Best tinted sunscreen in India in 2025: Top options to block UV rays

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Who needs multiple layers of make-up and SPF in the sweltering heat when one multipurpose product can do it all? The best tinted sunscreen in India can provide the ideal balance of skin-beneficial ingredients, light coverage, and sun protection. It protects your skin from the damaging UV rays and gives you that carefree “no-make-up” look, whether you are going to work, brunch, or just heading for a quick coffee run. There is the perfect match waiting for you, regardless of your skin type. The top tinted sunscreens for summer 2025 are listed in this guide. The glow of tinted sunscreens is your new summer essential, so bid adieu to thick foundations. Here are a few picks for you.
Regular use of the best tinted sunscreen in India can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.
It is a multitasking tinted sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA++++. This best tinted sunscreen in India shields skin from UVA/UVB rays and blue light. Enriched with niacinamide and ceramide, it hydrates, blurs imperfections, and offers a BB cream-like matte finish without clogging pores. Moreover, it is lightweight, water-resistant, and non-sticky, which makes it suitable for all skin types.
B0F4N8S6G4
Why choose:
Why avoid:
This 100% mineral-based sunscreen uses 25% zinc oxide for physical sun protection. With a universal tint and mousse-like texture, this best tinted sunscreen in India provides UVA, UVB, and IR protection while being sweat and water-resistant. Additionally, this best tinted sunscreen in India is non-comedogenic, paraben-free, and ideal for sensitive, acne-prone skin, offering a smooth, dewy finish without irritating your skin.
B08TMFC5BN
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Bioderma’s ultra-light tinted sunscreen combines broad-spectrum UV protection with a dry-touch, matte finish. The patented Cellular Bioprotection technology boosts the skin’s natural defenses while preventing premature aging. Suitable for oily skin, this best sunscreen for oily skin blends like a dream and feels weightless, adding a natural glow similar to light makeup.
B00V73JJVK
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Dot & Key’s daily-wear best tinted sunscreen in India offers SPF 50+ PA++++ and a radiant, dewy finish. Its ultra-light formula provides broad-spectrum sun protection while fading dark spots over time. Available in 3 flexible shades, this best sunscreen for dry skin blends easily and suits oily, dry, and acne-prone skin alike, with water and sweat resistance for all-day wear.
B0CX1W81RM
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Also Read: 8 high-performance SPF 70 sunscreens to prevent sun damage and tanning
UV Doux offers dual-layer protection against UV rays and blue light. With a non-comedogenic, matte-finish formula, this best tinted sunscreen in India is lightweight, water-resistant, and blends smoothly. This dermatologically approved sunscreen is great for oily and acne-prone skin, delivering reliable sun protection indoors and outdoors without heaviness or stickiness.
B09LRZLXCD
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Lakme’s tinted sunscreen for women with SPF 50 provides up to 97% UVB protection and shields from UVA rays. Infused with cucumber and lemongrass, this best sunscreen for summer soothes while offering a natural, even-toned look. It is light, non-sticky, and easily blendable, which makes it good for daily use across most skin types.
11730536
Why choose:
Why avoid:
With SPF 60 and PA++++, this best tinted sunscreen in India from The Derma Co combines zinc, titanium dioxide, and 1% hyaluronic acid for hydration and superior UV defense. It is travel-friendly, non-comedogenic, and offers a soft matte finish with a tint that enhances radiance across all skin types.
17599040
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Uniqaya’s tinted sunscreen offers advanced protection against UVA, UVB, IR, and blue light rays. Infused with botanical ingredients like artichoke extract, avocado oil, and carrot seed, this best sunscreen for women and men nourishes the skin while providing a smooth, lightweight matte finish. It is suitable for men and women of all skin types as it blends easily and feels luxurious.
15973688
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Also Read: Best SPF 30 sunscreen: Top 8 picks for everyday UV protection this summer
This SPF 50+ sunscreen blends effortlessly, giving a dewy glow without feeling heavy. Infused with Vitamin C, niacinamide, and fruit extracts, this best tinted sunscreen in India fights tan, dullness, and pigmentation. It is sweat-resistant and breathable, which makes it suitable for all Indian skin tones.
This SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte finish. It contains niacinamide and ceramides to soothe skin and fight sun damage. Its oil-control formula is ideal for daily wear during humid months.
Also Read: Use tinted sunscreen for UV protection and glowing skin: 6 reasons to apply it
When choosing the best tinted sunscreen in India, consider your skin type. Opt for gel-based options for oily skin and hydrating creams for dry skin. Look for SPF 50+ with PA+++ for strong sun protection. Pick a shade that matches your skin tone. Choose non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formulas if you have acne-prone skin. If it contains skincare actives like niacinamide or vitamin C for added glow and protection, it is a bonus for you.
Use the best tinted sunscreen in India to keep your skin glowing and protected!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.