Best vitamin C serum in India: 7 smart alternatives to La Roche-Posay for glowing skin
Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
- Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
- Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
- Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
- Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
- Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Radiant, even-toned skin doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag! While La Roche-Posay’s Vitamin C serum is a top choice for many, there are several budget-friendly alternatives in India that deliver similar brightening and anti-aging benefits. If you are battling dullness, dark spots, or uneven skin tone, an effective Vitamin C serum can work wonders by boosting collagen production and enhancing your skin’s natural glow. The best part? You don’t have to dig a hole in your pocket to see results! We have handpicked some of the best budget-friendly Vitamin C serums that provide strong antioxidants, hydration, and skin-rejuvenating benefits without sacrificing quality. If you want an alternative that is within your budget but still gives great results, know the best vitamin C serum in India.
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum
Are you looking for the best vitamin C serum in India? Try this dermatologically tested serum, which is designed to target wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Formulated with 10% Pure Vitamin C, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid, it may improve skin texture, boost radiance, and reduce imperfections.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Antioxidant
Reasons to buy:
- High-quality dermatological formulation
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Combats signs of aging effectively
- Ultra-light texture for combination skin
Reasons to avoid:
- Expensive compared to alternatives
- Counterfeit concerns on some e-commerce platforms
- May not suit all budgets
Customer reactions: Customers love its top-notch quality and effectiveness, but find it pricey.
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for face: 7 top picks for glowing skin in February 2025
Best vitamin C serum in India: 7 alternatives to La Roche-Posay
Adding the best vitamin C serum for face in your skincare routine can be good for you. Check out these alternatives:
1. Minimalist Vitamin C 16% Serum
It is a stable 16% Vitamin C serum enriched with Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid, and Fullerenes. This vitamin C serum for face can reduce oxidative stress, boost radiance, and enhance skin texture. Suitable for both men and women, it may brighten skin and reduce pigmentation while maintaining stability and efficacy.
Minimalist Skin Brightening & Uneven Skin Tone Treating Vitamin C 16% Face Serum (Advanced) | Advanced Glowing Formula With Power of Vit C & E, Ferulic Acid & Fullerenes to boost radiance, Protects from Oxidative Stress & Improves Skin Texture| For Women & Men | 20 ml
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Fragrance-free
Reasons to buy:
- It is the best vitamin C serum in India as it can lead to brighter skin
- Enriched with powerful antioxidants
- Suitable for all skin types
- More affordable than luxury brands
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users received empty bottles
- Mixed opinions on effectiveness
Customer reactions: Users appreciate the glow and quality of this best vitamin C serum for women. However, some raised concerns over packaging defects and product availability.
2. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum
Infused with 10% Vitamin C, 5% niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this best vitamin C serum in India is designed to fade dark spots, reduce pigmentation and boost collagen production. This vitamin C face serum works by blocking melanin production, resulting in a brighter and more even skin tone.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Fragrance-free
Reasons to buy:
- Affordable and effective for pigmentation
- Niacinamide helps reduce blemishes
- Boosts collagen for youthful skin
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users experienced acne, redness, or rashes
- Mixed reviews on long-term effectiveness
Customer reactions: While many appreciate the brightening effect of the best vitamin C serum in India. However, some reports about irritation, make it unsuitable for sensitive skin.
3. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum is one of the best beginner-friendly 10% Vitamin C serums. It contains 0.5% ferulic acid to provide a gentle yet effective glow. Regular use can reduce dullness and tanning while offering sun protection and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Antioxidant
Reasons to buy:
- This best vitamin C recommended by a dermatologist is mild yet effective for beginners
- Contains Ferulic Acid for added sun protection
- Water-based and non-greasy
Reasons to avoid:
- May take longer to show visible results
- Value for money is debated
Customer reactions: Users love the gentle formulation and brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel the results aren’t immediate.
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums: Top 6 substitutes of Mario Badescu that will give you a radiant glow
4. Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum
Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C serum combines sicilian blood orange, 5% niacinamide, and Vitamin E. These ingredients can brighten skin, fade dark spots, and protect against free radical damage. Moreover, its lightweight texture makes it ideal for everyday use.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Antioxidant
Reasons to buy:
- A unique blend of multiple Vitamin C sources
- Contains Niacinamide for added skin benefits
- Free from sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users find the consistency too watery
- Effectiveness varies between individuals
Customer reactions: Most customers love the glow-enhancing effects of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some complain about the thin consistency.
5. Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
Made with 15% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid, this best vitamin C serum in India can be a good option. It claims to reduce pigmentation, even skin tone, and boost collagen production. It also contains vitamin E to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Cruelty-free, vegan
Reasons to buy:
- High concentration of pure Vitamin C
- Hydrating formula suitable for all skin types
- Dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users dislike the smell
- Mixed opinions on effectiveness
Customer reactions: Most users find the best vitamin C serum in India effective and non-greasy. However, some complain about its strong scent.
6. PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
If you are looking for the best vitamin C serum in India, try this one from Pilgrim. This Korean skincare-inspired serum contains Alpha Arbutin and 3% Vitamin C to brighten skin, fade acne scars, and reduce large pores.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Cruelty-free, vegan
Reasons to buy:
- Gentle yet effective for hyperpigmentation
- Infused with Blueberry Extracts for anti-aging
- Suitable for all skin types
Reasons to avoid:
- Lower concentration of Vitamin C compared to others
- Mixed feedback on results
Customer reactions: Many users love the brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel it doesn’t offer value for money.
7. Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age-Defying Serum
Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum may be a good addition to your routine. This budget-friendly serum contains Vitamin C & E to reduce wrinkles, fade scars, and repair skin damage for a more youthful look.
Specifications:
- Skin type: All
- Special feature: Natural
Reasons to buy:
- Affordable option
- Contains both Vitamin C & E for extra nourishment
- Paraben- and sulfate-free
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users dislike the scent
- Bottle quality is inconsistent
Customer reactions: Users appreciate its nourishing effects but have mixed reviews on its consistency and packaging quality.
Also Read: Prepare your own vitamin C serum at home for naturally glowing skin
Factors to consider when choosing the best vitamin C serum in India
1. Formulation: When choosing the best vitamin C serum in India, look for L-Ascorbic acid, ethyl ascorbic acid, or sodium ascorbyl phosphate, as they offer maximum stability and effectiveness.
2. Concentration: Opt for the best vitamin C serum for glowing skin with a concentration between 10-20%. Higher percentages may cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin.
3. Ingredients: Pick the serum, which contains ingredients like vitamin E, ferulic Acid, and hyaluronic acid to enhance stability, absorption, and hydration.
4. Packaging and stability: Opt for dark, air-tight bottles to prevent oxidation and maintain potency. Avoid clear or open-container packaging.
5. Skin type: Choose water-based serums for oily skin and hydrating serums with emollients for dry skin.
6. Brand reputation: Pick trusted brands with positive customer feedback, dermatologist recommendations, and clinically proven results.
Add the best vitamin C serum in India and keep your skin glowing!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Best vitamin C serum in India
What is the best time to apply Vitamin C serum?
Apply Vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with sunscreen to protect against free radicals.
Can I use Vitamin C serum with other skincare products?
Avoid combining vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol, as it may cause irritation and reduce effectiveness.
How long does it take to see results from Vitamin C serum?
It may take 4-6 weeks to notice visible improvements like brighter skin and reduced dark spots.
Is Vitamin C serum suitable for sensitive skin?
Yes, but start with a lower concentration (10%) and perform a patch test to avoid irritation.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.