutrova Collagen+ Antioxidants Supplement is a skincare product that helps improve collagen and protect the skin from daily damage. It contains collagen peptides that repair skin damage. It also contains vitamins C and E, as well as taurine, which nourish and hydrate skin cells. Additionally, it includes natural antioxidants that hydrate, firm, and support a healthy skin tone. The supplement helps protect against UV rays. It is designed to boost collagen production, improve skin hydration, and nourish the skin.

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5. Inaari Collagen Plus Powder

Inaari Collagen Plus Powder is a collagen supplement designed for women. It contains Japanese Marine Collagen Types 1 and 3, as well as glutathione and hyaluronic acid. This special mix helps support healthy, glowing skin. Collagen improves skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles. Glutathione, vitamin C, and vitamin E offer antioxidant benefits and help maintain a youthful look. Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin hydrated and plump by retaining moisture. Overall, this supplement enhances skin health and natural beauty.

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[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with HK Vitals. The first product listed in this article is sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]