Get hydrated and glossy pout like Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 best lip oils to try this season

Are you longing to get hydrated and nourished lips like Kareena Kapoor Khan? Try these best lip oils to fight dryness.

Ever wondered how actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lips always look glossy and nourished? It’s because of the Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil, which contains cherry and pearl extracts. With the weather playing havoc on the skin, dry, chapped and dehydrated lips have become an everyday struggle. While your basic lip balm can offer a quick fix, you should go for the best lip oils that offer a nourishing treatment. They can also give your pout a glossy upgrade. From Kareena’s favourite to other top picks, here are 7 lip oils that you can go for.

Why are lip oils essential?

Dry, chapped lips have become an everyday struggle, especially with the recent shift in weather. Harsh winds, sun exposure and indoor heating can all strip moisture from our lips, leaving them parched and dull. That is, using the best lip oils can be helpful, offering the perfect blend of hydration and gloss without the stickiness of traditional lip glosses. Infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the best lip oils in India not only make your pout shine but actually heal it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by this lip oil

If you are someone who loves peeking into celebrity beauty secrets, you will love this one – in a recent “What’s In My Bag” video, Kareena Kapoor Khan casually revealed that she’s never without lip oil. Chic, glossy and skincare-savvy, it is no surprise that Bebo is using one of the most skin-loving lip products out there. Are you wondering what her current favourite is? The Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil with Pearl Extracts.

This glossy and lightweight lip oil contains cherry blossom extracts, glycerine, hydrating oils and a subtle shimmer. It can nourish and brighten your lips in one swipe. Regular use of these best lip oils can give a soft luminosity, and plumped and moisturised lips all day long.

B0BV2VSJSJ

Why choose?

Fragrance-free

Cruelty-free

No parabens

Hydrating, lightweight

Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil in India for its effectiveness. They mention it can heal chapped lips, leaving them soft and smooth.

6 alternatives that you can try

Here are some of the best lip oils that you can try to get glossy lips like Kareena Kapoor Khan:

1. e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – Jam Session

Are you looking for the best lip oils? Try this ultra-glossy, non-sticky tinted lip oil, which gives a sheer wash of color while nourishing with jojoba, avocado, and apricot oils. The XXL cushion applicator glides smoothly, and the minty scent adds freshness. Wear it solo or over lipstick for hydration and shine—without the sticky feel.

B0CMJXGCFQ

Why choose?

Oversized, plush applicator

Non-sticky formula with a minty scent

Packed with 5 nourishing oils

Vegan and cruelty-free

Subtle glossy tint

Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil for its plush applicator, refreshing scent, light tint, and non-sticky texture.

2. Typsy Beauty Shade Shifter PH Reactive Lip & Cheek Oil

This pH-reactive lip and cheek oil gives a personalised pink tint that adapts to your skin. Enriched with Acai berry and hibiscus oils, it hydrates, plumps, and leaves a dewy glow. It may be one of the best lip oils as it is suitable for all skin tones and types.

B0C2Q6FHK8

Why choose?

Color-changing tint for every skin tone

Doubles as a lip and cheek oil

Enriched with Acai Berry and Hibiscus

Vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free

Mirror-like shine with nourishment

Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for hydration, natural tint, glossy shine, and plumping effect.

3. TIRTIR My Glow Lavender Lip Oil

It is a Korean lip oil with a smooth, non-sticky texture and natural lavender tint. This oil hydrates and nourishes without irritating sensitive lips. It is ideal for dry lips as it can offer long-lasting moisture with a glossy, natural finish. Moreover, the brand claims that it is hypoallergenic and lightweight for daily use.

B0CTT2ZQJS

Why choose?

Hypoallergenic and non-sticky

Long-lasting hydration

Subtle natural tint

Lightweight and smooth

Great for sensitive skin

Customer reaction: Customers loved it for its hydration and smooth texture. Some noted short tint duration.

4. Lamel-404 Blueberry Lip Oil

This blueberry-infused lip oil soothes dry, cracked lips with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. It shields lips from environmental damage while offering deep nourishment, healing, and a glossy finish. Ideal for lip repair and all-day hydration.

B0BPYCSD25

Why choose?

Heals dryness and chapping

Vitamin E for hydration and plump lips

Pleasant scent and thick, glossy texture

Paraben-free formula

Protects from UV and cold

Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its long-lasting moisture, gloss, and lip protection.

5. Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil – Pink Funfetti

This smart lip oil adapts to your skin’s pH for a unique pink tint. Packed with moringa, rosehip, and avocado oils, it hydrates, reduces fine lines, and fades dark lips over time. Additionally, it is lightweight and non-greasy, which makes it perfect for a glowing, all-day look.

B0CHRTB1L9

Why choose?

pH-based custom tint

Skin-brightening and hydrating oils

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Long-lasting and smudge-proof

Lip and cheek multi-use

Customer reaction: It may be one of the best lip oils as customers loved it for a subtle glow, long wear, hydration, and fading dark lips.

6. Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint – Neon Pink

Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint is a vibrant oil tint that fuses rich color and hydration. It provides a dazzling, glossy finish with a creamy texture that is perfect for daily wear. Layer it for a fuller look or use solo for a juicy pop of pink. Moreover, it is affordable and packed with moisture.

B0CQN6YQLZ

Why choose?

Vibrant glossy color

Creamy, smooth texture

Long-lasting hydration

Budget-friendly

Ideal for daily wear

Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its pigmentation, gloss, affordability, and smooth feel.

How to use lip oils for best results

Apply as a standalone gloss or layer over lipstick. Use before bed as an overnight lip mask. Exfoliate gently before applying the best lip oils for maximum impact.



Reiterate that dry, flaky lips are out, and juicy, hydrated lips are in. These best lip oils can truly transform your pout.

