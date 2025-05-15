Sonakshi Sinha’s summer skincare secret: 6 face oils for dry skin

Actress Sonakshi Sinha uses face oils for dewy and glowing skin. Explore the top-rated face oil for dry skin now!

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

When it comes to skincare, actress Sonakshi Sinha believes that less is more. While many follow complicated routines for glowing skin, Sonakshi sticks to minimal but high-impact products, and face oils are her go-to for managing dry skin. She often shares her love for nourishing, hydrating oils that keep her skin soft, radiant, and camera-ready. Whether prepping for a shoot or winding down at night, she relies on lightweight yet potent formulas to restore moisture and balance. Sonakshi uses a mix of castor oil, jojoba oil and frankincense oil to seal in hydration. If you also want to enhance your nighttime skincare routine like Sonakshi, check out these top-rated face oil for dry skin. {{{htmlData}}}

Sonakshi Sinha uses these face oils for dry skin: Here’s how they can benefit your skin

Sonakshi Sinha has always kept it real when it comes to skincare. At night, she massages her face with a blend of castor oil, jojoba oil and frankincense oil. This nourishing mix helps lock in moisture, soothe dryness, and leave her skin feeling soft and refreshed by morning. “I take 2 pumps and I apply them in a circular motion. My face has been feeling amazing ever since I started using this oil mixture,” Sonakshi said in a YouTube video. This timeless beauty staple keeps her skin healthy. Some of the benefits of a good face oil for dry skin include:

1. Castor oil: Rich in fatty acids, castor oil reduces inflammation and promotes collagen production. A study published in Molecules states that this oil can moisturise and protect your skin barrier.

2. Jojoba oil: It helps balance oil production, soothe irritation and support skin barrier repair. Jojoba oil has an anti-inflammatory effect and it can help with wound healing and skin infections, as per the Italian Journal of Dermatology and Venereology.

3. Frankincense oil: This best face oil for dry skin helps reduce fine lines, improve skin tone, and calm redness or breakouts. This oil can offer anti-ageing therapy, as per a study published in the PLoS One.

How to use face oils for dry skin?

Wipe your face with the best face wash or micellar water to remove dirt and makeup.

Mix 2 drops of castor oil, 2 drops of jojoba oil, and 1 drop of frankincense essential oil in your palm.

Warm the blend between your fingers and massage into your face using upward circular motions for 2-3 minutes.

Let the oils absorb fully and work their magic overnight for soft, nourished, and glowing skin by morning.

Also Read: Best face oils of 2025: Top 10 picks to combat wrinkles and fine lines

6 top-rated face oils for dry skin

To manage your dry and rough skin like Sonakshi Sinha, add the best face oil for women to your skincare routine. Here are a few options for you:

1. Dabur Castor Oil

Dabur Castor Oil is 100% natural, cold-pressed, and free from mineral oil, silicones, and preservatives. Enriched with vitamin E and essential fatty acids, this face oil for dry skin nourishes hair, reduces wrinkles, hydrates skin, and strengthens nails. Moreover, it is suitable for all skin types.

Why choose:

Trusted brand

Multipurpose use

Dermatologically tested

Why avoid:

Slightly thick texture and some users dislike the smell.

Customers’ reactions: Customers found this face oil for dry skin effective for hair as well. Many praise this castor oil for its skin benefits for its purity and value. However, some mentioned an odd odor.

2. Phalada Pure & Sure Castor Oil

Sourced from Gujarat’s finest castor crops, this 100% organic and cold-pressed castor oil for skin is rich in Ricinoleic acid, vitamin E, and omega fatty acids. It is ideal for hair growth, eyelash care, and deep skin hydration. Moreover, it is chemical-free and sustainably sourced.

Why choose:

Certified organic

Chemical-free

Ethically sourced

Why avoid:

Mixed reviews on thickness and smell

May need dilution

Customers’ reactions: This face oil for dry skin was appreciated for its purity and affordability. However, opinions varied on hair fall results and oil consistency.

Also Read: Best kumkumadi face oils: 10 top choices to give your skin a natural glow

3. Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil

Cliganic’s Jojoba Oil is 100% pure, cold-pressed, and USDA-certified organic. Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and fragrance-free, this face oil for dry skin deeply nourishes face, hair, scalp, and beard without clogging pores. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, which makes it a versatile base oil for DIY skincare and haircare blends.

Why choose:

Certified organic

Multipurpose

Absorbs quickly

Why avoid:

Small bottle size

May need a larger quantity for regular hair use

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the purity and versatility of this jojoba oil for skin. They praised its facial use and suitability for sensitive skin.

4. Nat Habit Cold-Pressed Jojoba Oil

Nat Habit’s cold-pressed jojoba oil is rich in vitamin E and omega-9, which makes it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. It helps retain moisture, balance sebum, treat chapped lips, and smooth frizzy hair. This Ayurveda-inspired face oil for dry skin suits all skin types.

Why choose:

Ayurvedic

Good for oily skin

Helps with frizz and acne

Why avoid:

Smaller bottle

Thicker texture may not suit everyone

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved its overnight nourishment and effectiveness on hair and skin. They loved the non-greasy feel of this face oil for dry skin.

5. Earth N Pure Frankincense Essential Oil

This pure, undiluted frankincense oil is therapeutic grade and sourced from Boswellia serrata. Known for its calming aroma and anti-aging benefits, this face oil for dry skin hydrates, improves texture, and supports emotional well-being. Moreover, it is ideal for DIY skincare, diffuser use, or meditation rituals.

Why choose:

Therapeutic grade

Versatile for skin and aromatherapy

Why avoid:

Scent may not appeal to all

Premium pricing

Customers’ reactions: Customers praised the skin clarity and relaxation benefits of this face oil for dry skin. Moreover, some found the aroma too sweet or strong.

Also Read: A few drops of these 5 face oils can make your skin glow brighter!

6. RYLLZ ESSENTIALS Frankincense Essential Oil

This 100% pure, steam-distilled Frankincense essential oil from Ryllz Essentials is extracted from Boswellia leaves and is ideal for healthy skin, scalp, and aromatherapy. Known for its anti-aging properties, this frankincense oil for skin helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and acne.

Why choose:

100% pure and undiluted

Promotes hair growth and skin rejuvenation

Soothing aroma is ideal for stress relief

Cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free

Why avoid:

Price may feel high to some users

Must be diluted before topical use

Customers’ reactions: Users appreciated its long-lasting fragrance and noticeable effects on skin clarity and scalp health. However, some felt it could be more budget-friendly.

Add the best face oil for dry skin to your skincare routine, and enhance your nighttime routine.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

{{{htmlData}}}