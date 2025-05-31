Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen review: My experience as someone with oily skin

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
If you have oily skin like me, you know the struggle of finding a sunscreen that doesn’t leave your face greasy. Most mineral sunscreens either sit heavy on the skin or leave behind that stubborn white cast that makes me look like a glazed donut by noon. So, when I saw Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50+, I had to try it. It promised a residue-free finish, hydration, and skin barrier support, all powered by plant-based superfoods. I wasn’t expecting miracles, but I gave it a shot. What followed was a fairly balanced experience with some hits and a couple of minor misses. If you are someone who wants sun protection without compromising on skin comfort, here’s my honest, no-fluff take on this mineral-based sunscreen.
This mineral sunscreen comes in a sleek and no-nonsense tube. The texture is light and creamy, not too thick and not too runny. After application, it does take a few extra seconds to blend in completely. Initially, it leaves a slight shine, which gives a dewy glow on dry or normal skin. For oily skin like mine, the shine stays subtle and doesn’t feel very greasy. However, it comes with a mild fragrance that lingers for a bit. While not overpowering, it might not be ideal for those with fragrance sensitivities or very reactive skin.
Key features:
The formula is free from silicones, parabens, mineral oils, fragrances, dyes, and other common irritants, which makes it a good match for sensitive skin.
To make your decision, here is a showdown of the advantages and disadvantages of the Gabit 100% mineral sunscreen:
Gabit’s 100% Mineral Sunscreen is priced reasonably at Rs 490 for a 50 ml tube. While prices may vary slightly across different sellers, this mineral sunscreen generally offers good sun protection without being too heavy on the wallet. If you want a mineral-based sunscreen that balances quality and cost, this one is definitely worth considering.
Gabit’s Mineral Sunscreen brings a refreshing, skincare-forward approach with its superfood ingredients and barrier-supportive formula. For dry to normal skin, it ticks many boxes: no white cast, decent hydration, and solid sun protection. But for oily skin types, the shiny finish and slightly longer blend time may be dealbreakers, especially in the summer. The shiny finish is a personal preference; while I didn’t mind it, some oily skin users might find it less appealing, especially in hot weather.
If you are searching for a mineral sunscreen that blends skincare benefits with sun protection, Gabit might be worth a try!
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
