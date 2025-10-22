Dermatologist shares 6 quick fixes to beat skin fatigue after festive season

Revitalise tired skin this festive season with dermatologist-approved tips on hydration, nourishment, quick fixes for a glowing complexion.

Tired of late night parties, hectic shopping trips and socialising while managing your professional life? It may have taken a toll on your mind, but don’t neglect the likely side effects of the festive season on your skin. Long hours of wearing makeup and lack of sleep may lead your skin to look dull and tired instead of glowing. If you’ve looked in the mirror and noticed signs of skin fatigue, follow these dermatologist-recommended tips to refresh your skin, regain your natural glow, and fight the signs of tiredness.

Does lack of sleep ruin skin?

When we don’t get enough sleep and expose our skin to stress from festive celebrations, like smoke from fireworks, we can damage our skin, leading to tired skin, breakouts and puffy eyes,” dermatologist Dr Khushboo Jha tells Health Shots.

How to reduce skin fatigue?

Want to undo the skin damage after days of reckless partying during the festive season? The skin expert says it will require a mix of hydration, diet and using the right skincare products.

Hydration

Internal hydration: Staying hydrated is important. When we’re dehydrated, our skin can become dry, flaky, and look tired, leading to tired skin. Dr Jha recommends drinking 2.5 to 3 liters of water each day. You can also boost your hydration with electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water.

External hydration: Use a gentle cleanser that keeps your skin’s natural moisture, especially if you’re dealing with tired skin. Choose moisturizers with hyaluronic acid or ceramides to help lock in moisture.

Keeping a face mist, especially with rose water or thermal spring water, can help refresh your skin and fight midday dullness, particularly if you’re dealing with tired skin. A few spritzes can wake up your skin and make it look revitalized.

2. Sunscreen

Using sunscreen at night may seem strange, but it’s important for protecting your skin, especially if you have tired skin. Sunscreen defends against more than just UV rays. Doctor says that “heat, pollution, and blue light from screens can harm your skin too. During the day, choose a light, non-greasy sunscreen and reapply it every 3 to 4 hours, especially if you’re outdoors.”

In the evening, add an antioxidant serum to your skincare routine. Vitamin C or niacinamide can help fix the damage caused by late nights and revive tired skin. This quick step can greatly improve your skin’s health and glow.

3. Cold therapy for puffy eyes

Late-night celebrations can cause your eyes to swell and retain fluid, making you look tired and contribute to tired skin. To reduce this puffiness, use cold compresses or chilled tea bags. “You can also keep a jade roller in the fridge; it helps tighten blood vessels and lessen puffiness quickly,” says Dr Jha. To enhance your cold therapy, use an eye cream that has caffeine or peptides. These ingredients can help brighten the under-eye area, reduce puffiness, and rejuvenate tired skin.

4. Exfoliation

Dead skin cells can make your skin look dull, uneven, and tired. To make your skin look better, try gentle exfoliation. Dermatologist recommends using mild chemical exfoliants like lactic acid or mandelic acid once or twice a week. These products help remove dead skin without hurting your skin barrier, giving you a brighter and healthier look.

5. Sleep

At the end of the day, good sleep and a healthy diet are more critical than skincare products for tired skin. “Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help your skin,” says the expert. Sometimes, even a short nap can also refresh your skin.

6. Nutrition

Eating nutrient-rich foods is important for your health. “Focus on getting antioxidants from a mix of sources like berries, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens,” says the dermat. These foods can protect your skin from damage and help it look better from the inside out, especially if you’re dealing with tired skin.