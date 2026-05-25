Top 8 sunscreens to prevent tanning in India: Your 2026 guide to UV protection

Find the top 8 sunscreens that help prevent tanning and protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Choose the right one for bright, safe skin!

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Using sunscreen is essential all year, especially during the hot summer months. The temperatures in many parts of North India are rising. Summer brings sunshine, beach days, and outdoor activities, but it also increases your exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. To protect your skin from these rays, it’s important to use a summer sunscreen. Here are 8 sunscreens that provide excellent protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. They also help prevent premature ageing and long-term damage, such as skin cancer.

8 sunscreens to prevent tanning

To help you avoid tanning, here are 8 expert-recommended, highly rated sunscreens in India. They offer strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Mamaearth In-Vivo Tested SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow | ISO 24444 Certified- 80 g

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ protects your skin from the sun while making it look radiant. It contains vitamin C and turmeric, which brighten dull skin and reduce pigmentation. This lightweight cream blends easily and doesn’t leave a white cast, making it great for daily outdoor use. It works well for most skin types and can be worn under makeup. Additionally, this sunscreen is tested for effectiveness (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276).

Reasons to buy:

Brightening formula

Budget-friendly

No visible white residue.

In-Vivo tested

Reason to avoid:

May feel slightly creamy for very oily skin types.

People who are sensitive to fragrances may feel unsure.

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is affordable and does not leave a visible white cast on the skin. It feels light and has a brightening effect. However, people have mixed opinions about how well it resists sweat.

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ provides strong sun protection while keeping your skin hydrated. Its light, gel-like texture absorbs quickly and is great for oily or acne-prone skin. This sunscreen has 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help retain moisture and protect against sun damage and early signs of ageing. It won’t clog pores, leaves no white residue, and works well under makeup.

Reasons to buy:

Best for oily and acne-prone skin.

Moisturising but light.

Dermatologist-backed brand

No white residue.

Reason to avoid:

Some users may find the quantity low for the price point.

Be careful not to use too much, as it may spill.

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is great for oily skin and absorbs quickly. Some users say you need to reapply it during the summer.

3. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays while giving it a radiant, hydrated glow. This sunscreen contains vitamin C and papaya extracts. Its lightweight gel absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast. It brightens your skin, helps even out your tone, and feels fresh on normal to dry skin. Its non-sticky texture makes it perfect for summer and daily use under makeup.

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight with a fresh, glowing look.

No visible white cast

Contains Vitamin C

Great for wearing every day.

Reason to avoid:

It may feel a bit shiny on oily skin.

Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin.

Customer Feedback: Customers liked this sunscreen because it makes their skin glow and keeps it hydrated. They appreciate its non-greasy feel. However, some people noted that it can cause sweating in humid weather.

4. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ Sun Stick For Sensitive, Normal, Dry Skin, 20g

Enjoy Korean skincare that is gentle and protective. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ offers strong sun protection while soothing your skin. It contains Centella Asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid, which help calm sensitive skin and keep it hydrated. The silky texture spreads easily and leaves a natural, semi-matte finish without stickiness. Use this sunscreen daily to protect your skin from sunburn, tanning, and environmental stress.

Reasons to buy:

Gentle for sensitive skin.

Soft and light texture.

No white residue.

Strong protection against UVA rays.

Reason to avoid:

Premium pricing

Limited availability when offline.

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen helps calm your skin and gives a smooth finish. Some users think it is a bit pricey.

5. UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++|India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand|Invitro, In-Vivo Tested

UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ offers strong sun protection in a lightweight, silicone-based formula. Dermatologists often recommend it for people with oily or acne-prone skin because it helps control shine and resist sweat. Its smooth gel texture blurs pores and works well as a makeup primer. This sunscreen goes on evenly and does not leave a heavy white residue.

Reasons to buy

Matte finish

Sweat-resistant

Great under makeup

Good for oily skin.

Reason to avoid

The feel of silicone may not suit everyone.

Higher price range

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen is often recommended by dermatologists and users for its matte finish. However, some users find it a bit expensive and report slight pilling.

6. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen for Oily skin SPF 50 PA++++ |100% Photostable Sunscreen |4 New Gen UV Filters |In-Vivo

Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides strong protection in a clear gel formula that helps control shine. It absorbs quickly, feels light on the skin, and does not leave a white cast, making it perfect for humid weather and oily skin. Its non-greasy texture prevents clogged pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. This sunscreen goes on smoothly under makeup and is easy to reapply daily.

Reasons to buy:

For people with oily skin

The texture is a lightweight gel.

No visible white residue.

Affordable pricing

Reason to avoid:

Limited moisture for dry skin.

Soft glow effect

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen works well for controlling oil and is a good price. However, some users say it doesn’t moisturise and can leave the skin feeling dry.

7. Pilgrim 2% Niacinamide Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 +++ for men and women with Spanish Squalane

Choose Pilgrim 2% Niacinamide Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 for easy, one-step sun protection and skin care. It protects your skin from sun damage and helps improve its clarity. Niacinamide reduces excess oil, refines pores, and boosts radiance. This lightweight cream applies smoothly and gives a natural glow without feeling heavy. It is suitable for daily use and helps promote an even skin tone while reducing tanning.

Reasons to buy:

This product contains 2% niacinamide.

Glow-enhancing finish

Good for combination skin.

Affordable

Reason to avoid:

Not fully important.

Fragrance might not be suitable for everyone.

Customer Feedback: This sunscreen makes your skin glow and feel smoother. However, it has a fragrance that may not appeal to everyone.

8. Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen for Dry & Dehydrated Skin | Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Water-Light Texture

Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen provides strong daily sun protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It uses Fernblock® technology to protect your skin from UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared radiation while keeping it hydrated. The water-gel texture applies smoothly, doesn’t leave a white cast, and is suitable for humid weather in India. Dermatologists have tested it, and it is non-comedogenic, making it great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. You can easily wear it under makeup.

Reasons to buy:

Broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50+ and high protection rating.

Lightweight, non-greasy

No visible white residue.

Get antioxidant support with Fernblock® technology.

This product is good for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin.

Reason to avoid:

Premium pricing

It may feel a little damp.

People who are sensitive to fragrances should do a patch test.

Customer Feedback: Users like its light feel and how quickly it absorbs into the skin. Many say it doesn’t leave a white cast and feels comfortable in humid weather. It is valued for not clogging pores or causing breakouts. However, some customers feel it is too expensive for the amount provided.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]