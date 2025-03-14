Best vitamin C serum in India: 7 smart alternatives to La Roche-Posay for glowing skin

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Radiant, even-toned skin doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag! While La Roche-Posay’s Vitamin C serum is a top choice for many, there are several budget-friendly alternatives in India that deliver similar brightening and anti-aging benefits. If you are battling dullness, dark spots, or uneven skin tone, an effective Vitamin C serum can work wonders by boosting collagen production and enhancing your skin’s natural glow. The best part? You don’t have to dig a hole in your pocket to see results! We have handpicked some of the best budget-friendly Vitamin C serums that provide strong antioxidants, hydration, and skin-rejuvenating benefits without sacrificing quality. If you want an alternative that is within your budget but still gives great results, know the best vitamin C serum in India.
Are you looking for the best vitamin C serum in India? Try this dermatologically tested serum, which is designed to target wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Formulated with 10% Pure Vitamin C, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid, it may improve skin texture, boost radiance, and reduce imperfections.
B07VGLYZBH
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Customers love its top-notch quality and effectiveness, but find it pricey.
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums for face: 7 top picks for glowing skin in February 2025
Adding the best vitamin C serum for face in your skincare routine can be good for you. Check out these alternatives:
It is a stable 16% Vitamin C serum enriched with Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid, and Fullerenes. This vitamin C serum for face can reduce oxidative stress, boost radiance, and enhance skin texture. Suitable for both men and women, it may brighten skin and reduce pigmentation while maintaining stability and efficacy.
B09VPNK8VP
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Users appreciate the glow and quality of this best vitamin C serum for women. However, some raised concerns over packaging defects and product availability.
Infused with 10% Vitamin C, 5% niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this best vitamin C serum in India is designed to fade dark spots, reduce pigmentation and boost collagen production. This vitamin C face serum works by blocking melanin production, resulting in a brighter and more even skin tone.
B096MNYLWS
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: While many appreciate the brightening effect of the best vitamin C serum in India. However, some reports about irritation, make it unsuitable for sensitive skin.
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum is one of the best beginner-friendly 10% Vitamin C serums. It contains 0.5% ferulic acid to provide a gentle yet effective glow. Regular use can reduce dullness and tanning while offering sun protection and anti-inflammatory benefits.
B09GPSR5N4
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Users love the gentle formulation and brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel the results aren’t immediate.
Also Read: Best vitamin C serums: Top 6 substitutes of Mario Badescu that will give you a radiant glow
Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C serum combines sicilian blood orange, 5% niacinamide, and Vitamin E. These ingredients can brighten skin, fade dark spots, and protect against free radical damage. Moreover, its lightweight texture makes it ideal for everyday use.
B0BCQ5RJH1
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Most customers love the glow-enhancing effects of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some complain about the thin consistency.
Made with 15% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid, this best vitamin C serum in India can be a good option. It claims to reduce pigmentation, even skin tone, and boost collagen production. It also contains vitamin E to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.
B09RZPZCHS
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Most users find the best vitamin C serum in India effective and non-greasy. However, some complain about its strong scent.
If you are looking for the best vitamin C serum in India, try this one from Pilgrim. This Korean skincare-inspired serum contains Alpha Arbutin and 3% Vitamin C to brighten skin, fade acne scars, and reduce large pores.
B096XYRM5X
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Many users love the brightening effect of this best vitamin C serum in India. But some feel it doesn’t offer value for money.
Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum may be a good addition to your routine. This budget-friendly serum contains Vitamin C & E to reduce wrinkles, fade scars, and repair skin damage for a more youthful look.
B084GQYNT6
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reactions: Users appreciate its nourishing effects but have mixed reviews on its consistency and packaging quality.
Also Read: Prepare your own vitamin C serum at home for naturally glowing skin
1. Formulation: When choosing the best vitamin C serum in India, look for L-Ascorbic acid, ethyl ascorbic acid, or sodium ascorbyl phosphate, as they offer maximum stability and effectiveness.
2. Concentration: Opt for the best vitamin C serum for glowing skin with a concentration between 10-20%. Higher percentages may cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin.
3. Ingredients: Pick the serum, which contains ingredients like vitamin E, ferulic Acid, and hyaluronic acid to enhance stability, absorption, and hydration.
4. Packaging and stability: Opt for dark, air-tight bottles to prevent oxidation and maintain potency. Avoid clear or open-container packaging.
5. Skin type: Choose water-based serums for oily skin and hydrating serums with emollients for dry skin.
6. Brand reputation: Pick trusted brands with positive customer feedback, dermatologist recommendations, and clinically proven results.
Add the best vitamin C serum in India and keep your skin glowing!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Benefits
|Quantity
|La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum
|Minimises the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines
|30 ml
|Minimalist Skin Brightening & Uneven Skin Tone Treating Vitamin C 16% Face Serum (Advanced) | Advanced Glowing Formula With Power of Vit C & E, Ferulic Acid & Fullerenes to boost radiance, Protects from Oxidative Stress & Improves Skin Texture| For Women & Men | 20 ml
|Glow boosting
|20 ml
|The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum | With Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 30ml
|Radiant skin
|30 ml
|Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum|Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|30 Ml
|Brightening
|30 ml
|Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml
|Dark spot correction
|20 ml
|Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Purest Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) with Vitamin E | Moisturizing Serum for Sensitive Skin | All Skin Types | Face Serum for Men & Women | 30 ml
|Radiant skin
|30 ml
|PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml
|Brightening
|30 ml
|Good Vibes Vitamin C & Vitamin E Age Defying Serum, 30 ml Light Weight Non Greasy Helps Reduces Wrinkles Skin Repair, Naturally Glowing Face Serum, No Parabens & Sulphates, No Animal Testing
|Hydrating
|30 ml
Apply Vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with sunscreen to protect against free radicals.
Avoid combining vitamin C with AHAs, BHAs, or retinol, as it may cause irritation and reduce effectiveness.
It may take 4-6 weeks to notice visible improvements like brighter skin and reduced dark spots.
Yes, but start with a lower concentration (10%) and perform a patch test to avoid irritation.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.