Worried about festive breakouts? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to keep skin clear before Diwali

As Diwali gets closer, everyone gets excited for the celebrations. Streets light up with bright decorations, and colourful rangoli patterns fill doorsteps and walkways. The sweet scent of mithais fills the air, tempting everyone with tasty treats. However, many of us worry about our skincare, especially with the risk of breakouts. Foods, late-night parties, and busy activities can affect our skin’s health. To help us keep a clear and glowing skin during this festive season, the Health Shots Team spoke with a dermatologist who shared helpful Diwali skincare tips for enjoying the celebrations while taking care of our skin.

1. Consistent, gentle, cleansing

To achieve clear skin, it is important to clean your face consistently and gently. During festive gatherings, like Diwali celebrations, you may use extra makeup and be exposed to more pollutants, which can clog your pores and cause breakouts. A dermatologist often suggests double cleansing as a good way to remove these impurities. These are important Diwali skincare tips to keep your skin radiant during the festivities.

Step one: Start with an oil-based cleanser or micellar water. This first layer should effectively dissolve makeup and impurities.

Step two: "Follow it up with a gentle foam-based cleanser to wash away any remaining residue", Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist.

It’s important to balance your face washing, especially during the festive season. Diwali skincare tips emphasise that if you wash too much, you can remove your skin’s natural oils. Oiliness can worsen acne. To help with blemishes, choose cleansers that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients are effective in managing acne.

2. Choose skin-friendly makeup

Festivities often mean wearing more makeup than usual, which has its pros and cons. While makeup helps us look good, heavy products can clog pores and cause breakouts. Here are some Diwali skincare tips and ways to choose makeup wisely:

Opt for water-based products: “Choose water-based face primers and foundations that are non-comedogenic. These products protect your skin from makeup and feel lighter on your skin,” says the dermatologist.

Skip sleeping in makeup: Always take it off before going to bed, even if you’re tired. Sleeping with makeup on can cause more breakouts and slow down your skin’s healing.

3. Mind your diet

The festive season often leads to overeating sweets and fried foods, which can harm your skin. Too much sugar and greasy food can cause inflammation and trigger acne. To maintain a radiant complexion during this time, consider these Diwali skincare tips along with dietary suggestions to help keep your skin healthy:

Limit high glycemic foods: Avoid those with a high glycemic index. These foods can raise your blood sugar levels quickly and may cause breakouts.

Hydrate: “Drink a lot of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside”, suggests the dermat.

Embrace healthy choices: Eat fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables. Include antioxidant-rich foods like berries and walnuts. These foods help keep your skin healthy.

4. Sunscreen: A non-negotiable

Even while getting ready for Diwali, we should remember to protect our skin from the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) rays and blue light can cause skin darkening and make acne scars worse. Here are some Diwali skincare tips to keep your skin safe:

Invest in a broad-spectrum sunscreen: “Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Make sure it is lightweight and non-greasy”, states the doctor.

Tinted sunscreen: Try using a tinted sunscreen that also works as a light makeup. It can help protect your skin while giving you some coverage.

5. Manage stress and sleep quality

We often overlook how stress and sleep affect our skin, especially during festive times. Diwali skincare tips can be essential, as festivals can disrupt sleep and increase stress, leading to hormone changes that cause breakouts. Here are some ways to help: