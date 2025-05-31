Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen review: My experience as someone with oily skin
If you have oily skin like me, you know the struggle of finding a sunscreen that doesn’t leave your face greasy. Most mineral sunscreens either sit heavy on the skin or leave behind that stubborn white cast that makes me look like a glazed donut by noon. So, when I saw Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+, I had to try it. It promised a residue-free finish, hydration, and skin barrier support, all powered by plant-based superfoods. I wasn’t expecting miracles, but I gave it a shot. What followed was a fairly balanced experience with some hits and a couple of minor misses. If you are someone who wants sun protection without compromising on skin comfort, here’s my honest, no-fluff take on this mineral-based sunscreen.
First impressions: Strong start with a few snags
This mineral sunscreen comes in a sleek and no-nonsense tube. The texture is light and creamy, not too thick and not too runny. After application, it does take a few extra seconds to blend in completely. Initially, it leaves a slight shine, which gives a dewy glow on dry or normal skin. For oily skin like mine, the shine stays subtle and doesn’t feel very greasy. However, it comes with a mild fragrance that lingers for a bit. While not overpowering, it might not be ideal for those with fragrance sensitivities or very reactive skin.
Key features:
What is inside this mineral sunscreen? Know the ingredients
- Zinc oxide: This mineral sunscreen for face claims to offer SPF 50+ and broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection.
- Indian gooseberry: Rich in antioxidants, this skincare ingredient can target pigmentation. Amla can enhance skin elasticity, hydration and reduce wrinkles, as per the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine.
- Indian winter cherry (Ashwagandha): Using a sunscreen for women and men with this ingredient can support collagen and calm inflammation.
- Oat extract: Regular use of the best sunscreen for face with oat extract can hydrate while balancing the skin microbiome.
- Vitamin E and probiotics: These ingredients may nourish and strengthen the skin barrier. Vitamin E can protect the skin from harmful solar radiation by neutralising free radicals, as per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal.
The formula is free from silicones, parabens, mineral oils, fragrances, dyes, and other common irritants, which makes it a good match for sensitive skin.
Performance: Hits and misses
To make your decision, here is a showdown of the advantages and disadvantages of the Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen:
What I loved:
- No white cast: For a 100% mineral sunscreen, it surprisingly blends out well once massaged in.
- Hydrating: The formula genuinely moisturises the skin. It doesn’t dry out or cling to flaky areas.
- Barrier-boosting: Packed with prebiotics and probiotics, this sunscreen for women and men feels like a thoughtful touch for long-term skin health.
Key benefits and skin-friendly features that matter
- Prevents sunburn: It claims to provide reliable broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, helping to avoid painful sunburns.
- Reduces premature skin aging: This mineral sunscreen for oily skin shields skin from harmful UV rays that accelerate wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can prevent premature skin aging.
- Protects against free radicals: This sunscreen for face neutralizes free radicals caused by sun exposure, which can damage skin cells and cause inflammation.
- Soothes and moisturises: Packed with ingredients that calm the skin, the right sunscreen for oily skin can keep the skin hydrated.
- Strengthens the skin barrier: It may support the skin’s natural defenses to keep it healthy and more resistant to environmental stressors.
- Cruelty-free: The brand claims that this mineral sunscreen is not tested on animals, which makes it an ethical choice for conscious consumers.
- Silicone-free: It also avoids silicones that can sometimes clog pores or cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin.
- Vegan-friendly and FDA-approved: Made without animal-derived ingredients, it is suitable for those following a vegan lifestyle. Moreover, this sunscreen also meets safety and quality standards set by the Food and Drug Administration.
- Dermatologically tested: It is clinically tested to ensure it is safe and gentle on the skin.
How to use Gabit’s mineral sunscreen?
- Apply a generous amount on cleansed skin, including face and neck.
- Pat and spread evenly until absorbed. Don’t rub too harshly.
- Use it 15 minutes before sun exposure.
- Reapply every 2 hours, especially after sweating or swimming.
Affordable and value for money
Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen is priced reasonably at Rs 490 for a 50 ml tube. While prices may vary slightly across different sellers, this mineral sunscreen generally offers good sun protection without being too heavy on the wallet. If you want a mineral-based sunscreen that balances quality and cost, this one is definitely worth considering.
Final verdict
Gabit’s Mineral Sunscreen brings a refreshing, skincare-forward approach with its superfood ingredients and barrier-supportive formula. For dry to normal skin, it ticks many boxes: no white cast, decent hydration, and solid sun protection. But for oily skin types, the shiny finish and slightly longer blend time may be dealbreakers, especially in the summer. The shiny finish is a personal preference; while I didn’t mind it, some oily skin users might find it less appealing, especially in hot weather.
If you are searching for a mineral sunscreen that blends skincare benefits with sun protection, Gabit might be worth a try!
How does sunscreen work?
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
What is the right age to use sunscreen?
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock?
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
Which is the best time to apply sunscreens?
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
