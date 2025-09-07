Is your skin trying to warn you? 4 diabetes symptoms you can’t afford to ignore

Unexplained dry skin, dark patches and slow-healing sores are all diabetes symptoms on skin. Keep and eye out for them, says a dermatologist.

Our skin is a clear sign of our health. It often shows the first signs of problems inside our bodies. In uncontrolled diabetes, these signs appear on the skin in different ways. You might experience constant itching, which can be very annoying, or you could have sores that don’t heal, leading to ongoing frustration. These symptoms are not just minor issues; they are essential warnings of high blood sugar levels. They remind us to take care of our health.

Why is my skin suddenly so dry and itchy?

If you’re constantly scratching at dry, irritated skin, it could be due to high blood sugar. Hyperglycemia can cause your body to lose fluids at a faster rate, leading to widespread dehydration that leaves your skin parched, tight, and itchy, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Furthermore, prolonged high blood sugar can lead to poor circulation and nerve damage, which disrupts the skin’s ability to stay moisturised and healthy. As research published in Diabetic Wound-Healing Science points out, conditions like autonomic neuropathy decrease sweat gland activity, leaving skin cracked and prone to irritation.

What are dark, velvety patches on my skin?

Finding dark, thickened, almost velvety patches of skin, especially in the creases of your neck, armpits, or groin, can be a startling discovery. “This condition is known as acanthosis nigricans, and it is a common sign of insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels”, Dr Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. These dark patches are a visible signal that your body is struggling to use insulin effectively. “While not harmful on their own, they are a strong indicator that you should have your blood sugar levels checked by a doctor”, suggests Dr Jain.

Why are my cuts and sores taking forever to heal?

A small cut or scrape that lingers for weeks without healing is a serious red flag for uncontrolled diabetes. High blood sugar impairs your body’s natural healing process in two significant ways:

It damages your nerves: This can lead to a loss of sensation (especially in the feet), so you may not even notice a minor injury at first, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases . It weakens your circulation: This reduces the flow of blood, oxygen, and nutrients that are essential for tissue repair, as per JPRAS Open Journal .

“This poor healing environment not only delays recovery but also dramatically increases the risk of infection, turning a minor wound into a significant health issue”, says the dermatologist.

What’s causing this numbness or tingling in my hands and feet?

That “pins and needles” sensation, numbness, or even a burning pain in your hands and feet is a classic sign of diabetic neuropathy, or nerve damage. Over time, high blood sugar is toxic to your nerves, particularly the long nerves that extend to your extremities, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

This nerve damage is one of the most common long-term complications of diabetes and should never be ignored. Addressing it early by getting your blood sugar under control is crucial to prevent permanent damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Paying attention to these signals from your skin and nerves is vital. They are your body’s way of asking for help, and responding quickly can help you avoid the more severe complications of uncontrolled diabetes.