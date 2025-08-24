No more greasy skin: 10 best gel sunscreens for oily and acne-prone skin

Want to say goodbye to greasy sunscreens? Try these 10 best gel sunscreens that are lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for oily, acne-prone skin.

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Finding the right sunscreen can feel like a never-ending skincare struggle, especially if you have oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin. Many traditional sunscreens leave behind a greasy residue, clog pores, or create that dreaded white cast that makes your skin look dull and patchy. That is where gel sunscreens step in as true game-changers. With their ultra-lightweight, water-based textures, they absorb quickly into the skin, leaving it fresh and shine-free. These formulas not only shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays but also often offer added benefits like hydration, oil control, and soothing ingredients. If you are tired of your regular sunscreen, try these gel sunscreens! {{{htmlData}}}

Best gel sunscreens

Here are 10 gel sunscreens that deliver intense hydration and are especially beneficial for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

1. Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++

This ultra-light gel sunscreen is best for anyone with oily, combination, or acne-prone skin. With SPF 50+ and PA+++, it offers high-level protection against both UVA and UVB rays, thanks to a blend of benzophenone-3, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, and ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate. What is more, it leaves absolutely no white cast and lasts up to 8 hours, making it ideal for daily use. Free from fragrance, parabens, sulphates, and alcohol, it is also vegan and cruelty-free, perfect for anyone seeking clean beauty options.

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

If hydration and sun protection are what you are after, this sunscreen delivers both benefits. Infused with 1 percent hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it provides intense, long-lasting moisture while fighting sun damage and early signs of ageing. With PA++++ rating, it gives excellent UVA protection and even guards against harmful blue light from your devices. Its non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs in seconds and suits all skin types, especially oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

3. Minimalist UV Protection Invisible Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Formulated specifically for oily skin, this gel sunscreen contains UV filters such as Uvinul A Plus, avobenzone, and octocrylene, along with soothing tomato fruit extract and jojoba oil. They can provide broad-spectrum protection, reduce visible aging, and achieve a smooth, matte finish. This sweat and water-resistant SPF 40 sunscreen also helps maintain even skin tone without any white residue. It is perfect for humid days when you need your skincare to stay without vanishing.

4. UV Doux Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++

This gel-based sunscreen is designed for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. With a non-comedogenic formula, it offers broad-spectrum protection without the greasy aftermath. Thanks to its zinc-based formulation, it calms irritated skin while protecting it against harmful UV rays. It is also preservative-free, alcohol-free, and dye-free, making it gentle enough for daily use. Plus, its water-resistant formula stays even during sweaty days.

5. RE’ EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Searching for the perfect matte sunscreen to wear under makeup? This oil and water-free sunscreen glides effortlessly onto the skin and acts as a makeup primer. With SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, it shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays. It is non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and leaves zero white cast, just a velvety matte finish that lasts long. Suitable for all skin types, it is one of the best options.

6. Dot & Key Mango Detan Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

This gel sunscreen is a multi-tasking skincare product. Not only does it offer strong sun protection with SPF 50+ PA+++, but it also contains alpha-arbutin and niacinamide to fade dark spots, brighten skin tone, and prevent tanning. Its oil-free formula is water-resistant and offers a matte finish without clogging pores, making it an excellent choice for oily and acne-prone skin. Plus, the soothing formula calms sunburns and irritation, ideal when you stay long hours outdoors.

7. Plum Green Tea & Zinc Super-Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Infused with antioxidant-rich green tea and sebum-regulating zinc PCA, this sunscreen not only protects but actively treats oily, acne-prone skin. The hybrid filters offer broad-spectrum protection without leaving a white cast. It also contains a ceramide complex to strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture, and defend against environmental pollutants. If you are someone constantly battling oiliness and breakouts, this lightweight, non-sticky formula could be your best sunscreen.

8. Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++

Perfect for dry and dehydrated skin types, Heliocare 360 degree offers more than just sun protection. Its hydrating formula contains hyaluronic acid, urea, and glycerine to instantly moisturise and relieve dryness. With Fernblock+ technology and anti-pollution properties, it defends against UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared damage. The lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs like a dream and is safe to use even around the sensitive eye area, making it a premium pick for those with delicate or dry skin.

9. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Oil-Free Gel SPF 50 PA++++

Best for oily and acne-prone skin, this dermatologist-designed sunscreen feels light on your skin. Zinc PCA controls excess oil, while niacinamide works on minimising enlarged pores. With SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, it covers you from UV and blue light exposure. It is also clinically tested and non-comedogenic, ensuring no pore congestion. If you want a daily-use sunscreen that hydrates and protects without irritation, this is the one.

10. Conscious Chemist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This sunscreen combines vitamin C, rice water, and peach extract to hydrate, brighten, and protect your skin. It smells divine and absorbs quickly, leaving behind no white cast or residue. With added milk thistle and peach extract, it acts as a double barrier against free radicals and pollution. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen is ideal for everyday wear.

What are the benefits of gel sunscreen?

Gel sunscreens are a game-changer, especially for oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin. Unlike heavy creams, they have a lightweight, water-based texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue or white cast. They are non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores, making them ideal for daily wear. Many also offer a matte finish, which helps control shine throughout the day. Plus, gel sunscreens often contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, giving your skin a soft, fresh feel while protecting it from harmful UV rays.

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.