Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen review: My experience as someone with oily skin

If you have oily skin like me, you know the struggle of finding a sunscreen that doesn’t leave your face greasy. Most mineral sunscreens either sit heavy on the skin or leave behind that stubborn white cast that makes me look like a glazed donut by noon. So, when I saw Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+, I had to try it. It promised a residue-free finish, hydration, and skin barrier support, all powered by plant-based superfoods. I wasn’t expecting miracles, but I gave it a shot. What followed was a fairly balanced experience with some hits and a couple of minor misses. If you are someone who wants sun protection without compromising on skin comfort, here’s my honest, no-fluff take on this mineral-based sunscreen. {{{htmlData}}}

First impressions: Strong start with a few snags

This mineral sunscreen comes in a sleek and no-nonsense tube. The texture is light and creamy, not too thick and not too runny. After application, it does take a few extra seconds to blend in completely. Initially, it leaves a slight shine, which gives a dewy glow on dry or normal skin. For oily skin like mine, the shine stays subtle and doesn’t feel very greasy. However, it comes with a mild fragrance that lingers for a bit. While not overpowering, it might not be ideal for those with fragrance sensitivities or very reactive skin.

Key features:

What is inside this mineral sunscreen? Know the ingredients

Zinc oxide: This mineral sunscreen for face claims to offer SPF 50+ and broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection.

Indian gooseberry: Rich in antioxidants, this skincare ingredient can target pigmentation. Amla can enhance skin elasticity, hydration and reduce wrinkles, as per the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine.

Indian winter cherry (Ashwagandha): Using a sunscreen for women and men with this ingredient can support collagen and calm inflammation.

Oat extract: Regular use of the best sunscreen for face with oat extract can hydrate while balancing the skin microbiome.

Regular use of the best sunscreen for face with oat extract can hydrate while balancing the skin microbiome. Vitamin E and probiotics: These ingredients may nourish and strengthen the skin barrier. Vitamin E can protect the skin from harmful solar radiation by neutralising free radicals, as per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal.

The formula is free from silicones, parabens, mineral oils, fragrances, dyes, and other common irritants, which makes it a good match for sensitive skin.

Performance: Hits and misses

To make your decision, here is a showdown of the advantages and disadvantages of the Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen:

What I loved:

No white cast: For a 100% mineral sunscreen, it surprisingly blends out well once massaged in.

For a 100% mineral sunscreen, it surprisingly blends out well once massaged in. Hydrating: The formula genuinely moisturises the skin. It doesn’t dry out or cling to flaky areas.

The formula genuinely moisturises the skin. It doesn’t dry out or cling to flaky areas. Barrier-boosting: Packed with prebiotics and probiotics, this sunscreen for women and men feels like a thoughtful touch for long-term skin health.

Key benefits and skin-friendly features that matter

Prevents sunburn: It claims to provide reliable broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, helping to avoid painful sunburns.

It claims to provide reliable broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, helping to avoid painful sunburns. Reduces premature skin aging: This mineral sunscreen for oily skin shields skin from harmful UV rays that accelerate wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can prevent premature skin aging.

This mineral sunscreen for oily skin shields skin from harmful UV rays that accelerate wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can prevent premature skin aging. Protects against free radicals: This sunscreen for face neutralizes free radicals caused by sun exposure, which can damage skin cells and cause inflammation.

This sunscreen for face neutralizes free radicals caused by sun exposure, which can damage skin cells and cause inflammation. Soothes and moisturises: Packed with ingredients that calm the skin, the right sunscreen for oily skin can keep the skin hydrated.

Packed with ingredients that calm the skin, the right sunscreen for oily skin can keep the skin hydrated. Strengthens the skin barrier: It may support the skin’s natural defenses to keep it healthy and more resistant to environmental stressors.

It may support the skin’s natural defenses to keep it healthy and more resistant to environmental stressors. Cruelty-free: The brand claims that this mineral sunscreen is not tested on animals, which makes it an ethical choice for conscious consumers.

The brand claims that this mineral sunscreen is not tested on animals, which makes it an ethical choice for conscious consumers. Silicone-free: It also avoids silicones that can sometimes clog pores or cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin.

It also avoids silicones that can sometimes clog pores or cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin. Vegan-friendly and FDA-approved: Made without animal-derived ingredients, it is suitable for those following a vegan lifestyle. Moreover, this sunscreen also meets safety and quality standards set by the Food and Drug Administration.

Made without animal-derived ingredients, it is suitable for those following a vegan lifestyle. Moreover, this sunscreen also meets safety and quality standards set by the Food and Drug Administration. Dermatologically tested: It is clinically tested to ensure it is safe and gentle on the skin.

How to use Gabit’s mineral sunscreen?

Apply a generous amount on cleansed skin, including face and neck.

Pat and spread evenly until absorbed. Don’t rub too harshly.

Use it 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Reapply every 2 hours, especially after sweating or swimming.

Affordable and value for money

Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen is priced reasonably at Rs 490 for a 50 ml tube. While prices may vary slightly across different sellers, this mineral sunscreen generally offers good sun protection without being too heavy on the wallet. If you want a mineral-based sunscreen that balances quality and cost, this one is definitely worth considering.

Final verdict

Gabit’s Mineral Sunscreen brings a refreshing, skincare-forward approach with its superfood ingredients and barrier-supportive formula. For dry to normal skin, it ticks many boxes: no white cast, decent hydration, and solid sun protection. But for oily skin types, the shiny finish and slightly longer blend time may be dealbreakers, especially in the summer. The shiny finish is a personal preference; while I didn’t mind it, some oily skin users might find it less appealing, especially in hot weather.

If you are searching for a mineral sunscreen that blends skincare benefits with sun protection, Gabit might be worth a try!

