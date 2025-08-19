The surprising benefits of coffee butter in your skincare routine

Have you heard of coffee butter? It turns out it has skincare benefits including antimicrobial and anti-pigmentation properties.

When we think about coffee, the refreshing aroma and the mental stimulation it provides usually come to mind. But did you know that coffee can also be a powerful ally in your skincare routine? It’s true! Coffee butter, derived from coffee beans, is packed with numerous benefits that can help to treat a variety of skin problems—from fat deposits to dry skin and even acne. Let’s dive into the surprising advantages of incorporating coffee butter into your skincare regimen.

What is coffee butter?

“Coffee butter is a creamy, hydrating substance made from the natural butter extracted from coffee beans, often blended with cocoa butter, essential oils, and coffee extracts rich in antioxidants. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for moisturising the skin while delivering multiple skin-enhancing properties,” popular cosmetic dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad tells Health Shots.

What are the antimicrobial properties of coffee butter?

One of the standout qualities of coffee butter is its abundance of antimicrobial properties, as reported in the journal Microorganisms. These properties can:

Treat acne: It helps address acne outbreaks, calming It helps address acne outbreaks, calming inflamed skin and reducing blemishes.

Soothe red patches: If you experience red patches or irritation, it can provide relief and promote a more even skin tone.

Is coffee butter good for under-eye circles?

“It is not just effective for your face or body. It can work wonders around the delicate area under your eyes as well”, says Dr Sharad. By gently massaging it into this area daily, you can:

Reduce dark circles: The hydrating and nourishing qualities help diminish the appearance of dark circles.

Revitalise tired eyes: Its soothing properties can make your eyes look fresher and more awake.

“The results can be particularly noticeable during the winter months, when dryness can exacerbate issues such as dark circles and puffiness”, explains Dr Sharad.

Can coffee butter reduce hyperpigmentation?

One fantastic benefit of coffee butter is its potential to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. This is primarily due to Chlorogenic acids (CGA), which have been linked to an even skin tone. CGA may help prevent uneven pigmentation, resulting in a more uniform complexion, explains the expert. Additionally, a 2013 study published by the Royal Society of Chemistry found that certain substances in coffee support skin health, thereby enhancing its appearance over time.

Is coffee butter an antioxidant for skin?

It is rich in caffeic acid, an antioxidant known for its impressive skin benefits, including:

Boosting collagen production: Increased collagen levels can help keep skin plump and firm.

Slowing premature ageing: Caffeic acid can help slow the ageing process by protecting skin cells from damage.

Moreover, its antibacterial properties help safeguard your skin from germs, making it an ideal ingredient in cleansing and rejuvenating skincare formulations, as noted in the journal Cosmetics.

Can I exfoliate with coffee butter?

“Combining coffee butter with used coffee grounds can provide natural exfoliation,” shares Dr Sharad. This combination can:

Remove dead skin cells: Gentle scrubbing helps slough off dead skin, leaving your skin looking refreshed and revitalised.

Promote skin renewal: Regular exfoliation promotes cell turnover, contributing to a healthier-looking complexion.

Is coffee butter good for skin?

If you’re ready to reap the benefits of it, here are a few simple ways to include it in your daily skincare routine:

Daily moisturiser: Use it as your regular moisturiser. Apply it generously to your face and body after cleansing for optimal hydration. Under-eye treatment: Incorporate it into your morning and evening routines by applying a small amount to the under-eye area. Exfoliating scrub: Mix it with used coffee grounds to create a nourishing scrub. Gently exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. Spot treatment: Apply it directly on blemishes, red spots, or areas of hyperpigmentation to target specific concerns.

How to choose the right coffee butter for you?

When selecting, it’s important to look for products that have credible claims and proven efficacy, as reported in reputable journals. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Pure ingredients: Ensure that it is made from natural components, primarily derived from coffee beans.

Quality brands: Select reputable companies that openly disclose the sourcing and production processes of their products.

For optimal results, consistency is important. By incorporating it into your skincare routine regularly, you can expect to see remarkable improvements in your skin’s appearance within just a few weeks.