Nutritionist reveals 10 collagen-boosting drinks that help slow skin ageing naturally

What you drink matters more for your skin than you think. Nutritionist shares how collagen-boosting drinks can help reduce fine lines and support youthful skin.

Glowing, youthful skin is not just about what you apply to your face, it is also deeply connected to what you put into your body. As we age, our natural collagen levels begin to drop. This may lead to common concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of skin firmness. While creams and serums can help on the surface, nutrition plays a much bigger role behind the scenes. Natural, collagen-boosting drinks are an easy and effective way to support skin health from within. Made with everyday ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and broths, these drinks supply the nutrients your body needs to maintain skin elasticity.

According to nutritionist Kiran Bhatt, small daily habits like sipping the right drinks can make a noticeable difference over time.

Why does collagen decline with age?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, making up nearly 30 percent of it. It gives structure, strength, and elasticity to skin, bones, and connective tissues. Bhatt explains that collagen has a unique triple-helix structure made of amino acids such as glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. As we grow older, the body’s ability to produce collagen slows down, which directly shows up on the skin as sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles.

A 2022 study published in Dermatology Practical and Conceptual found that oral collagen intake may help delay visible signs of skin ageing by supporting skin structure and hydration.

How does vitamin C help boost natural collagen?

Vitamin C plays a key role in collagen synthesis. Without it, the body struggles to convert amino acids into usable collagen. According to research published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine (2018), adequate vitamin C intake is essential for proper collagen formation.

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, along with berries, tomatoes, and bell peppers, provide this vital nutrient. Bhatt often recommends pairing collagen-rich foods with vitamin C sources to improve absorption and results.

Best natural ingredients for collagen support

While the body can make collagen on its own, certain foods make the process easier. Bone broth made from chicken bones is one of the richest natural sources of collagen. Marine fish skin and scales also contain high-quality collagen. Eggs provide proline, a key amino acid, while leafy greens like spinach and kale contain chlorophyll, which supports collagen production.

Fruits such as berries, pomegranate, mango, pineapple, and watermelon add antioxidants and vitamin C, helping protect skin from oxidative stress while boosting collagen levels.

Easy collagen-boosting drinks you can make at home

Collagen drinks do not need fancy ingredients or a long prep time. Simple, well-balanced combinations work best when consumed regularly. According to Bhatt, pairing collagen with vitamin C–rich fruits helps improve absorption and supports skin elasticity more effectively. Here are 5 easy, tried-and-tested collagen-boosting drinks you can make at home.

1. Pomegranate collagen juice

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that protect skin cells and support collagen activity.

How to make: Blend fresh pomegranate seeds with cold water and strain the juice. Add one tablespoon of collagen powder, mix well, and finish with a small pinch of salt. Serve chilled.

2. Carrot-orange collagen smoothie

This drink combines beta-carotene from carrots with vitamin C from oranges for skin repair.

How to make: Blend chopped carrot, fresh orange juice, and water until smooth. Add collagen powder and blend again for a few seconds. Drink fresh.

3. Berry citrus collagen smoothie

Berries provide antioxidants, while citrus fruits enhance collagen synthesis.

How to make: Blend mixed berries with a peeled orange and water or coconut water. Add chia seeds and collagen powder, then blend until smooth and creamy.

4. Bone broth collagen drink

Bone broth is a natural source of collagen and essential amino acids.

How to make: Prepare homemade chicken bone broth by slow-simmering bones for several hours. Once warm, stir in collagen powder, add lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt, and sip slowly.

5. Watermelon-lime collagen drink

Hydrating and refreshing, this drink supports skin elasticity and glow.

How to make: Blend deseeded watermelon with water until smooth. Mix in collagen powder and squeeze fresh lemon juice on top. Serve chilled.

Bhatt suggests having one collagen-boosting drink a day and rotating options to keep nutrients balanced and digestion comfortable.

How much collagen is enough?

One glass of a collagen-boosting drink per day is usually sufficient. Since collagen is a protein, consuming too much can cause digestive discomfort such as bloating or constipation. Bhatt advises starting slowly and observing how your body responds, especially if you’re new to collagen supplements or protein-rich drinks.