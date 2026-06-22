Say goodbye to oily skin and hello to radiance: My 3-week journey with Foxtale Pearlfection Moisturiser

Foxtale Pearlfection Moisturiser is perfect for combination skin and hydrates without leaving it feeling greasy. Follow my journey!

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Having choices is great, but too many can be confusing, especially when it comes to skincare. There are countless brands and products, such as moisturisers, cleansers, toners, and serums, making it hard to pick the right one. To help, I’ve created a simple review. If you’re starting your skincare routine, add this quality face moisturiser to your collection. After trying several products, I found one that is both effective and affordable for everyone. {{{htmlData}}}

Here is my experience with my skin type!

I have a unique challenge: my skin can be both very dry and oily, especially on my nose. I didn’t have acne during my teenage years, but that changed when I turned 25. In 2018, I struggled with severe hyperpigmentation, which caused dark patches that took a year to treat. Thankfully, my skin has improved a lot since then. However, I still experience dryness that flares up every three months, especially with the changing seasons. My main concerns now are the dry patches from the pigmentation treatment and some ongoing dryness above my eyes.

Tried and tested: Foxtale Pearlfection Oil Balancing Moisturiser

I used this product for over 3 weeks, applying it twice daily after thoroughly cleansing my face. It works exceptionally well under sunscreen and makeup, making it a great part of my daily skincare routine.

The moisturiser has a clear gel texture that is not only lightweight but also incredibly hydrating. It glides on smoothly and absorbs quickly, leaving a refreshing finish without any greasy residue, which is a huge plus for my combination skin. On some nights, I even skip using my serum after applying it, as it feels nourishing enough on its own.

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As for the packaging, the product comes in an elegant pink bottle with a pump dispenser. I really appreciate this design because it allows for easy, precise dispensing, with just the right amount coming out with each pump, helping prevent waste. The size of the bottle (50 ml) is quite good for daily use. It lasted me well over a month, even with twice-daily applications.

Ingredients

This moisturiser contains niacinamide, azelaic acid pearls, and cica extract, which work together to help reduce dark spots and control oil production. During my trial, I was happy to see that I did not get any new dark patches. I haven’t noticed a big change in my dryness yet, but I hope to see better results in the coming weeks.

This product is best for combination to oily skin types and is reasonably priced at around ₹345-₹445 for the 50 ml bottle. You can find it online and in stores. It has a fresh, mild scent that can sometimes be overpowering or irritating for individuals with highly sensitive skin or fragrance allergies. A patch test is recommended. People with extremely dry and sensitive skin should avoid using this product.

Finding affordable beauty products that work is a win. The Foxtale Pearlfection Moisturiser is now a key part of my daily skincare routine. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, keeping my skin hydrated and radiant all day. Overall, I’m impressed with the blend of performance, pricing, and packaging, making it a fantastic addition to my skincare lineup.

Related FAQs Why do you need a moisturiser? Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching. How often should I use face moisturisers? You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture. Which type of moisturiser is best? It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial. Is it better to use a moisturiser that contains SPF? It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.