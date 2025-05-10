What is Butterfly Skin: Know all about Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa, also colloquially known as butterfly skin disease, a rare genetic condition that makes your skin very fragile. While the symptoms usually show up in babies or young children, sometimes, the signs start showing later in life. The inherited condition can affect teenagers as well as adults. Currently, there is no cure for this disease, but there are treatment options that help to relieve the symptoms. Efforts can also be made to prevent complications like an infection.
Butterfly skin disease or epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is an inherited disease of the connective tissues that affects the skin and makes it extremely fragile. “Just by a minor friction or trauma to the skin can lead to blisters and skin tears,” says dermatologist Dr Khushboo Jha.
It makes the skin very delicate and fragile resembling a butterfly’s wings. Apart from the skin, this disease affects the mucous membranes of the body. However, it can become severe, and affect the food pipe and the urinary bladder. Approximately 50 in 1 million live births are diagnosed with butterfly skin disease in the world, according to research published in the Medical Journal, Armed Forces India.
The butterfly skin disease symptoms are quite variable, depending upon the type and its severity. But some of the more common symptoms include:
“The main cause behind this condition lies in genetic mutations in the genes that work to produce protein which functions to hold the skin layers’ together. “The proteins that play a role in this include keratin, collagen VII, laminin and integrin. The inherited genetic mutation leads to either absence of such proteins or fault in them, and leads to easy blisters’ development in the skin,” explains the expert.
There are four major types of EB:
The life expectancy of people with this condition depends on the type and severity:
There is no definitive cure for butterfly skin disease, but there are treatment options:
Butterfly skin disease is genetic, so it cannot be prevented after birth. There is also no cure, but there are treatments that can help to manage symptoms and prevent infections.
Yes, gene therapy is under development and showing promise. Notably, a topical gene therapy called Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec) was approved for Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene. It delivers working copies of the gene directly to wounds.
Yes, though EB typically manifests in infancy or early childhood, some milder forms can go undiagnosed until adulthood or persist into adult life. Mild one may cause lifelong blistering of hands and feet.
