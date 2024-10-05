Cardamom for skin: 5 benefits and 6 ways to use this spice

Using cardamom for the skin can be useful as it is rich in antioxidants and helps reduce inflammation. Read on to learn how to include it in your skincare regime.

Something as small as a cardamom can take your skincare journey to the next level. Using cardamom for skin comes with a huge range of benefits. Cardamom, also known as elaichi in India, is a warm spice that has been used for generations in traditional medicine and cuisine. This versatile spice is high in antioxidants and essential oils. It can help fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and prevent premature ageing. Discover all of the benefits of cardamom, which may nourish and hydrate your skin, making it soft and supple. Here are some simple yet effective ways to include cardamom into your skincare routine.

What is cardamom?

Cardamom, also known as elaichi in Hindi, is a spice native to India. It is known for its warm, aromatic flavour and distinctive aroma. Cardamom pods are small, green or brown capsules containing tiny, black seeds. These seeds are the part of the plant that is typically used as a spice. Cardamom is often used in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Scandinavian cuisines to add depth and flavour to dishes. It is a common ingredient in masala chai, curries, and desserts. This spice is not only used as a flavouring and spicy ingredient in numerous food products, but it is also used traditionally as a folk treatment to cure teeth and gum infections, lungs and tuberculosis, and digestive and kidney ailments, as found in a study published in the journal Agricultural and Biological Sciences. Recently, it has gained popularity in the skincare industry due to its antioxidant properties which help to give glowing and clear skin. Check out the other benefits of cardamom, and how to it regularly.

Benefits of cardamom for skin

Here are some potential benefits of elaichi or cardamom for the skin:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Cardamom’s antioxidant richness stems from its unique chemical composition, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. It contains a variety of compounds, including flavonoids, phenolic acids, and essential oils, all of which possess potent antioxidant properties. These compounds help neutralise harmful free radicals, which are highly reactive molecules that can damage skin cells and contribute to premature ageing. By protecting your skin from free radical damage, cardamom can help maintain youthful and healthy skin. So, if you are looking for an easy solution to reduce premature ageing, including cardamom in your beauty routine can be helpful.

2. Reduces inflammation

Cardamoms have rich anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the journal Anaerobe, mostly due to their high antioxidant concentration. It contains several antioxidant components such as flavonoids and phenolic acids, which help to reduce inflammation, as found in a study published in the Food and Science Nutrition. Inflammation is common in many skin diseases, including acne, eczema, and rosacea. Cardamom reduces skin irritation by neutralising free radicals and decreasing the formation of inflammatory mediators. This, in turn, can reduce redness, inflammation, and general skin discomfort. If you want to reduce inflammation naturally, including cardamom in your skincare routine can be helpful. Check out other natural ways to reduce inflammation in the body.

3. Improves blood circulation

Cardamom can potentially improve blood circulation due to its vasodilatory properties. This means that it can help relax blood vessels, allowing for increased blood flow. “Improved blood circulation is essential for delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells, which can promote healthy and radiant skin,” says dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist Dr Priti Karde. Additionally, increased blood flow can help remove waste products from the skin, preventing buildup and promoting a clearer, more youthful skin appearance.

4. Enhances skin texture

Cardamom can help improve skin texture by promoting cell turnover. When used in a face scrub, cardamom can gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and giving a smoother, and glowing skin tone. This can help to reduce the appearance of rough patches and uneven skin tone, explains Dr Karde. Additionally, cardamom can help to stimulate collagen production, which can improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So, if you want to improve your skin texture, adding cardamom to your beauty regimen can be beneficial.

5. Gives hydration to your lips

Cardamom can be beneficial for lip care due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the Encyclopedia of Agriculture and Food Systems. Antioxidants help protect lips from environmental damage, such as harmful UV rays and pollution, which can lead to dryness, chapping, and premature ageing. Additionally, cardamom’s anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe irritated lips and reduce redness. By incorporating cardamom into lip balms or scrubs, you can potentially improve lip health, hydration, and overall appearance. So, if you are struggling with dry and chapped lips, including cardamom in your lip care routine can be helpful.

How to use cardamom for skin?

Cardamom can be used in different forms for skincare solutions. From scrubs to masks, use this ingredient in a variety of ways!

1. Cardamom face scrub

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of ground cardamom

• 1 tablespoon of honey

• 1 tablespoon of sugar

Method:

• Mix the ingredients to form a paste.

• Gently massage the scrub onto your face, focusing on areas with rough patches.

• Rinse with warm water and pat dry.

• Use a gentle moisturiser to hydrate the skin.

2. Cardamom and honey hydration mask

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of cardamom powder

• 2 tablespoons of honey

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

• Gently massage the mixture into your face.

• Leave the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Cardamom, turmeric and lemon face mask

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon of cardamom powder

• 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

• A few drops of lemon juice

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

• Gently apply the mixture to your face.

• Leave the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with running water.

4. Cardamom lip scrub

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon of ground cardamom

• 1 teaspoon of sugar

• 1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

• Mix the ingredients to form a paste.

• Gently massage the scrub onto your lips.

• Rinse with warm water and apply a lip balm.

5. Cardamom and rose face toner

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon of ground cardamom

• 1 cup of rose water

Method:

• Steep the cardamom in rose water for 30 minutes.

• Strain the mixture and store it in a clean container.

• Apply the toner to your face using a cotton ball.

6. Cardamom, oatmeal and yoghurt soothing mask

Ingredients:

• ½ teaspoon of ground cardamom

• 2 tablespoons of oatmeal

• 2 tablespoons of yoghurt

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

• Gently apply the mixture to your face.

• Leave the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Side effects of cardamom

While cardamom is generally considered safe for most people, some individuals may experience side effects. These side effects can vary depending on individual sensitivities and the amount of cardamom used.

Potential side effects of cardamom on skin may include:

• Allergic reactions: Some people may be allergic to cardamom. Signs of an allergic reaction can include redness, itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

• Skin irritation: Applying cardamom directly to the skin in high concentrations or for extended periods may irritate, especially for those with sensitive skin.

• Dryness: Excessive use of cardamom can lead to dryness and flaking of the skin.

If you experience any adverse reactions after using cardamom on your skin, it is advisable to discontinue use and consult with a healthcare professional.