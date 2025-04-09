Get hydrated and glossy pout like Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 best lip oils to try this season

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Ever wondered how actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lips always look glossy and nourished? It’s because of the Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil, which contains cherry and pearl extracts. With the weather playing havoc on the skin, dry, chapped and dehydrated lips have become an everyday struggle. While your basic lip balm can offer a quick fix, you should go for the best lip oils that offer a nourishing treatment. They can also give your pout a glossy upgrade. From Kareena’s favourite to other top picks, here are 7 lip oils that you can go for.
Dry, chapped lips have become an everyday struggle, especially with the recent shift in weather. Harsh winds, sun exposure and indoor heating can all strip moisture from our lips, leaving them parched and dull. That is, using the best lip oils can be helpful, offering the perfect blend of hydration and gloss without the stickiness of traditional lip glosses. Infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the best lip oils in India not only make your pout shine but actually heal it.
If you are someone who loves peeking into celebrity beauty secrets, you will love this one – in a recent “What’s In My Bag” video, Kareena Kapoor Khan casually revealed that she’s never without lip oil. Chic, glossy and skincare-savvy, it is no surprise that Bebo is using one of the most skin-loving lip products out there. Are you wondering what her current favourite is? The Quench Mon Cherry Illuminating Lip Oil with Pearl Extracts.
This glossy and lightweight lip oil contains cherry blossom extracts, glycerine, hydrating oils and a subtle shimmer. It can nourish and brighten your lips in one swipe. Regular use of these best lip oils can give a soft luminosity, and plumped and moisturised lips all day long.
B0BV2VSJSJ
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil in India for its effectiveness. They mention it can heal chapped lips, leaving them soft and smooth.
Also Read: Best lip balms with SPF: 5 top picks to protect your lips from sunlight and dryness
Here are some of the best lip oils that you can try to get glossy lips like Kareena Kapoor Khan:
Are you looking for the best lip oils? Try this ultra-glossy, non-sticky tinted lip oil, which gives a sheer wash of color while nourishing with jojoba, avocado, and apricot oils. The XXL cushion applicator glides smoothly, and the minty scent adds freshness. Wear it solo or over lipstick for hydration and shine—without the sticky feel.
B0CMJXGCFQ
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved this best lip oil for its plush applicator, refreshing scent, light tint, and non-sticky texture.
This pH-reactive lip and cheek oil gives a personalised pink tint that adapts to your skin. Enriched with Acai berry and hibiscus oils, it hydrates, plumps, and leaves a dewy glow. It may be one of the best lip oils as it is suitable for all skin tones and types.
B0C2Q6FHK8
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for hydration, natural tint, glossy shine, and plumping effect.
It is a Korean lip oil with a smooth, non-sticky texture and natural lavender tint. This oil hydrates and nourishes without irritating sensitive lips. It is ideal for dry lips as it can offer long-lasting moisture with a glossy, natural finish. Moreover, the brand claims that it is hypoallergenic and lightweight for daily use.
B0CTT2ZQJS
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved it for its hydration and smooth texture. Some noted short tint duration.
Also Read: 5 best hydrating lip balms to treat your dry lips
This blueberry-infused lip oil soothes dry, cracked lips with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. It shields lips from environmental damage while offering deep nourishment, healing, and a glossy finish. Ideal for lip repair and all-day hydration.
B0BPYCSD25
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its long-lasting moisture, gloss, and lip protection.
This smart lip oil adapts to your skin’s pH for a unique pink tint. Packed with moringa, rosehip, and avocado oils, it hydrates, reduces fine lines, and fades dark lips over time. Additionally, it is lightweight and non-greasy, which makes it perfect for a glowing, all-day look.
B0CHRTB1L9
Why choose?
Customer reaction: It may be one of the best lip oils as customers loved it for a subtle glow, long wear, hydration, and fading dark lips.
Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint is a vibrant oil tint that fuses rich color and hydration. It provides a dazzling, glossy finish with a creamy texture that is perfect for daily wear. Layer it for a fuller look or use solo for a juicy pop of pink. Moreover, it is affordable and packed with moisture.
B0CQN6YQLZ
Why choose?
Customer reaction: Customers loved this lip oil for its pigmentation, gloss, affordability, and smooth feel.
Also Read: Lip balms for chapped lips: Bid adieu to dry and dehydrated lips
Reiterate that dry, flaky lips are out, and juicy, hydrated lips are in. These best lip oils can truly transform your pout.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Skin type
|Finish type
|Quench Illuminating Lip Oil With Cherry Blossom & Patchouli Oil (Pink), Korean Lip Oil For Plump, Glossy & Smooth Lips, Non-Sticky, Non-Greasy, Made In Korea (5Ml)
|Normal
|Glossy
|e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil For A High-shine Finish, Infused With Jojoba Oil, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Jam Session
|All
|Glossy
|Typsy Beauty Shade Shifter PH Reactive Colour Changing Lip & Cheek Oil PH-Enomnal I Nourishing with Acai Berry & Hibiscus Oil Extracts I Unique Pink Shade Based on Skin's PH I Formulated In Italy 6.4g
|All
|Natural
|TIRTIR My Glow Lavender Lip Oil, 6ml
|All
|Glossy
|Lamel-404 Lip Care Oil - Blueberry Lip Oil, Infused with Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E, Long-Lasting Healthy Looking Lips, Nourishing & Repairing, Paraben-Free Lip Oil for Women - 3ml
|All
|Glossy
|Kiro PH-Play Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil - Pink Funfetti, 5.5ml | Hydrating, Skin Brightening, Reduce Fine Lines | Non-Sticky, Non Greasy | Skin Care Infused with Moringa, Rosehip & Avocado Oils
|All
|Glossy
|Etude Dear Darling Lip Oil Tint | Juicy, Moisture- Rich Formula | Shade 03-Neon Pink, 4.2ml
|All
|Glossy
Lip oils nourish and hydrate lips with skincare benefits, while glosses provide shine but are often stickier and lack moisturising ingredients.
Yes, lip oil works great both ways—under lipstick for hydration or over it for added gloss and comfort.
Definitely. Lip oils are infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba or vitamin E, making them ideal for healing and hydrating dry or chapped lips.
No, tinted lip oils offer a sheer or pH-reactive tint that enhances your natural lip color temporarily, without permanently changing it.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.