12 everyday habits that are secretly destroying your skin

12 everyday habits that can harm your skin: Learn easy tips to improve your skin and achieve a healthy glow by changing your daily routine.

Have you ever looked in the mirror and wondered why your skin isn’t as bright as it could be? If you’re like me, you probably use serums, moisturisers, and sunscreen regularly, yet still feel like something is missing. The truth is, getting that healthy glow involves more than just our skincare routines. Many of us have daily habits that can harm our skin’s health without us even knowing it. While we often worry about outside factors like pollution and diet, the most damaging habits can be the everyday actions we don’t think twice about.

How to achieve healthy skin?

Recognising these daily habits might be harming your skin. By avoiding them, you can achieve healthier, happier skin.

Resting your face on your hands

We all have days when we rest our chin in our hands at work or while thinking deeply. However, this habit can lead to premature wrinkles and skin irritation over time. “Pressing your chin can weaken your skin’s elasticity, and your hands often carry germs”, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. Regularly touching your face can lead to acne and irritation. Try to keep your hands away from your face. If you need to rest, use a napkin to prop your chin instead.

2. Dirty phone screens touching your face

Your phone picks up a lot of bacteria, dirt, and oil. When you press it against your cheek, these germs can transfer to your skin and may cause breakouts. To prevent this, keep your phone clean! “Regularly wipe it down with a suitable cleaner”, says the expert. Also, avoid keeping your phone in contact with your skin for long periods. A mini screen cleaning spray can help you manage germs while you’re on the move.

3. Sleeping with wet hair on the face

Have you ever gone to sleep with wet hair? This common habit can cause your pillow to become damp, which can encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi. “This can lead to dandruff, dermatitis, and other skin problems that can be avoided”, shares the doctor. To protect your skin from irritation and inflammation, ensure that you dry your hair thoroughly before going to bed.

4. Over-tugging or rubbing skin

Taking care of your skin can be tricky, especially if it’s sensitive. Rubbing too hard can create tiny tears in your skin and harm its protective layer. “Instead, apply your skincare products or gently tap your skin to remove makeup”, shares the skin expert. This way, the nourishing ingredients can soak in without causing damage.

5. Ignoring pillowcase hygiene

When was the last time you changed your pillowcase? Pillowcases can collect oils, sweat, and bacteria, which can clog pores and cause breakouts. “Wash your pillowcases at least once a week to keep them clean and fresh”, says the dermat. This will help protect your skin and keep your sleeping area fresh.

6. Wearing tight straps for long hours

If you frequently wear tight clothing and undergarments, consider how this affects your skin. “Tight straps can cause friction, irritation, and rashes over time”, warns the expert. To help your skin, try wearing breathable fabrics and looser-fitting clothes when possible. Your skin will appreciate it!

7. Overusing hot showers or switching temperatures frequently

A hot shower can help you relax after a long day, but be mindful of the temperature. Water that is too hot can dry out your skin by removing its natural oils. “A lukewarm shower can be just as relaxing and helps keep your skin moist”, says Dr Kapoor. Steamy showers are nice too, but try to keep them short.

8. Constant frowning or squinting at screens

In our screen-dominated world, many of us often squint or frown. This can lead to fine lines around your eyes and forehead over time. “To help prevent this, take regular breaks from your screens”, shares the skin doctor. Try blinking exercises and use facial stretching techniques to relax your muscles and reduce signs of ageing.

9. Chewing pens or biting nails

If you find yourself chewing on pens or biting your nails, it’s time to think about stopping. “Both habits can harm the skin around your lips and nails, increasing the risk of infection”, says Dr Rinky. Keep your hands clean and trim your nails regularly to help avoid biting. You might also try using a bitter-tasting nail polish made to stop nail biting.

10. Using expired or mixed skincare products

Using expired skincare products can irritate your skin and cause harmful reactions. Always check the expiration dates and exercise caution when mixing products without professional guidance. If you’re unsure, keep your routine simple and use products that are still effective. This simple step can help prevent breakouts and skin problems.

11. Not removing sunscreen at night

Sunscreen protects our skin from harmful UV rays, but it shouldn’t stay on overnight. Leaving it on can clog your pores and cause breakouts or rashes. Double cleansing at night can help. “First, use an oil-based cleanser to remove the sunscreen”, says the dermatologist. Then, follow up with a gentle cleanser for a deeper clean. This will help your skin breathe and heal while you sleep.

12. Excessive touching or picking at skin

It’s natural to want to touch or pick at blemishes. However, this can exacerbate inflammation, lead to scarring, and facilitate the spread of bacteria. Breaking this habit can be challenging, but it’s important. If needed, consider getting professional treatment. In the meantime, keep your hands busy with fidget toys or stress balls to help reduce the urge to scratch or rub your skin.