CeraVe vs Cetaphil: Which brand has the best face wash for oily skin?

Washing your face twice or thrice may feel like too much of a task to do, but it is a weapon to maintain the skin health. It can treat several skin conditions like acne breakouts, hyperpigmentation and blemishes. By removing impurities and controlling sebum production, it can purify your skin and keep it healthy. When it comes to choosing the best face wash for oily and acne-prone skin, two of the most popular options in the skincare world are CeraVe Foaming Cleanser and Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser. Both brands are dermatologist-developed and highly recommended by skincare experts. They promise deep cleansing, oil control, and maintaining the skin’s protective barrier without causing excessive dryness or irritation. However, despite their similarities, these cleansers differ in formulation, texture, benefits, and overall effectiveness. Read this CeraVe vs Cetaphil comparison to make your decision.
Before choosing between CeraVe vs Cetaphil, it is important to have a better understanding of both products:
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser is suitable for normal and oily skin. Packed with three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula can gently cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. The gel-based texture transforms into a foamy lather, effectively removing dirt, excess oil, and makeup while maintaining the skin’s barrier.
Specifications:
Skin type: Normal to oily skin
Texture: Gel
Special feature: Fragrance & Paraben-Free
Why choose CeraVe Foaming Cleanser?
Why avoid CeraVe Foaming Cleanser?
Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is formulated specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. It helps to reduce excess oil production and deeply cleanse pores without irritating them. This gentle foaming cleanser contains ingredients that may help to retain moisture while removing impurities, dirt, and makeup. Additionally, it also contains Glycerin and Dexpanthenol, which provide mild hydration and soothe irritated skin.
Specifications:
Skin Type: Oily, Acne-Prone Skin
Texture: Lightweight foaming gel
Why choose Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser?
Why avoid Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser?
Before picking the best cleanser for oily skin, get a better understanding of its ingredients:
1. Ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) – It may help to maintain the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture.
2. Hyaluronic acid – It can hydrate the skin by retaining moisture. A study published in Dermatologic Therapy states that it can reduce the signs of premature skin ageing and boost hydration.
3. Niacinamide – The best face wash containing niacinamide can soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and improve skin texture.
4. Non-comedogenic & fragrance-free – It may prevent pore clogging and irritation, which makes it safe for acne-prone and sensitive skin.
1. Glycerin – This skincare ingredient attracts and retains moisture to prevent excessive dryness.
2. Dexpanthenol (Vitamin B5) – A face wash with this ingredient can soothe and repair damaged skin.
3. Butylene glycol – It may help to improve skin texture and act as a humectant.
4. Sodium laureth sulfate – By providing deep cleansing action, it can remove excess oil.
To make the most out of the best face wash for oily skin, it is a good option to be aware of its performance beforehand.
To get maximum benefits, it is important to use face washes correctly:
CeraVe’s Foaming Cleanser (236ml) costs Rs 1,096, offering more product per rupee. In contrast, Cetaphil’s Oily Skin Cleanser (125ml) and Moisturising Cream (80g) together cost Rs 1,010, but the cleanser alone is smaller in quantity. If you are solely looking for a face wash, CeraVe provides better value for volume. However, Cetaphil’s combo includes hydration, making it a budget-friendly choice for a complete skincare routine.
Most users find this face wash effective for daily cleansing without drying out their skin. While many appreciate the hydrating and soothing properties of this face wash, some users experience breakouts or irritation during the first few days of use.
Customers love the deep cleansing ability and oil-control properties of this facial cleanser for oily skin. Some users say it makes their skin feel fresh and clean after each wash. However, a few customers reported irritation due to fragrance and felt it didn’t help with acne.
Both CeraVe Foaming Cleanser and Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser are great options for oily skin, but the right choice depends on your specific needs. If you have oily but sensitive skin and prefer a hydrating, non-irritating formula, go for CeraVe. On the other hand, if you have extremely oily skin and need a deep pore cleanser, Cetaphil is a better choice. Ultimately, CeraVe is better for maintaining long-term skin health, while Cetaphil is ideal for controlling excess oil on very oily skin.
You should wash your face at least twice daily, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Use a mild face wash and make sure to not go overboard with the face wash as frequent washing may strip away the natural oils from the skin.
Face wash is a liquid-based product, which is designed to clean open pores, and remove excessive oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. They can enhance blood circulation and make your skin radiant and fresh. Face cleansers are made to remove makeup, grime and dirt. They contribute to the elasticity, hydration level and overall health of your skin.
Face washes are available in different formulations, each one suiting different skin types. From gel face wash, cream-based products, foam face wash, and clay face wash to micellar water, there is a wide variety of face washes available.
A face wash that contains acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce acne. They can remove all the impurities from your skin by deeply cleansing it.
