Prebiotics for skin: 8 DIY facemasks to get started

The secret to a good gut is prebiotics. But did you know that some of the same prebiotics can also be the key to a glowing face? Prebiotics are the good bacteria that promote gut and skin health. These plant-based carbohydrates and sugar molecules act as food for beneficial bacteria, helping them thrive on your skin. Be it preventing dull skin, acne or even signs of ageing, including prebiotics such as yoghurt and honey can work like magic. If you are wondering which are the best prebiotics for skin, and how to include these in your beauty regime, here are some simple DIY face masks for you to try.
Prebiotics are plant-based sugar molecules which are rich in carbohydrates. It is important to use prebiotics for skin as these provide nutrition for the growth of good bacteria which form part of your skin flora or a natural micro-bio of the skin, says dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar. These bacteria help to maintain skin hydration, act as a skin barrier and fight off inflammation and acts as a defence mechanism to help the skin function to the best of its capacity.
If you are looking to use prebiotics for skin, these are some simple face masks that can be prepared at home.
Ingredients
Method
How does it help?
When we talk about the best probiotics for skin, we cannot ignore yoghurt. It helps to improve and soothe the skin. It also nourishes the skin and can be applied to replenish the skin barrier. Honey is also a probiotic but it also has prebiotic properties.
Ingredients
Method
How does it help
This mixture is one of the best masks when it comes to oily skin. Bentonite clay is a great product to use for your skin as it helps to reduce oil secretion and sebum secretion. This also helps to rejuvenate the skin.
Ingredients:
Method:
How does it help?
Apple cider vinegar contains many prebiotics for skin that can help with reducing acne as well as giving you a natural glow. A study, published in the journal Pharmacological Research – Modern Chinese Medicine, states that ACV has antioxidants, antimicrobial, and wound-healing properties. It helps to promote healthy bacteria on your skin.
Ingredients:
Method
How does it help?
We already know that this mixture of yoghurt and honey is one of the best prebiotics for skin. A study, published in the journal Antioxidants, lists tea tree oil as a great ingredients to use for acne reduction. If you have acne-prone skin, then a tablespoon of tea tree oil can help to reduce the inflammation and infection i.e. the bacteria causing the clogging of pores. It helps to reduce the growth of bacteria in the sebum and oil glands.
Ingredients:
Method
How does this help?
If someone has dry skin, they can add avocado oil to honey and yoghurt. A study, published in the journal titled JIFFK, states that the monounsaturated fatty acids, especially oleic acid, found in avocado oil, are beneficial for wound healing, moisturising, and anti-ageing. It acts as a humectant which helps to hydrate the skin.
Ingredients:
Method:
How does it help?
The soluble, mucilage fibre which is present in flax seeds are excellent prebiotics for skin. It impacts good bacteria on the skin. Flax seeds have a lot of essential fatty acids in them, it does help slow down the ageing process and repair the skin barrier.
Ingredients
Method:
How does it help?
Glycerin has glycerol which is one of the best prebiotics for skin. It helps to keep the skin hydrated. This mask helps restore the skin barrier, hydrate deeply, and promote the growth of good bacteria for healthy skin.
Ingredients
Method
How does it help?
When it comes to using prebiotics for skin, this mask is one of the easiest ways to get this done. Bananas contain prebiotic fibres that feed good bacteria on the skin, while other ingredients soothe, hydrate, and brighten. Honey and yoghurt lock in moisture.
Ingredients:
Method
How does it help?
This mask contains multiple prebiotics for skin that can help strengthen the skin barrier, promote hydration, and restore balance to the skin’s microbiome. Aloe vera is packed with skin-repairing enzymes, antioxidants, and prebiotics that support healthy bacteria on the skin.
If you are looking to use prebiotic for skin, it is important to keep some points in mind. If you have sensitive skin, you must do a patch test to see which combination of face masks, suits you better and then accordingly, you can use these face masks. Face masks containing prebiotics for skin can be applied for 15-20 mins, post which one can rinse it off with cold water. However, make sure to use a lightweight moisturiser after using these prebiotics for skin care.
Note: While these masks contain multiple prebiotics for skin, they might not have the same effect on every skin type. Please make sure to consult a dermatologist if you suffer from chronic skin conditions.
Use everything in moderation. The application can be done weekly once, to improve the health of the skin.
Use the proper combination, depending on your skin type. If you use the wrong combination, it may dehydrate your skin further. All the options mentioned above, are good and one can select the right one, depending on one’s skin type.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.