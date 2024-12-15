From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity skincare routines you can follow

Discover the secrets to radiant skin with these celebrity-inspired morning skincare routines. Know how to protect your skin like a star.

Have you ever wondered how celebrities maintain beautiful skin after long nights and exhausting schedules? The secret is in their carefully designed skincare routines. These A-list stars may have access to the best skin care products, but nothing works better than a good morning skincare routine to achieve that desired red-carpet glow. From mild cleansers to strong serums and hydrating moisturisers, here are the essential steps that help them kickstart their day with healthy and glowing skin. Following these expert-approved methods may help you reach your skin’s full potential in no time.

What are skincare routines?

Skincare routines are a series of steps designed to cleanse, protect, and nourish your skin. “It typically involves using various products like cleansers, toners, serums, moisturisers, and sunscreen. The goal is to maintain healthy skin, address specific concerns like acne or ageing, and achieve radiant skin,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. Well-tailored skincare routines can help you look and feel your best every day.

Best celebrity skincare routines to follow

Here are some of the best skincare routines followed by popular Bollywood celebrities. Read on to know how they keep their skin in check.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia has one of the easiest skincare routines. She shared her regimen on her AliaBe YouTube channel, check out what she does to get radiant skin.

Alia starts her day by cleansing her face with a gentle cleanser. She prefers a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip her skin of its natural oils.

After cleansing, Alia uses a toning mist with ceramides and probiotics. Ceramides are a crucial ingredient for her as they help maintain the skin’s barrier function.

She believes in keeping her skin hydrated, so she uses a lightweight moisturiser to lock in moisture.

She only steps out after applying sunscreen. She uses a generous amount of lightweight SPF 40 or 50 sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays.

She also uses a peptide lip balm to keep her lips soft and supple.

2. Kriti Sanon

One of the posts on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram page, is a window to her skin care regime. Here’s what she does:

She starts her day by dunking her face in ice water. This helps to reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and refresh the skin.

Kriti uses a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup residue from her face.

She follows up with a hydrating toner to balance the skin’s pH and prep it for the next steps.

Kriti often uses serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin.

She applies a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to keep her skin hydrated throughout the day.

Protecting her skin from harmful UV rays is crucial for Kriti. She applies a broad-spectrum sunscreen or sunblock to shield her skin from sun damage.

;

3. Deepika Padukone

Spilling her skincare secrets on her YouTube channel, Deepika Padukone once got candid where she shared how she gets her red carpet glow:

She starts by cleansing her face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup residue.

She uses a hydrating toner to balance the skin’s pH and prep it for the next steps.

Deepika applies a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to keep her skin hydrated throughout the day.

Protecting her skin from harmful UV rays is crucial for her. She applies a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 40 to shield her skin from sun damage.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Always radiant and stunning, Madhuri Dixit shares her beauty secret to get glowing skin in a video on her YouTube channel.

Madhuri believes in gentle cleansing. She uses a mild, sulfate-free cleanser to remove impurities without stripping her skin’s natural oils.

After cleansing, she uses a natural toner, like rose water, to refresh and hydrate her skin.

She keeps her skin hydrated by using a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser.

She never skips sunscreen, especially when she’s outdoors. She uses a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 to protect her skin from harmful UV rays.

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, in an interview, mentions her skincare routine to get glowing and plumping skin.

She starts her day by cleansing her face with a gentle, gel-based cleanser. This helps remove dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

Hydration is key for Kiara. She uses a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser to keep her skin soft and supple.

Protecting her skin from harmful UV rays is a priority. She applies a broad-spectrum sunscreen to shield her skin from sun damage.

Takeaway

Contrary to popular belief that celebrities follow lavish skincare routines, these skincare routines contain simple ideas that everyone can follow in their everyday practice. These include gentle cleansing to remove impurities without stripping the face, moisturising toners to balance pH levels, strong serums to address specific issues, and rich moisturisers to seal in hydration. Sunscreen is an essential step for protecting the skin from dangerous UV rays. Plus, many celebrities prioritise a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and proper sleep, as important components of their skincare routine.