Dark spots on legs: 4 reasons why you have these and how to get rid of them

There are several health conditions that might cause dark spots on legs. Here's why they occur and how to get rid of them.

Sun exposure, injuries, and hormonal fluctuations can leave you with dark spots on your legs. In fact, health conditions such as diabetes can also result in hyperpigmentation. At times, these dark spots are also due to excessive melanin production in certain parts of the skin. The higher your melanin levels, the darker your skin gets. While these spots are harmless (most of the time), the treatment of these patches depends on why they have been caused in the first place. However, besides OTC medication, there are some simple and easy home remedies that can help you get rid of these dark spots on legs in no time. In fact, these are also useful in preventing further dark patches from developing.

What are dark spots?

Dark spots on legs are patches of skin that are darker than the surrounding skin. They are often caused by an increase in melanin, a pigment that gives skin its colour, as found in a study published in the Molecules. These dark spots can vary in size, shape, and intensity, and they may appear on any part of the legs. Plus, freckles and dark patches indicate that specific areas have more melanin.

The dark patches of skin are usually uniform in colour, without any distinct borders or patterns. They typically appear flat on the skin surface. Also, these dark spots usually do not cause itching or pain.

Causes of dark spots on legs

Here are some common causes of dark spots on legs.

1. Sun exposure

The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays play a significant role in the development of dark spots on the legs, states a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. When skin is exposed to excessive sunlight, the body’s natural defence mechanism is to produce more melanin, a pigment that gives skin its colour. This increased melanin production can lead to darker patches of skin, often referred to as sunspots or age spots. The type of UV rays that most contribute to dark spot formation are UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and can cause long-term damage, including premature ageing and increased risk of skin cancer. UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburns, but they can also contribute to hyperpigmentation.

2. Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations can be a significant factor in the development of dark spots on the legs. During pregnancy, hormonal changes can lead to an increase in melanin production, resulting in hyperpigmentation, states a study published in the journal Pigment International. This is often referred to as the ‘mask of pregnancy’ or melasma, and it typically appears as dark patches on the face, but it can also affect the legs. Plus, menopause is another time of significant hormonal change, and it can also contribute to hyperpigmentation, as found in a study published in the journal Cosmetics. As oestrogen levels decline, the skin may become more sensitive to sunlight and other environmental factors, leading to an increase in melanin production. While hormonal changes are often associated with dark spots, it is important to note that not everyone experiences hyperpigmentation during these times. The extent to which hormones affect skin pigmentation can vary from person to person.

3. Skin injuries and inflammation

Skin injuries or inflammation can trigger an increase in melanin production, leading to the formation of dark spots, states a study, published by StatPearls. When the skin is damaged, the body’s repair mechanisms are activated, which can include increased melanin production. This can result in darker patches of skin at the site of the injury. Some examples of skin injuries that can cause dark spots include, minor skin injuries can lead to hyperpigmentation as the skin heals, burns, whether from the sun, heat, or chemicals, can cause dark spots to form, acne breakouts can leave behind dark spots, often referred to as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and insect bites can sometimes cause dark spots to develop.

4. Genetics

Genetics can play a significant role in the development of dark spots on the legs. Some people may be genetically predisposed to hyperpigmentation, meaning they are more likely to develop dark spots compared to others. “This genetic predisposition can be inherited from parents or other family members. If you have a family history of dark spots, it’s more likely that you’ll also experience them,” says cosmetologist and trichologist Dr Priti Mahire.

How to treat dark spots on legs?

Professional treatments including as chemical peels, laser therapy, and topical creams that may be used to effectively treat more stubborn or severe dark spots. These treatments help to exfoliate the skin, reduce pigmentation, and increase collagen production. However, every skin is different. It might be a good idea to consult with a dermatologist, who may provide more personalised treatment options tailored to your skin’s needs.

Take a Poll What is your biggest skin concern? Acne and breakouts

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Uneven skin

Dryness Take a Poll Which hair removal wax is your favourite? Rica wax

Chocolate wax

Honey wax

Aloe vera wax Previous Next

7 home remedies to treat dark spots on legs

While professional treatments can be effective, there are several home remedies you can try at home to help lighten dark spots on your legs. Here are some natural remedies

1. Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid, a natural bleaching agent that can help lighten dark spots.

How to use:

Dilute lemon juice with water to avoid irritation.

Apply the diluted juice to the dark spots and gently massage.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

2. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. It can help reduce inflammation and promote skin regeneration.

How to use:

Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it directly to the dark spots.

Leave it overnight and rinse with warm water in the morning.

3. Potato juice

Potatoes contain catechol oxidase, an enzyme that can help inhibit melanin production.

How to use:

Grate a potato and extract the juice.

Apply the juice to the dark spots and let it dry for 30 minutes.

Rinse with cold water.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which can help exfoliate the skin and reduce hyperpigmentation.

How to use:

Apply plain yoghurt to the dark spots and gently massage.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound that can help reduce hyperpigmentation.

How to use:

Mix turmeric powder with a little water to form a paste.

Apply the paste to the dark spots and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

6. Sugar scrub

A sugar scrub can help exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells, revealing brighter skin.

How to use:

Mix sugar with a carrier oil (like olive oil or coconut oil) to create a scrub.

Gently massage the scrub onto the dark spots in circular motions.

Rinse with warm water.

7. Onion juice

Onion juice contains sulphur compounds that can help lighten the skin.

How to use:

Grate an onion and extract the juice.

Apply the juice to the dark spots and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with cold water.

While these home remedies can be effective for many people, it is essential to patch test them on a small area of skin first to check for any allergic reactions. If you have sensitive skin or underlying medical conditions, consult with a dermatologist before trying these remedies.

How long does it take for dark spots to disappear?

The effectiveness and speed of home remedies for dark spots can vary depending on several factors, including the severity of the hyperpigmentation, individual skin type, and consistency of use. While some people may notice visible results within a few weeks, others may require several months of consistent application.

When should you head to the doctor?

Dark spots on your legs are normally not a cause for concern. However, if you are concerned about the appearance of dark spots on your skin, consult your doctor or dermatologist for safe and effective treatment options. Here are some indications that you should see a dermatologist regarding dark spots on legs.

The dark spots are spreading and becoming more visible.

and becoming more visible. You feel itchiness, soreness , or other discomfort.

, or other discomfort. Home remedies are not showing results after several weeks of constant application .

. You have other underlying medical issues that could be causing the black spots.

A dermatologist can provide an accurate diagnosis, rule out any underlying medical concerns, and offer appropriate therapies based on your unique needs. They may also recommend professional therapies for more severe cases of hyperpigmentation.

Takeaway

Dark spots on the legs can be prevented with proper skincare and sun protection. Regular exfoliation and moisturising of your legs can help prevent environmental damage and keep them smoother and softer. Dark spots on the legs are not serious. However, if the spots bleed, change colour, or grow in size, or you experience discomfort or tenderness, get medical attention immediately. The healthcare providers can assist you with an accurate diagnosis and the most efficient dermatology treatment.