Get hydrated and glossy pout like Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 best lip oils to try this season
Ever wondered how actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lips always look glossy and nourished? It’s because of the Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil, which contains cherry and pearl extracts. With the weather playing havoc on the skin, dry, chapped and dehydrated lips have become an everyday struggle. While your basic lip balm can offer a quick fix, you should go for the best lip oils that offer a nourishing treatment. They can also give your pout a glossy upgrade. From Kareena’s favourite to other top picks, here are 7 lip oils that you can go for.
Why are lip oils essential?
Dry, chapped lips have become an everyday struggle, especially with the recent shift in weather. Harsh winds, sun exposure and indoor heating can all strip moisture from our lips, leaving them parched and dull. That is, using the best lip oils can be helpful, offering the perfect blend of hydration and gloss without the stickiness of traditional lip glosses. Infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the best lip oils in India not only make your pout shine but actually heal it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by this lip oil
If you are someone who loves peeking into celebrity beauty secrets, you will love this one – in a recent “What’s In My Bag” video, Kareena Kapoor Khan casually revealed that she’s never without lip oil. Chic, glossy and skincare-savvy, it is no surprise that Bebo is using one of the most skin-loving lip products out there. Are you wondering what her current favourite is? The Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil with Pearl Extracts.
This glossy and lightweight lip oil contains cherry blossom extracts, glycerine, hydrating oils and a subtle shimmer. It can nourish and brighten your lips in one swipe. Regular use of these best lip oils can give a soft luminosity, and plumped and moisturised lips all day long.
Quench Illuminating Lip Oil With Cherry Blossom & Patchouli Oil (Pink), Korean Lip Oil For Plump, Glossy & Smooth Lips, Non-Sticky, Non-Greasy, Made In Korea (5Ml)
Why choose?
- Fragrance-free
- Cruelty-free
- No parabens
- Hydrating, lightweight
Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil in India for its effectiveness. They mention it can heal chapped lips, leaving them soft and smooth.
6 alternatives that you can try
Here are some of the best lip oils that you can try to get glossy lips like Kareena Kapoor Khan:
1. e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – Jam Session
Are you looking for the best lip oils? Try this ultra-glossy, non-sticky tinted lip oil, which gives a sheer wash of color while nourishing with jojoba, avocado, and apricot oils. The XXL cushion applicator glides smoothly, and the minty scent adds freshness. Wear it solo or over lipstick for hydration and shine—without the sticky feel.
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil For A High-shine Finish, Infused With Jojoba Oil, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Jam Session
Why choose?
- Oversized, plush applicator
- Non-sticky formula with a minty scent
- Packed with 5 nourishing oils
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Subtle glossy tint
Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil for its plush applicator, refreshing scent, light tint, and non-sticky texture.
2. Typsy Beauty Shade Shifter PH Reactive Lip & Cheek Oil
This pH-reactive lip and cheek oil gives a personalised pink tint that adapts to your skin. Enriched with Acai berry and hibiscus oils, it hydrates, plumps, and leaves a dewy glow. It may be one of the best lip oils as it is suitable for all skin tones and types.
Typsy Beauty Shade Shifter PH Reactive Colour Changing Lip & Cheek Oil PH-Enomnal I Nourishing with Acai Berry & Hibiscus Oil Extracts I Unique Pink Shade Based on Skins PH I Formulated In Italy 6.4g
Why choose?
- Color-changing tint for every skin tone
- Doubles as a lip and cheek oil
- Enriched with Acai Berry and Hibiscus
- Vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free
- Mirror-like shine with nourishment
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for hydration, natural tint, glossy shine, and plumping effect.
3. TIRTIR My Glow Lavender Lip Oil
It is a Korean lip oil with a smooth, non-sticky texture and natural lavender tint. This oil hydrates and nourishes without irritating sensitive lips. It is ideal for dry lips as it can offer long-lasting moisture with a glossy, natural finish. Moreover, the brand claims that it is hypoallergenic and lightweight for daily use.
Why choose?
- Hypoallergenic and non-sticky
- Long-lasting hydration
- Subtle natural tint
- Lightweight and smooth
- Great for sensitive skin
Customer reaction: Customers loved it for its hydration and smooth texture. Some noted short tint duration.
4. Lamel-404 Blueberry Lip Oil
This blueberry-infused lip oil soothes dry, cracked lips with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. It shields lips from environmental damage while offering deep nourishment, healing, and a glossy finish. Ideal for lip repair and all-day hydration.
Lamel-404 Lip Care Oil - Blueberry Lip Oil, Infused with Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E, Long-Lasting Healthy Looking Lips, Nourishing & Repairing, Paraben-Free Lip Oil for Women - 3ml
Why choose?
- Heals dryness and chapping
- Vitamin E for hydration and plump lips
- Pleasant scent and thick, glossy texture
- Paraben-free formula
- Protects from UV and cold
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its long-lasting moisture, gloss, and lip protection.
5. Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil – Pink Funfetti
This smart lip oil adapts to your skin’s pH for a unique pink tint. Packed with moringa, rosehip, and avocado oils, it hydrates, reduces fine lines, and fades dark lips over time. Additionally, it is lightweight and non-greasy, which makes it perfect for a glowing, all-day look.
Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil - Pink Funfetti, 5.5ml | Hydrating, Skin Brightening, Reduce Fine Lines | Non-Sticky, Non Greasy | Skin Care Infused with Moringa, Rosehip & Avocado Oils
Why choose?
- pH-based custom tint
- Skin-brightening and hydrating oils
- Lightweight, non-greasy texture
- Long-lasting and smudge-proof
- Lip and cheek multi-use
Customer reaction: It may be one of the best lip oils as customers loved it for a subtle glow, long wear, hydration, and fading dark lips.
6. Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint – Neon Pink
Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint is a vibrant oil tint that fuses rich color and hydration. It provides a dazzling, glossy finish with a creamy texture that is perfect for daily wear. Layer it for a fuller look or use solo for a juicy pop of pink. Moreover, it is affordable and packed with moisture.
Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint | Juicy, Moisture- Rich Formula | Shade 03-Neon Pink, 4.2ml
Why choose?
- Vibrant glossy color
- Creamy, smooth texture
- Long-lasting hydration
- Budget-friendly
- Ideal for daily wear
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its pigmentation, gloss, affordability, and smooth feel.
How to use lip oils for best results
- Apply as a standalone gloss or layer over lipstick.
- Use before bed as an overnight lip mask.
- Exfoliate gently before applying the best lip oils for maximum impact.
Reiterate that dry, flaky lips are out, and juicy, hydrated lips are in. These best lip oils can truly transform your pout.
What is the difference between lip oil and lip gloss?
Lip oils nourish and hydrate lips with skincare benefits, while glosses provide shine but are often stickier and lack moisturising ingredients.
Can I wear lip oil under or over lipstick?
Yes, lip oil works great both ways—under lipstick for hydration or over it for added gloss and comfort.
Are lip oils suitable for dry or chapped lips?
Definitely. Lip oils are infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba or vitamin E, making them ideal for healing and hydrating dry or chapped lips.
Will a tinted lip oil change my natural lip color?
No, tinted lip oils offer a sheer or pH-reactive tint that enhances your natural lip color temporarily, without permanently changing it.
