The surprising benefits of coffee butter in your skincare routine

When we think about coffee, the refreshing aroma and the mental stimulation it provides usually come to mind. But did you know that coffee can also be a powerful ally in your skincare routine? It’s true! Coffee butter, derived from coffee beans, is packed with numerous benefits that can help to treat a variety of skin problems—from fat deposits to dry skin and even acne. Let’s dive into the surprising advantages of incorporating coffee butter into your skincare regimen.
“Coffee butter is a creamy, hydrating substance made from the natural butter extracted from coffee beans, often blended with cocoa butter, essential oils, and coffee extracts rich in antioxidants. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for moisturising the skin while delivering multiple skin-enhancing properties,” popular cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad tells Health Shots.
One of the standout qualities of coffee butter is its abundance of antimicrobial properties, as reported in the journal Microorganisms. These properties can:
“It is not just effective for your face or body. It can work wonders around the delicate area under your eyes as well”, says Dr Sharad. By gently massaging it into this area daily, you can:
“The results can be particularly noticeable during the winter months, when dryness can exacerbate issues such as dark circles and puffiness”, explains Dr Sharad.
One fantastic benefit of coffee butter is its potential to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. This is primarily due to Chlorogenic acids (CGA), which have been linked to an even skin tone. CGA may help prevent uneven pigmentation, resulting in a more uniform complexion, explains the expert. Additionally, a 2013 study published by the Royal Society of Chemistry found that certain substances in coffee support skin health, thereby enhancing its appearance over time.
It is rich in caffeic acid, an antioxidant known for its impressive skin benefits, including:
Moreover, its antibacterial properties help safeguard your skin from germs, making it an ideal ingredient in cleansing and rejuvenating skincare formulations, as noted in the journal Cosmetics.
“Combining coffee butter with used coffee grounds can provide natural exfoliation,” shares Dr Sharad. This combination can:
If you’re ready to reap the benefits of it, here are a few simple ways to include it in your daily skincare routine:
When selecting, it’s important to look for products that have credible claims and proven efficacy, as reported in reputable journals. Here’s what to keep in mind:
For optimal results, consistency is important. By incorporating it into your skincare routine regularly, you can expect to see remarkable improvements in your skin’s appearance within just a few weeks.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.