Dermat explains why you shouldn’t miss exfoliating skin before and after hair removal

Exfoliation is an important but often overlooked part of a skincare routine, especially for hair removal. Whether you choose waxing, shaving, or depilatory creams, adding exfoliation before and after these methods can improve your experience and results, assures a dermatologist. By removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, exfoliation helps prepare your skin for a smoother removal process. When you exfoliate after hair removal, it also helps prevent irritation afterwards, keeping your skin healthy and glowing.
Exfoliation involves the removal of dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, explains dermatologist Dr Nishtha Patel. There are two primary methods of exfoliation:
Both methods can effectively prepare your skin for hair removal and maintain its health afterwards, per the American Academy of Dermatology.
You may wonder if you should treat your hair to exfoliation before hair removal, but dermatologists would usually recommend it. “You should generally exfoliate before hair removal to remove dead skin cells, which allows for a closer and smoother result and helps prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps”, shares Dr Patel. Here are some benefits of exfoliating skin before hair removal:
Exfoliating before hair removal ensures that the process is more efficient. By removing dead skin cells, you create a smoother surface that allows for more effortless gliding of the razor or wax. This means that you are less likely to experience tugging or pulling during hair removal, leading to a more comfortable experience.
Ingrown hair occurs when hair grows back into the skin instead of out. Exfoliating helps to clear away dead skin that can trap hair follicles, significantly reducing the likelihood of ingrown hair post hair removal. This is particularly important for areas where hair tends to be coarser, such as the bikini line or underarms, according to the UK’s National Health Institute.
Whether you’re using a wax or a shaving cream, exfoliated skin allows for better absorption of these products. This can lead to more effective hair removal and smoother results. Additionally, when you use aftercare products post-hair removal, exfoliated skin can absorb these products more effectively, enhancing hydration and soothing effects.
Excess dead skin can cause skin irritation during and after hair removal. By exfoliating beforehand, you help prevent blockages and reduce the risk of skin bumps and redness, creating a more pleasant experience.
You should not ideally exfoliate skin right after removing hair from your body. Wait 1-3 days to exfoliate after hair removal since freshly waxed or shaved skin is sensitive and might get irritated from exfoliating. This can cause redness and damage, says the dermatologist.
Post hair removal, your skin is in a prime position to rejuvenate itself. Exfoliating afterwards can help remove any remaining dead skin cells and pave the way for new, healthy skin to emerge. This renews the skin and can contribute to a more radiant appearance.
After exfoliating, your skin is better able to absorb moisturisers. This means that the hydrating products you apply post hair removal will penetrate deeper into your skin, helping to keep it soft and hydrated.
Exfoliating after hair removal can help to keep the skin clear and free of debris. This means that your hair removal results can last longer, allowing you to enjoy smooth skin without worrying about bumps or stubble for an extended period.
Tips for pre-hair removal exfoliation:
Tips for post-hair removal exfoliation:
