Why chia seeds may be the superfood you need for skin glow, firmness and protection

Chia seeds offer a surprising array of skin benefits, including deep hydration, sun protection, firming, and reducing inflammation, making them a valuable addition to your skincare routine.

Chia seeds, widely recognised as a superfood due to their nutritional value, also hold significant potential for promoting skin health. These tiny seeds, derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, are rich in essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and various vitamins, which can contribute to a healthier, more radiant complexion. Beyond their internal benefits for overall well-being, incorporating chia seeds benefits for skin can help address common concerns such as dryness, inflammation, and even signs of ageing.

How do chia seeds hydrate the skin?

Chia seeds are hydrophilic, meaning they love water. When soaked, they form a gel-like substance that effectively absorbs and retains moisture. “This property helps keep both the body and skin well-hydrated, preventing issues such as dullness, dryness, and flaky skin, which can lead to a supple appearance”, says nutritionist Pooja Kedia.

Can chia seeds protect against sun damage?

Yes, chia seeds contain Vitamin E, an excellent nutrient known for its skin benefits. It may help reduce damage caused by sun exposure by absorbing ultraviolet (UV) rays. “Additionally, Vitamin E can help reduce the skin’s inflammatory response to the sun, including swelling and redness, providing a layer of protection”, says the expert.

Do chia seeds help firm the skin and fight ageing?

Chia seeds are a rich source of protein, which is crucial for promoting collagen production. Collagen is a vital building block that maintains skin firmness, improves elasticity, and contributes to a youthful appearance. A March 2024 study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences even suggested that chia seeds may inhibit key skin enzymes, such as collagenase, hyaluronidase, and elastase, ultimately helping to prevent skin ageing. For more information on how these seeds can support a youthful glow, explore the full article on chia seeds and their skin benefits.

How do chia seeds reduce skin inflammation?

These tiny powerhouses are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are well-known for their anti-inflammatory properties, according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. This makes chia seeds potentially beneficial for reducing symptoms of various skin disorders such as psoriasis and eczema, calming irritated skin and promoting a healthier complexion.

Can chia seeds strengthen the skin barrier?

Chia seeds are a rich source of alpha linoleic acid, which serves as an excellent skin barrier, protecting the skin from external pollutants and environmental stress. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology also indicated that chia seed extract, enriched with Vitamin F, can improve skin hydration and barrier function, thereby enhancing the skin’s natural defences. Discover more natural cures for skin concerns by reading our comprehensive guide on the skincare benefits of chia seeds.