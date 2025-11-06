How colloidal oatmeal and ceramides can beat eczema? A dermatologist answers

How colloidal oatmeal and ceramides can help manage eczema symptoms, soothe irritated skin, and restore the skin barrier for lasting relief.

Have you seen a child scratching nonstop at a raw, red patch of skin? Or have you felt an itch that won’t go away, no matter how much you scratch? If you can relate, you or someone you care about might have eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis. This skin condition affects millions of people and can be very annoying, but there is hope that colloidal oatmeal and ceramides can help manage this frustrating skin issue.

What is your eczema trying to tell you?

Eczema is more than just dry and irritated skin. It is a complex condition that causes inflammation and weakens the skin barrier, making the skin very sensitive. Instead of just being dry, people with eczema often experience a continuous cycle of itching, inflammation, and further dryness. Approximately 20 percent of children and 10 percent of adults worldwide have eczema, according to The Lancet. In India, climate change and pollution exacerbate the problem, resulting in an increase in reactive and sensitive skin in up to 40 percent of the population, according to a study published in Frontiers in Medicine. Eczema can impact daily life, affecting work, play, and emotional well-being. Knowing that skin barrier problems are the leading cause helps us better manage this condition.

What is skin barrier dysfunction in eczema?

Healthy skin acts as a protective barrier. It keeps moisture in and prevents irritants from entering. However, in individuals with eczema, this barrier often fails to function correctly. They may exhibit changes such as altered skin pH, increased water loss, and heightened sensitivity to stimuli. Genetic factors, particularly mutations in the filaggrin gene (FLG), can exacerbate the situation. A study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology reveals that approximately 33.7 percent of Indian patients with hand eczema carry these mutations, which impair the skin’s ability to retain moisture. To effectively manage eczema, it’s important to restore the skin barrier. Key ingredients that help are colloidal oatmeal and ceramides.

What is colloidal oatmeal used for?

Colloidal oatmeal is made from oats that have been ground very finely so they can dissolve in water. “This natural remedy has a long history in skin care because it helps reduce inflammation and soothe the skin”, Dr Rickson Pereira, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. The key components of colloidal oatmeal, including proteins, lipids, avenanthramides, and polysaccharides, work together to help alleviate irritated skin.

Scientific research supports these claims. A PubMed study has shown that colloidal oatmeal can help reduce itching and inflammation while keeping the skin moisturised. An extensive survey on PubMed found that when treatment plans do not include colloidal oatmeal, doctors are 21 percent more likely to prescribe steroids. “Additionally, a controlled trial found that regularly using colloidal oatmeal in high-risk infants significantly lowered the chances of developing eczema”, says the dermatologist.

What do ceramides do for the skin?

Ceramides are types of fats that help keep your skin healthy. They create a barrier on your skin that locks in moisture and protects against irritants. However, many people with eczema have lower levels of ceramides, which can lead to dry skin and increase their susceptibility to irritants.

What’s exciting is how colloidal oatmeal and ceramides work well together. Research shows that the fats in oats can help the skin produce more ceramides. For example, a study in Dermato Endocrinology found a 70 percent increase in ceramide levels after using oat oil. When used together, oatmeal and ceramides not only ease the symptoms but also address the root problems of skin barrier issues.

Why is moisturiser important for eczema?

When choosing moisturisers for skin prone to eczema, experts agree on a few critical points. The moisturisers should not irritate the skin, be fragrance-free, and help strengthen the skin’s barrier. “Look for products that contain both ceramides and colloidal oatmeal, as these ingredients can reduce inflammation and help protect the skin”, says the doctor. A simple skincare routine incorporating these ingredients can help reduce flare-ups and manage symptoms. This approach can enhance your quality of life without relying excessively on corticosteroids, which can cause unwanted side effects such as skin thinning.

Is colloidal oatmeal good for your face?

Eczema affects many parts of life, not just the skin. It can influence social interactions, productivity, and mental health. Incorporating colloidal oatmeal and ceramides into eczema treatment is a step toward improved management. “Colloidal oatmeal helps calm the skin, and when we add ceramides, which strengthen the skin, we address both the symptoms and the underlying causes of eczema. As dermatologists, we encourage our patients to use moisturisers that are supported by research,” says Dr Pereira. While eczema can be challenging to manage, effective solutions are available to help relieve symptoms.