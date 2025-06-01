Best tinted sunscreen in India in 2025: Top options to block UV rays

Say hello to flawless skin with the best tinted sunscreen in India. These top-rated options are perfect for glowing skin in summer.

Who needs multiple layers of make-up and SPF in the sweltering heat when one multipurpose product can do it all? The best tinted sunscreen in India can provide the ideal balance of skin-beneficial ingredients, light coverage, and sun protection. It protects your skin from the damaging UV rays and gives you that carefree “no-make-up” look, whether you are going to work, brunch, or just heading for a quick coffee run. There is the perfect match waiting for you, regardless of your skin type. The top tinted sunscreens for summer 2025 are listed in this guide. The glow of tinted sunscreens is your new summer essential, so bid adieu to thick foundations. Here are a few picks for you.

Best tinted sunscreen in India: 8 options to try

Regular use of the best tinted sunscreen in India can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

1. Lotus Herbals SafeSun UltraRx Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

It is a multitasking tinted sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA++++. This best tinted sunscreen in India shields skin from UVA/UVB rays and blue light. Enriched with niacinamide and ceramide, it hydrates, blurs imperfections, and offers a BB cream-like matte finish without clogging pores. Moreover, it is lightweight, water-resistant, and non-sticky, which makes it suitable for all skin types.

Why choose:

Broad spectrum

Matte and no-makeup look finish

Blurs blemishes

Why avoid:

May leave a white cast on deeper skin tones

Mixed reviews on water resistance

2. RE’EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

This 100% mineral-based sunscreen uses 25% zinc oxide for physical sun protection. With a universal tint and mousse-like texture, this best tinted sunscreen in India provides UVA, UVB, and IR protection while being sweat and water-resistant. Additionally, this best tinted sunscreen in India is non-comedogenic, paraben-free, and ideal for sensitive, acne-prone skin, offering a smooth, dewy finish without irritating your skin.

Why choose:

Great for sensitive skin

No white cast

Mineral-based and non-irritating

Why avoid:

Tint may be too dark for fair skin

Some find the texture overly silicone

3. Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide SPF 50+ Claire

Bioderma’s ultra-light tinted sunscreen combines broad-spectrum UV protection with a dry-touch, matte finish. The patented Cellular Bioprotection technology boosts the skin’s natural defenses while preventing premature aging. Suitable for oily skin, this best sunscreen for oily skin blends like a dream and feels weightless, adding a natural glow similar to light makeup.

Why choose:

Extremely lightweight and glowy

Dry-touch matte finish

Cellular protection technology

Why avoid:

Reports of leakage and packaging issues

May cause irritation in sensitive skin

4. Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Dot & Key’s daily-wear best tinted sunscreen in India offers SPF 50+ PA++++ and a radiant, dewy finish. Its ultra-light formula provides broad-spectrum sun protection while fading dark spots over time. Available in 3 flexible shades, this best sunscreen for dry skin blends easily and suits oily, dry, and acne-prone skin alike, with water and sweat resistance for all-day wear.

Why choose:

Dewy, radiant finish

Corrects dark spots over time

Available in multiple shades

Why avoid:

May feel greasy on some skin types

A dewy finish may not suit oily skin

5. UV Doux Blue Light Tinted Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++

UV Doux offers dual-layer protection against UV rays and blue light. With a non-comedogenic, matte-finish formula, this best tinted sunscreen in India is lightweight, water-resistant, and blends smoothly. This dermatologically approved sunscreen is great for oily and acne-prone skin, delivering reliable sun protection indoors and outdoors without heaviness or stickiness.

Why choose:

Shields against blue light and UV rays

Non-greasy matte texture

Suitable for sensitive, oily skin

Why avoid:

Tint may not suit all complexions

Limited hydration for dry skin types

6. Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Lakme’s tinted sunscreen for women with SPF 50 provides up to 97% UVB protection and shields from UVA rays. Infused with cucumber and lemongrass, this best sunscreen for summer soothes while offering a natural, even-toned look. It is light, non-sticky, and easily blendable, which makes it good for daily use across most skin types.

Why choose:

Affordable and accessible

Good for daily wear with a mild glow

Herbal extracts for skin soothing

Why avoid:

Tint may darken lighter skin tones

Mixed reviews on oily skin suitability

7. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++

With SPF 60 and PA++++, this best tinted sunscreen in India from The Derma Co combines zinc, titanium dioxide, and 1% hyaluronic acid for hydration and superior UV defense. It is travel-friendly, non-comedogenic, and offers a soft matte finish with a tint that enhances radiance across all skin types.

Why choose:

High SPF with hydration boost

Great for oily, dry, and sensitive skin

Matte finish with skin tone enhancement

Why avoid:

The tint may look too pink or orange on some

Difficult to blend for some users

8. Uniqaya Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Uniqaya’s tinted sunscreen offers advanced protection against UVA, UVB, IR, and blue light rays. Infused with botanical ingredients like artichoke extract, avocado oil, and carrot seed, this best sunscreen for women and men nourishes the skin while providing a smooth, lightweight matte finish. It is suitable for men and women of all skin types as it blends easily and feels luxurious.

Why choose:

Full-spectrum environmental defense

Lightweight with nourishing botanicals

Non-greasy and suits sensitive skin

Why avoid:

Limited availability in retail stores

Tint coverage may not conceal heavy blemishes

Best overall product: Dot & Key Vitamin C + Strawberry Tinted Sunscreen

This SPF 50+ sunscreen blends effortlessly, giving a dewy glow without feeling heavy. Infused with Vitamin C, niacinamide, and fruit extracts, this best tinted sunscreen in India fights tan, dullness, and pigmentation. It is sweat-resistant and breathable, which makes it suitable for all Indian skin tones.

Best value for money: Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+

This SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte finish. It contains niacinamide and ceramides to soothe skin and fight sun damage. Its oil-control formula is ideal for daily wear during humid months.

How to choose the best tinted sunscreen in India?

When choosing the best tinted sunscreen in India, consider your skin type. Opt for gel-based options for oily skin and hydrating creams for dry skin. Look for SPF 50+ with PA+++ for strong sun protection. Pick a shade that matches your skin tone. Choose non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formulas if you have acne-prone skin. If it contains skincare actives like niacinamide or vitamin C for added glow and protection, it is a bonus for you.

Use the best tinted sunscreen in India to keep your skin glowing and protected!

