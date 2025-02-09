High cholesterol symptoms can show on your skin: Here’s what to do

Chat with
While watching your diet, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle are key factors to ensure that your cholesterol level does not shoot up, is there any way of finding out if these are working? The tricky part about this condition is that there are no obvious signs of high cholesterol. It does not usually cause symptoms, which is why a blood test is typically suggested by doctors. But there might be some tell-tale signs that could give you a clue. Sometimes, high cholesterol symptoms on skin can pop up. They may be visible around your eyes or earlobes. Know what to do if you notice these signs on your skin.
“It is a fat-like substance, which is waxy, and is found in every cell of the body,” says cardiologist Dr Anesh Jain. It is essential for bodily functions, including:
High levels of LDL or Low-Density Lipoprotein, also known as “bad” cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, restrict blood flow and increase the risk of heart disease. Whereas, HDL or High-Density Lipoprotein, also known as “good” cholesterol helps to get rid of excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and take it to the liver for elimination. “This can reduce the risk of artery blockages, so maintaining a balance between LDL and HDL is crucial for overall health,” says the expert. If your total cholesterol is 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher, it means you have to work on lowering your levels.
High cholesterol can cause noticeable changes in the skin due to the collection of fatty deposits or cholesterol crystals in the blood vessels, explains Dr Jain. Here are some of the major cholesterol symptoms on skin:
Yellowish, fatty lumps or nodules appear under the skin. They are commonly found around the eyes, elbows, knees, joints, and buttocks. “Xanthomas occurs when high levels of cholesterol circulate in the bloodstream and get deposited in the skin. They are more common in people with extremely high LDL cholesterol levels, often due to genetic conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia,” says the expert.
You may notice soft, yellowish plaques around the eyelids, especially at the inner corners. These deposits are usually symmetrical and grow gradually over time. “Xanthelasmas is an indicator of lipid (fat) accumulation in the skin and can be a sign of high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease,” says the expert.
It is a condition that leads to an itchiness, and sometimes pain. It may be connected to high cholesterol. During a 2020 study, published in The Medical Bulletin of Sisli Etfal Hospital, participants with lichen planus had high levels of total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol.
“A gray, white, or bluish ring appears around the eye, but does not affect vision,” says the expert. It occurs due to cholesterol deposits in the cornea. “While it is common in older adults (above 60), its presence in younger people may indicate high cholesterol levels,” says the expert.
It is an autoimmune condition that leads to skin inflammation. If you have psoriasis, you may end up with discoloured skin covered with scales. During a 2014 study, published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, participants with high cholesterol were at a higher risk of developing psoriasis, especially the ones who never took cholesterol-lowering medications.
It is a diagonal crease in the earlobe that extends from the opening of the ear to the lower edge. “The exact reason for Frank’s Sign is not clear, but it may be associated with reduced blood circulation due to cholesterol buildup in the arteries,” says Dr Jain.
These cholesterol symptoms on skin are not just cosmetic concerns, but potential indicators of underlying cardiovascular issues.
If you notice any of these cholesterol symptoms on skin, take the following steps:
This blood test measures LDL, HDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides, a type of fat found in the body. The test will help to find out whether you have high cholesterol levels and need medical treatment. You need to fast for at least 8 hours before this type of test.
Your cardiologist will tell you to follow a healthy diet low in saturated fats and high in fibre to manage cholesterol symptoms on skin. “Increase fibre intake by having oats, legumes, vegetables as well as fruits. Eat healthy fats that are found in foods such as nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon,” says the expert.
To manage cholesterol symptoms on skin, you need to regularly workout. About 150 minutes of any moderate-intensity aerobic exercise in a week can help to lower cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association. So, wear your sneakers and step out to walk or run.
If you drink alcohol regularly, and reach out for a cigarette frequently then you need to give up those habits. “While smoking can lower HDL levels and increase the risk of artery blockages, excessive alcohol consumption can raise triglyceride levels,” says the expert.
After noticing cholesterol symptoms on skin, lifestyle changes may not be enough. “Your doctor may prescribe medications such as statins, fibrates or PCSK9 inhibitors to lower cholesterol levels. Ezetimibe may also be given to decrease cholesterol absorption from food,” says the expert
High cholesterol is often silent but can lead to skin changes in some people. You should not ignore these high cholesterol symptoms on skin, as they might be bad for your heart health. Go for health check-ups, a balanced diet, and stay active to keep cholesterol in check.
No, a skin rash is not a typical symptom of high cholesterol. While high cholesterol can cause fat deposits in the skin, it does not lead to rashes, redness, or itching. If you are experiencing a skin rash, it is likely due to another condition such as allergies, eczema, or an infection.
Managing cholesterol effectively requires a combination of lifestyle changes and, if necessary, medications. Regularly exercising, and following a heart-healthy diet can help. If lifestyle changes are not sufficient, doctors may prescribe statins to reduce LDL levels.
