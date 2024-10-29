Diwali skincare: 3 ubtan recipes for a festive glow

Indulge in Diwali skincare for a festive glow! Try these ubtan recipes with turmeric, milk and besan, to revitalise your skin in no time!

It’s Diwali time! Late nights, air pollution and high-calorie festive diets can often take a toll on your skin. However, if you are tired of spending money on expensive moisturisers and serums, try a natural way. Most of the ubtan recipes include easily accessible ingredients that can give you a beautiful glow in no time. This paste, made from natural ingredients, is a mild but effective way to exfoliate, nourish, and revitalise your appearance. Ingredients such as gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood powder, and milk, work together to cleanse, purify, and rejuvenate your skin. So get that mixing bowl out, and get started on your Diwali skincare routine!

What is ubtan?

Ubtan is a skin-cleansing mixture made from a variety of naturally derived substances such as lentils, clay, grains, and Ayurvedic herbs, as found in a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. These substances work together to exfoliate dead skin cells, promote skin renewal, and provide a beautiful shine. It can be used as a face mask for glowing skin, body scrub, or even as a treatment for hair. It is often applied in a circular motion, gently exfoliating and massaging the skin. After a few minutes, the face pack is washed off with warm water, leaving behind a refreshed and glowing complexion.

How does ubtan work?

Ubtan’s ability to give your skin a radiant glow stems from its natural ingredients and their synergistic effects. Here’s how it may work well for your Diwali skincare:

1. Exfoliation

One of the primary ways this concoction helps to give you glowing skin is through its exfoliating properties. “Ingredients such gram flour and sandalwood powder act like gentle scrubs, removing the dead skin cells that can dull and roughen the skin’s surface,” says an Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda. This exfoliation process also plays a crucial role in promoting skin renewal. When dead skin cells are removed, it encourages the growth of new, healthy skin cells. Additionally, exfoliation can help to unclog pores, preventing acne breakouts and improving the overall texture of the skin, as found in a study published in the journal Functional Plant Science and Biotechnology.

2. Nourishment

This mixture is a treasure trove of essential nutrients that help keep your skin healthy. These nutrients help to hydrate, moisturise, and protect your skin from damage, resulting in a healthier, more radiant skin. Milk, a common ingredient in all ubtans, acts as a natural moisturiser that replenishes lost moisture and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. It contains lactic acid, which helps to gently exfoliate and gives glow to the skin. Additionally, milk is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish and hydrate the skin cells. Turmeric, another key ingredient, is a powerful antioxidant, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Quality. Antioxidants help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to premature ageing and wrinkles. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to soothe and calm irritated skin.

3. Increases blood circulation

Massaging this mix into your skin can have a positive impact on your it’s appearance by improving blood circulation. “When you apply the paste onto your face, you stimulate the blood vessels beneath your skin, thereby increasing blood flow to the area,” says Jangda. This increased blood flow delivers more oxygen and nutrients to your skin cells. These essential elements are vital for healthy skin function and can help to nourish and revitalise the skin. It also helps to remove waste products and toxins from your skin cells, preventing buildup and promoting a healthier skin. Plus, it gives you glowing skin. This is because the oxygen and nutrients delivered to your skin cells can help to improve skin tone and texture.

4. Reduces inflammation

Many ingredients found in these ancient Ubtan recipes, such as turmeric and sandalwood, possess potent anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in journals Frontiers and Drug Design, Development and Therapy. Inflammation is a common skin condition that can lead to redness, irritation, and other skin problems. By reducing inflammation, it can help to soothe and calm the skin, promoting a healthy and radiant glow.

Indulge in Diwali skincare with ubtan recipes

Here are some of the best ubtan recipes you can try this festive season to get glowing skin, as shared by zero waste practitioner Pankti Pandey on Instagram:

1. Traditional ubtan recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of besan or gram flour

2 tablespoons of rose powder

2 tablespoons of avarampoo powder (derived from tanner’s cassia flower commonly found in India)

2 tablespoons of vetiver powder (Vetiver is a type of grass that grows in India and is also known as khus.)

1 tablespoon of kasturi manjal (wild turmeric powder)

Water

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Gently apply the mixture to your face.

Leave the mixture for 15 minutes

Gently rinse the mixture with water.

2. Classic ubtan

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of gram flour (besan)

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

1/4 cup of milk or rose water

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the gram flour, turmeric powder, and sandalwood powder.

Add milk or rose water and mix until you have a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Gently massage the paste into your skin for a few minutes.

Leave the paste on for 15-20 minutes, or until it dries.

Rinse off the paste with warm water and pat your skin dry.

3. Ubtan for oily skin

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of gram flour

1 tablespoon of multani mitti (fuller’s earth)

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/4 cup of rose water

Instructions

In a bowl, combine the gram flour, multani mitti, and lemon juice.

Add rose water and mix until you have a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Gently massage the paste into your skin for a few minutes.

Leave the paste on for 15-20 minutes, or until it dries.

Rinse off the paste with warm water and pat your skin dry. With these Diwali skincare ubtan recipes, you can achieve the glowing skin you wish to get for a sparkling festive season!

Are there any side effects of these ubtan recipes?

While this mix is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects to be aware of: