Worried about festive breakouts? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to keep skin clear before Diwali

As Diwali gets closer, everyone gets excited for the celebrations. Streets light up with bright decorations, and colourful rangoli patterns fill doorsteps and walkways. The sweet scent of mithais fills the air, tempting everyone with tasty treats. However, many of us worry about our skincare, especially with the risk of breakouts. Foods, late-night parties, and busy activities can affect our skin’s health. To help us keep a clear and glowing skin during this festive season, the Health Shots Team spoke with a dermatologist who shared helpful Diwali skincare tips for enjoying the celebrations while taking care of our skin.
To achieve clear skin, it is important to clean your face consistently and gently. During festive gatherings, like Diwali celebrations, you may use extra makeup and be exposed to more pollutants, which can clog your pores and cause breakouts. A dermatologist often suggests double cleansing as a good way to remove these impurities. These are important Diwali skincare tips to keep your skin radiant during the festivities.
It’s important to balance your face washing, especially during the festive season. Diwali skincare tips emphasise that if you wash too much, you can remove your skin’s natural oils. Oiliness can worsen acne. To help with blemishes, choose cleansers that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients are effective in managing acne.
Festivities often mean wearing more makeup than usual, which has its pros and cons. While makeup helps us look good, heavy products can clog pores and cause breakouts. Here are some Diwali skincare tips and ways to choose makeup wisely:
The festive season often leads to overeating sweets and fried foods, which can harm your skin. Too much sugar and greasy food can cause inflammation and trigger acne. To maintain a radiant complexion during this time, consider these Diwali skincare tips along with dietary suggestions to help keep your skin healthy:
Even while getting ready for Diwali, we should remember to protect our skin from the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) rays and blue light can cause skin darkening and make acne scars worse. Here are some Diwali skincare tips to keep your skin safe:
We often overlook how stress and sleep affect our skin, especially during festive times. Diwali skincare tips can be essential, as festivals can disrupt sleep and increase stress, leading to hormone changes that cause breakouts. Here are some ways to help:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.