Top 8 sunscreens to prevent tanning in India: Your 2026 guide to UV protection

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Using sunscreen is essential all year, especially during the hot summer months. The temperatures in many parts of North India are rising. Summer brings sunshine, beach days, and outdoor activities, but it also increases your exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. To protect your skin from these rays, it’s important to use a summer sunscreen. Here are 8 sunscreens that provide excellent protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. They also help prevent premature ageing and long-term damage, such as skin cancer.
To help you avoid tanning, here are 8 expert-recommended, highly rated sunscreens in India. They offer strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ protects your skin from the sun while making it look radiant. It contains vitamin C and turmeric, which brighten dull skin and reduce pigmentation. This lightweight cream blends easily and doesn’t leave a white cast, making it great for daily outdoor use. It works well for most skin types and can be worn under makeup. Additionally, this sunscreen is tested for effectiveness (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276).
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is affordable and does not leave a visible white cast on the skin. It feels light and has a brightening effect. However, people have mixed opinions about how well it resists sweat.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ provides strong sun protection while keeping your skin hydrated. Its light, gel-like texture absorbs quickly and is great for oily or acne-prone skin. This sunscreen has 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help retain moisture and protect against sun damage and early signs of ageing. It won’t clog pores, leaves no white residue, and works well under makeup.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is great for oily skin and absorbs quickly. Some users say you need to reapply it during the summer.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays while giving it a radiant, hydrated glow. This sunscreen contains vitamin C and papaya extracts. Its lightweight gel absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast. It brightens your skin, helps even out your tone, and feels fresh on normal to dry skin. Its non-sticky texture makes it perfect for summer and daily use under makeup.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: Customers liked this sunscreen because it makes their skin glow and keeps it hydrated. They appreciate its non-greasy feel. However, some people noted that it can cause sweating in humid weather.
Enjoy Korean skincare that is gentle and protective. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ offers strong sun protection while soothing your skin. It contains Centella Asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid, which help calm sensitive skin and keep it hydrated. The silky texture spreads easily and leaves a natural, semi-matte finish without stickiness. Use this sunscreen daily to protect your skin from sunburn, tanning, and environmental stress.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen helps calm your skin and gives a smooth finish. Some users think it is a bit pricey.
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ offers strong sun protection in a lightweight, silicone-based formula. Dermatologists often recommend it for people with oily or acne-prone skin because it helps control shine and resist sweat. Its smooth gel texture blurs pores and works well as a makeup primer. This sunscreen goes on evenly and does not leave a heavy white residue.
Reasons to buy
Reason to avoid
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is often recommended by dermatologists and users for its matte finish. However, some users find it a bit expensive and report slight pilling.
Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides strong protection in a clear gel formula that helps control shine. It absorbs quickly, feels light on the skin, and does not leave a white cast, making it perfect for humid weather and oily skin. Its non-greasy texture prevents clogged pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. This sunscreen goes on smoothly under makeup and is easy to reapply daily.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen works well for controlling oil and is a good price. However, some users say it doesn’t moisturise and can leave the skin feeling dry.
Choose Pilgrim 2% Niacinamide Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 for easy, one-step sun protection and skin care. It protects your skin from sun damage and helps improve its clarity. Niacinamide reduces excess oil, refines pores, and boosts radiance. This lightweight cream applies smoothly and gives a natural glow without feeling heavy. It is suitable for daily use and helps promote an even skin tone while reducing tanning.
Reasons to buy:
This product contains 2% niacinamide.
Glow-enhancing finish
Good for combination skin.
Affordable
Reason to avoid:
Not fully important.
Fragrance might not be suitable for everyone.
Customer Feedback: This sunscreen makes your skin glow and feel smoother. However, it has a fragrance that may not appeal to everyone.
Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen provides strong daily sun protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It uses Fernblock® technology to protect your skin from UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared radiation while keeping it hydrated. The water-gel texture applies smoothly, doesn’t leave a white cast, and is suitable for humid weather in India. Dermatologists have tested it, and it is non-comedogenic, making it great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. You can easily wear it under makeup.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Feedback: Users like its light feel and how quickly it absorbs into the skin. Many say it doesn’t leave a white cast and feels comfortable in humid weather. It is valued for not clogging pores or causing breakouts. However, some customers feel it is too expensive for the amount provided.
[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
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