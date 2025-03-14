Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Skin Care

Best vitamin C serum in India: 7 smart alternatives to La Roche-Posay for glowing skin

Looking for the best Vitamin C serum in India? Here are affordable yet effective alternatives to La Roche-Posay that brighten skin, fade dark spots, and boost collagen.
Use the best vitamin C serum in India to boost your skin glow. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Tanya Shree
Published On: 14 Mar 2025, 07:30 pm IST
Why Trust Us?

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

  • Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
  • Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
  • Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
  • Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
  • Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Radiant, even-toned skin doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag! While La Roche-Posay’s Vitamin C serum is a top choice for many, there are several budget-friendly alternatives in India that deliver similar brightening and anti-aging benefits. If you are battling dullness, dark spots, or uneven skin tone, an effective Vitamin C serum can work wonders by boosting collagen production and enhancing your skin’s natural glow. The best part? You don’t have to dig a hole in your pocket to see results! We have handpicked some of the best budget-friendly Vitamin C serums that provide strong antioxidants, hydration, and skin-rejuvenating benefits without sacrificing quality. If you want an alternative that is within your budget but still gives great results, know the best vitamin C serum in India.

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum

Are you looking for the best vitamin C serum in India? Try this dermatologically tested serum, which is designed to target wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Formulated with 10% Pure Vitamin C, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid, it may improve skin texture, boost radiance, and reduce imperfections.

27% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Antioxidant

Reasons to buy:

  • High-quality dermatological formulation
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Combats signs of aging effectively
  • Ultra-light texture for combination skin

Reasons to avoid:

  • Expensive compared to alternatives
  • Counterfeit concerns on some e-commerce platforms
  • May not suit all budgets

Customer reactions: Customers love its top-notch quality and effectiveness, but find it pricey.

Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for face: 7 top picks for glowing skin in February 2025

Best vitamin C serum in India: 7 alternatives to La Roche-Posay

Adding the best vitamin C serum for face in your skincare routine can be good for you. Check out these alternatives:

1. Minimalist Vitamin C 16% Serum

It is a stable 16% Vitamin C serum enriched with Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid, and Fullerenes. This vitamin C serum for face can reduce oxidative stress, boost radiance, and enhance skin texture. Suitable for both men and women, it may brighten skin and reduce pigmentation while maintaining stability and efficacy.

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Fragrance-free

Reasons to buy:

  • It is the best vitamin C serum in India as it can lead to brighter skin
  • Enriched with powerful antioxidants
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • More affordable than luxury brands

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users received empty bottles
  • Mixed opinions on effectiveness

Customer reactions: Users appreciate the glow and quality of this best vitamin C serum for women. However, some raised concerns over packaging defects and product availability.

2. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

Infused with 10% Vitamin C, 5% niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this best vitamin C serum in India is designed to fade dark spots, reduce pigmentation and boost collagen production. This vitamin C face serum works by blocking melanin production, resulting in a brighter and more even skin tone.

14% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Fragrance-free

Reasons to buy:

  • Affordable and effective for pigmentation
  • Niacinamide helps reduce blemishes
  • Boosts collagen for youthful skin

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users experienced acne, redness, or rashes
  • Mixed reviews on long-term effectiveness

Customer reactions: While many appreciate the brightening effect of the best vitamin C serum in India. However, some reports about irritation, make it unsuitable for sensitive skin.

3. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum is one of the best beginner-friendly 10% Vitamin C serums. It contains 0.5% ferulic acid to provide a gentle yet effective glow. Regular use can reduce dullness and tanning while offering sun protection and anti-inflammatory benefits.

20% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Antioxidant

Reasons to buy:

  • This best vitamin C recommended by a dermatologist is mild yet effective for beginners
  • Contains Ferulic Acid for added sun protection
  • Water-based and non-greasy

Reasons to avoid:

  • May take longer to show visible results
  • Value for money is debated

Customer reactions: Users love the gentle formulation and brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel the results aren’t immediate.

Also Read: Best vitamin C serums: Top 6 substitutes of Mario Badescu that will give you a radiant glow

4. Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C serum combines sicilian blood orange, 5% niacinamide, and Vitamin E. These ingredients can brighten skin, fade dark spots, and protect against free radical damage. Moreover, its lightweight texture makes it ideal for everyday use.

12% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Antioxidant

Reasons to buy:

  • A unique blend of multiple Vitamin C sources
  • Contains Niacinamide for added skin benefits
  • Free from sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users find the consistency too watery
  • Effectiveness varies between individuals

Customer reactions: Most customers love the glow-enhancing effects of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some complain about the thin consistency.

5. Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

Made with 15% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid, this best vitamin C serum in India can be a good option. It claims to reduce pigmentation, even skin tone, and boost collagen production. It also contains vitamin E to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

20% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Cruelty-free, vegan

Reasons to buy:

  • High concentration of pure Vitamin C
  • Hydrating formula suitable for all skin types
  • Dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users dislike the smell
  • Mixed opinions on effectiveness

Customer reactions: Most users find the best vitamin C serum in India effective and non-greasy. However, some complain about its strong scent.

6. PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

If you are looking for the best vitamin C serum in India, try this one from Pilgrim. This Korean skincare-inspired serum contains Alpha Arbutin and 3% Vitamin C to brighten skin, fade acne scars, and reduce large pores.

25% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Cruelty-free, vegan

Reasons to buy:

  • Gentle yet effective for hyperpigmentation
  • Infused with Blueberry Extracts for anti-aging
  • Suitable for all skin types

Reasons to avoid:

  • Lower concentration of Vitamin C compared to others
  • Mixed feedback on results

Customer reactions: Many users love the brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel it doesn’t offer value for money.

7. Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age-Defying Serum

Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum may be a good addition to your routine. This budget-friendly serum contains Vitamin C & E to reduce wrinkles, fade scars, and repair skin damage for a more youthful look.

40% OFF

Specifications:

  • Skin type: All
  • Special feature: Natural

Reasons to buy:

  • Affordable option
  • Contains both Vitamin C & E for extra nourishment
  • Paraben- and sulfate-free

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users dislike the scent
  • Bottle quality is inconsistent

Customer reactions: Users appreciate its nourishing effects but have mixed reviews on its consistency and packaging quality.

Also Read: Prepare your own vitamin C serum at home for naturally glowing skin

Factors to consider when choosing the best vitamin C serum in India

1. Formulation: When choosing the best vitamin C serum in India, look for L-Ascorbic acid, ethyl ascorbic acid, or sodium ascorbyl phosphate, as they offer maximum stability and effectiveness.
2. Concentration: Opt for the best vitamin C serum for glowing skin with a concentration between 10-20%. Higher percentages may cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin.
3. Ingredients: Pick the serum, which contains ingredients like vitamin E, ferulic Acid, and hyaluronic acid to enhance stability, absorption, and hydration.
4. Packaging and stability: Opt for dark, air-tight bottles to prevent oxidation and maintain potency. Avoid clear or open-container packaging.
5. Skin type: Choose water-based serums for oily skin and hydrating serums with emollients for dry skin.
6. Brand reputation: Pick trusted brands with positive customer feedback, dermatologist recommendations, and clinically proven results.

Add the best vitamin C serum in India and keep your skin glowing!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Best vitamin C serum in India

Top Features Compared Benefits Quantity
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Minimises the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines 30 ml
Minimalist Skin Brightening & Uneven Skin Tone Treating Vitamin C 16% Face Serum (Advanced) | Advanced Glowing Formula With Power of Vit C & E, Ferulic Acid & Fullerenes to boost radiance, Protects from Oxidative Stress & Improves Skin Texture| For Women & Men | 20 ml Glow boosting 20 ml
The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum | With Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 30ml Radiant skin 30 ml
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum|Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|30 Ml Brightening 30 ml
Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml Dark spot correction 20 ml
Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Purest Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) with Vitamin E | Moisturizing Serum for Sensitive Skin | All Skin Types | Face Serum for Men & Women | 30 ml Radiant skin 30 ml
PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml Brightening 30 ml
Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum, 30 ml Light Weight Non Greasy Helps Reduces Wrinkles Skin Repair, Naturally Glowing Face Serum, No Parabens & Sulphates, No Animal Testing Hydrating 30 ml
Related FAQs

What is the best time to apply Vitamin C serum?

Apply Vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with sunscreen to protect against free radicals.

Can I use Vitamin C serum with other skincare products?

Avoid combining vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol, as it may cause irritation and reduce effectiveness.

How long does it take to see results from Vitamin C serum?

It may take 4-6 weeks to notice visible improvements like brighter skin and reduced dark spots.

Is Vitamin C serum suitable for sensitive skin?

Yes, but start with a lower concentration (10%) and perform a patch test to avoid irritation.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tanya Shree

Meet Tanya Shree! Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and a flair for photography and visual communication, she is a stickler for detail. An avid reader and a shopping aficionado, she has a knack for spotting hidden gems and dissecting products. Her own passion to check out the best deals online matches her dedication to ensure our readers get information that is research-backed and fact-checked. With her clear, concise and reliable content, Tanya helps users make the best choice when it comes to choosing health and wellness products from the vast online pool.

Related Stories

View all

10 face scrubs for women to get smooth and bright skin

Skin Care

Get festive ready with Amazon Holi Sale: Up to 50% off on cleansers, oils and more

Skin Care

CeraVe vs Cetaphil: Which brand has the best face wash for oily skin?

Skin Care

Photo Gallery

View all

7 resistance band exercises to lose weight

5 protein-rich chilla recipes for weight loss

7 protein-rich foods to reduce hunger pangs

7 benefits of drinking coconut water in the morning

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES