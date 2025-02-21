Prebiotics for skin: 8 DIY facemasks to get started

Using prebiotics for skin care can be the secret to a glowing, acne-free and younger-looking appearance. Here’s how to use them.

The secret to a good gut is prebiotics. But did you know that some of the same prebiotics can also be the key to a glowing face? Prebiotics are the good bacteria that promote gut and skin health. These plant-based carbohydrates and sugar molecules act as food for beneficial bacteria, helping them thrive on your skin. Be it preventing dull skin, acne or even signs of ageing, including prebiotics such as yoghurt and honey can work like magic. If you are wondering which are the best prebiotics for skin, and how to include these in your beauty regime, here are some simple DIY face masks for you to try.

What are prebiotics for skin?

Prebiotics are plant-based sugar molecules which are rich in carbohydrates. It is important to use prebiotics for skin as these provide nutrition for the growth of good bacteria which form part of your skin flora or a natural micro-bio of the skin, says dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar. These bacteria help to maintain skin hydration, act as a skin barrier and fight off inflammation and acts as a defence mechanism to help the skin function to the best of its capacity.

Prebiotics for skin: 8 DIY facemasks

If you are looking to use prebiotics for skin, these are some simple face masks that can be prepared at home.

1. Basic yogurt and honey facemask

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of yoghurt

one spoon of honey

Method

Mix honey and yoghurt.

Apply this mixture on the face, and keep it for 15-20 minutes.

How does it help?

When we talk about the best probiotics for skin, we cannot ignore yoghurt. It helps to improve and soothe the skin. It also nourishes the skin and can be applied to replenish the skin barrier. Honey is also a probiotic but it also has prebiotic properties.

2. Yoghurt honey with bentonite clay mask

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of bentonite clay

Method

Mix honey, yoghurt and bentonite clay

Apply this mixture on the face, and keep it for 15-20 minutes.

How does it help

This mixture is one of the best masks when it comes to oily skin. Bentonite clay is a great product to use for your skin as it helps to reduce oil secretion and sebum secretion. This also helps to rejuvenate the skin.

3. Apple cider vinegar and oat mask

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, raw and unfiltered

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon oat flour or finely ground oats

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method:

Mix the yoghurt and apple cider vinegar and stir it well to ensure a smooth consistency.

Mix in the raw honey, oat flour, and turmeric powder. Blend until you get a thick, even paste.

Spread the mask evenly on your face, avoiding the eyes and lips.

Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

Wash with lukewarm water and gently pat dry.

How does it help?

Apple cider vinegar contains many prebiotics for skin that can help with reducing acne as well as giving you a natural glow. A study, published in the journal Pharmacological Research – Modern Chinese Medicine, states that ACV has antioxidants, antimicrobial, and wound-healing properties. It helps to promote healthy bacteria on your skin.

5. Tea tree oil mask

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of tea tree oil

Method

Mix honey, yoghurt and tea tree oil

Apply this mixture on the face, and keep it for 15-20 minutes.

How does it help?

We already know that this mixture of yoghurt and honey is one of the best prebiotics for skin. A study, published in the journal Antioxidants, lists tea tree oil as a great ingredients to use for acne reduction. If you have acne-prone skin, then a tablespoon of tea tree oil can help to reduce the inflammation and infection i.e. the bacteria causing the clogging of pores. It helps to reduce the growth of bacteria in the sebum and oil glands.

4. Avocado oil in honey-yoghurt

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of avocado oil

Method

Mix honey, yoghurt and avocado oil

Apply this mixture to the face

Keep it for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water

How does this help?

If someone has dry skin, they can add avocado oil to honey and yoghurt. A study, published in the journal titled JIFFK, states that the monounsaturated fatty acids, especially oleic acid, found in avocado oil, are beneficial for wound healing, moisturising, and anti-ageing. It acts as a humectant which helps to hydrate the skin.

5. Flax seeds and honey face mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons flaxseeds (whole)

1 cup water

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon aloe vera gel

Method:

In a saucepan, add flaxseeds and water and bring to a boil.

Stir occasionally until the mixture thickens into a gel-like consistency. This will take upto 7-10 minutes.

Strain the gel using a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth while it’s still warm. Let it cool.

To this flaxseed gel, add honey and aloe vera gel.

Stir well to combine into a smooth paste. Apply an even layer to your face and neck.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes until it tightens. Wash with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Follow up with a hydrating moisturiser.

How does it help?

The soluble, mucilage fibre which is present in flax seeds are excellent prebiotics for skin. It impacts good bacteria on the skin. Flax seeds have a lot of essential fatty acids in them, it does help slow down the ageing process and repair the skin barrier.

6. Glycerin and oat mask

Ingredients

1 teaspoon glycerin

1 tablespoon yogurt

½ teaspoon honey

½ tsp oat flour or finely ground oats

Method:

Combine yoghurt, glycerin, honey, and oat flour. Stir until you get a smooth paste.

Apply an even layer on your face. Avoid the eye area.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes to let the prebiotics and glycerin work their magic.

Wash off with lukewarm water and gently pat dry. Follow up with a lightweight moisturizer.

How does it help?

Glycerin has glycerol which is one of the best prebiotics for skin. It helps to keep the skin hydrated. This mask helps restore the skin barrier, hydrate deeply, and promote the growth of good bacteria for healthy skin.

7. Bananas and oat face mask

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

1 tablespoon plain yoghurt

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon oat flour

Method

Peel ½ a ripe banana and mash it in a bowl until smooth. Add yoghurt, honey, and oat flour to the mashed banana.

Stir well until you get a thick, creamy consistency. Apply the mask evenly on your face.

Leave the mask on for 15–20 minutes to allow the skin to absorb nutrients.

Wash off gently with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

How does it help?

When it comes to using prebiotics for skin, this mask is one of the easiest ways to get this done. Bananas contain prebiotic fibres that feed good bacteria on the skin, while other ingredients soothe, hydrate, and brighten. Honey and yoghurt lock in moisture.

8. Aloe vera and honey face mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fresh aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon plain yoghurt

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon oat flour

Method

Take aloe vera gel and mix yoghurt, honey, and oat flour until smooth.

Apply the mask evenly on your face. Avoid the eye area.

Let the mask sit for 15–20 minutes to allow absorption.

Wash off with lukewarm water and gently pat your face dry.

How does it help?

This mask contains multiple prebiotics for skin that can help strengthen the skin barrier, promote hydration, and restore balance to the skin’s microbiome. Aloe vera is packed with skin-repairing enzymes, antioxidants, and prebiotics that support healthy bacteria on the skin.

How to use these prebiotics for skin?

If you are looking to use prebiotic for skin, it is important to keep some points in mind. If you have sensitive skin, you must do a patch test to see which combination of face masks, suits you better and then accordingly, you can use these face masks. Face masks containing prebiotics for skin can be applied for 15-20 mins, post which one can rinse it off with cold water. However, make sure to use a lightweight moisturiser after using these prebiotics for skin care.

Note: While these masks contain multiple prebiotics for skin, they might not have the same effect on every skin type. Please make sure to consult a dermatologist if you suffer from chronic skin conditions.