Best tinted sunscreen in India in 2025: Top options to block UV rays
Who needs multiple layers of make-up and SPF in the sweltering heat when one multipurpose product can do it all? The best tinted sunscreen in India can provide the ideal balance of skin-beneficial ingredients, light coverage, and sun protection. It protects your skin from the damaging UV rays and gives you that carefree “no-make-up” look, whether you are going to work, brunch, or just heading for a quick coffee run. There is the perfect match waiting for you, regardless of your skin type. The top tinted sunscreens for summer 2025 are listed in this guide. The glow of tinted sunscreens is your new summer essential, so bid adieu to thick foundations. Here are a few picks for you.
Best tinted sunscreen in India: 8 options to try
Regular use of the best tinted sunscreen in India can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.
1. Lotus Herbals SafeSun UltraRx Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
It is a multitasking tinted sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA++++. This best tinted sunscreen in India shields skin from UVA/UVB rays and blue light. Enriched with niacinamide and ceramide, it hydrates, blurs imperfections, and offers a BB cream-like matte finish without clogging pores. Moreover, it is lightweight, water-resistant, and non-sticky, which makes it suitable for all skin types.
Lotus Herbals SafeSun UltraRx Tinted - S2 Sunscreen SPF 50+ and PA++++ For UV/Blue Filters, Broad Spectrum Protection with Niacinamide and Ceramide, Non Oily, Dermatologically Tested, For Oily, Dry, Combination Skin, 75g
Why choose:
- Broad spectrum
- Matte and no-makeup look finish
- Blurs blemishes
Why avoid:
- May leave a white cast on deeper skin tones
- Mixed reviews on water resistance
2. RE’EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
This 100% mineral-based sunscreen uses 25% zinc oxide for physical sun protection. With a universal tint and mousse-like texture, this best tinted sunscreen in India provides UVA, UVB, and IR protection while being sweat and water-resistant. Additionally, this best tinted sunscreen in India is non-comedogenic, paraben-free, and ideal for sensitive, acne-prone skin, offering a smooth, dewy finish without irritating your skin.
RE EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen, 100% Mineral-Based Sunscreen UVA, UBV, & IR Protection, Water Resistant With SPF 50 PA+++ For All Skin Types, 50g
Why choose:
- Great for sensitive skin
- No white cast
- Mineral-based and non-irritating
Why avoid:
- Tint may be too dark for fair skin
- Some find the texture overly silicone
3. Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide SPF 50+ Claire
Bioderma’s ultra-light tinted sunscreen combines broad-spectrum UV protection with a dry-touch, matte finish. The patented Cellular Bioprotection technology boosts the skin’s natural defenses while preventing premature aging. Suitable for oily skin, this best sunscreen for oily skin blends like a dream and feels weightless, adding a natural glow similar to light makeup.
Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+ Claire - Sun Active Defense, 40ml
Why choose:
- Extremely lightweight and glowy
- Dry-touch matte finish
- Cellular protection technology
Why avoid:
- Reports of leakage and packaging issues
- May cause irritation in sensitive skin
4. Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
Dot & Key’s daily-wear best tinted sunscreen in India offers SPF 50+ PA++++ and a radiant, dewy finish. Its ultra-light formula provides broad-spectrum sun protection while fading dark spots over time. Available in 3 flexible shades, this best sunscreen for dry skin blends easily and suits oily, dry, and acne-prone skin alike, with water and sweat resistance for all-day wear.
Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++ - 01 Porcelain | Protection Against UA/UB | Broad Spectrum, Water & Sweat resistant | For All Skin Types | 50ml
Why choose:
- Dewy, radiant finish
- Corrects dark spots over time
- Available in multiple shades
Why avoid:
- May feel greasy on some skin types
- A dewy finish may not suit oily skin
5. UV Doux Blue Light Tinted Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++
UV Doux offers dual-layer protection against UV rays and blue light. With a non-comedogenic, matte-finish formula, this best tinted sunscreen in India is lightweight, water-resistant, and blends smoothly. This dermatologically approved sunscreen is great for oily and acne-prone skin, delivering reliable sun protection indoors and outdoors without heaviness or stickiness.
UV Doux Blue Light Tinted Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Broad Spectrum | Blue Light & UVA/UVB Protection | Matte Finish with Sweat & Water Resistant For Men & Women | Dermatologist Approved, 50gm
Why choose:
- Shields against blue light and UV rays
- Non-greasy matte texture
- Suitable for sensitive, oily skin
Why avoid:
- Tint may not suit all complexions
- Limited hydration for dry skin types
6. Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Lakme’s tinted sunscreen for women with SPF 50 provides up to 97% UVB protection and shields from UVA rays. Infused with cucumber and lemongrass, this best sunscreen for summer soothes while offering a natural, even-toned look. It is light, non-sticky, and easily blendable, which makes it good for daily use across most skin types.
Lakme Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA +++ with UVA/B Protection - 100 ml
Why choose:
- Affordable and accessible
- Good for daily wear with a mild glow
- Herbal extracts for skin soothing
Why avoid:
- Tint may darken lighter skin tones
- Mixed reviews on oily skin suitability
7. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++
With SPF 60 and PA++++, this best tinted sunscreen in India from The Derma Co combines zinc, titanium dioxide, and 1% hyaluronic acid for hydration and superior UV defense. It is travel-friendly, non-comedogenic, and offers a soft matte finish with a tint that enhances radiance across all skin types.
The Derma co. 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen Gel for Broad Spectrum Protection - 50g
Why choose:
- High SPF with hydration boost
- Great for oily, dry, and sensitive skin
- Matte finish with skin tone enhancement
Why avoid:
- The tint may look too pink or orange on some
- Difficult to blend for some users
8. Uniqaya Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Uniqaya’s tinted sunscreen offers advanced protection against UVA, UVB, IR, and blue light rays. Infused with botanical ingredients like artichoke extract, avocado oil, and carrot seed, this best sunscreen for women and men nourishes the skin while providing a smooth, lightweight matte finish. It is suitable for men and women of all skin types as it blends easily and feels luxurious.
Uniqaya Tinted Broad Spectrum Sun Protection Sunscreen with SPF 50, PA+++
Why choose:
- Full-spectrum environmental defense
- Lightweight with nourishing botanicals
- Non-greasy and suits sensitive skin
Why avoid:
- Limited availability in retail stores
- Tint coverage may not conceal heavy blemishes
Best overall product: Dot & Key Vitamin C + Strawberry Tinted Sunscreen
This SPF 50+ sunscreen blends effortlessly, giving a dewy glow without feeling heavy. Infused with Vitamin C, niacinamide, and fruit extracts, this best tinted sunscreen in India fights tan, dullness, and pigmentation. It is sweat-resistant and breathable, which makes it suitable for all Indian skin tones.
Best value for money: Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+
This SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte finish. It contains niacinamide and ceramides to soothe skin and fight sun damage. Its oil-control formula is ideal for daily wear during humid months.
How to choose the best tinted sunscreen in India?
When choosing the best tinted sunscreen in India, consider your skin type. Opt for gel-based options for oily skin and hydrating creams for dry skin. Look for SPF 50+ with PA+++ for strong sun protection. Pick a shade that matches your skin tone. Choose non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formulas if you have acne-prone skin. If it contains skincare actives like niacinamide or vitamin C for added glow and protection, it is a bonus for you.
Use the best tinted sunscreen in India to keep your skin glowing and protected!
How does sunscreen work?
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
What is the right age to use sunscreen?
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock?
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
Which is the best time to apply sunscreens?
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
