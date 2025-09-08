Dermat explains why you shouldn’t miss exfoliating skin before and after hair removal

Exfoliating your skin is an essential step in minimising irritation and preventing ingrown hairs during hair removal.

Exfoliation is an important but often overlooked part of a skincare routine, especially for hair removal. Whether you choose waxing, shaving, or depilatory creams, adding exfoliation before and after these methods can improve your experience and results, assures a dermatologist. By removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, exfoliation helps prepare your skin for a smoother removal process. When you exfoliate after hair removal, it also helps prevent irritation afterwards, keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

What is exfoliation?

Exfoliation involves the removal of dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, explains dermatologist Dr Nishtha Patel. There are two primary methods of exfoliation:

Physical exfoliation: This method involves using scrubs, brushes, or exfoliating gloves to physically slough away dead cells.

Chemical exfoliation: This involves the use of acids (like AHAs and BHAs) to dissolve dead skin cells. Products containing glycolic, salicylic, or lactic acid are commonly used in this method, as per the Journal of Molecules .

Both methods can effectively prepare your skin for hair removal and maintain its health afterwards, per the American Academy of Dermatology.

Should I exfoliate before hair removal?

You may wonder if you should treat your hair to exfoliation before hair removal, but dermatologists would usually recommend it. “You should generally exfoliate before hair removal to remove dead skin cells, which allows for a closer and smoother result and helps prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps”, shares Dr Patel. Here are some benefits of exfoliating skin before hair removal:

Smoother skin texture

Exfoliating before hair removal ensures that the process is more efficient. By removing dead skin cells, you create a smoother surface that allows for more effortless gliding of the razor or wax. This means that you are less likely to experience tugging or pulling during hair removal, leading to a more comfortable experience.

2. Reduced risk of ingrown hair

Ingrown hair occurs when hair grows back into the skin instead of out. Exfoliating helps to clear away dead skin that can trap hair follicles, significantly reducing the likelihood of ingrown hair post hair removal. This is particularly important for areas where hair tends to be coarser, such as the bikini line or underarms, according to the UK’s National Health Institute.

3. Better product absorption

Whether you’re using a wax or a shaving cream, exfoliated skin allows for better absorption of these products. This can lead to more effective hair removal and smoother results. Additionally, when you use aftercare products post-hair removal, exfoliated skin can absorb these products more effectively, enhancing hydration and soothing effects.

4. Minimised skin irritation

Excess dead skin can cause skin irritation during and after hair removal. By exfoliating beforehand, you help prevent blockages and reduce the risk of skin bumps and redness, creating a more pleasant experience.

Should I exfoliate after hair removal?

You should not ideally exfoliate skin right after removing hair from your body. Wait 1-3 days to exfoliate after hair removal since freshly waxed or shaved skin is sensitive and might get irritated from exfoliating. This can cause redness and damage, says the dermatologist.

Prevention of post-hair removal irritation

Exfoliating after hair removal can help to soothe the skin and reduce irritation or redness caused by waxing or shaving. “Gentle exfoliation can help calm the skin and promote better healing, ensuring that any minor inflammation dissipates quickly”, suggests the dermatologist.

2. Enhanced skin renewal

Post hair removal, your skin is in a prime position to rejuvenate itself. Exfoliating afterwards can help remove any remaining dead skin cells and pave the way for new, healthy skin to emerge. This renews the skin and can contribute to a more radiant appearance.

3. Improved moisturiser efficacy

After exfoliating, your skin is better able to absorb moisturisers. This means that the hydrating products you apply post hair removal will penetrate deeper into your skin, helping to keep it soft and hydrated.

4. Longer-lasting results

Exfoliating after hair removal can help to keep the skin clear and free of debris. This means that your hair removal results can last longer, allowing you to enjoy smooth skin without worrying about bumps or stubble for an extended period.

How to exfoliate before and after hair removal?

Tips for pre-hair removal exfoliation:

Choose the right product: Use a gentle scrub or a chemical exfoliant suited for your skin type, as per the American Academy of Dermatology . Avoid anything too harsh, as this might irritate your skin.

Timing is key: Exfoliate 24 hours before your hair removal session. This gives your skin time to calm down and reduces the risk of irritation during hair removal.

Focus on problem areas: “Pay extra attention to areas prone to ingrown hair or irritation”, warns the expert.

Tips for post-hair removal exfoliation: