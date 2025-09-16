10 best sunscreens for monsoon that don’t feel sticky: Top-rated picks to prevent sunburn

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but along with it, it also welcomes the humidity, moisture, UV exposure, and high chances of breakouts. Many of us think that sunscreen is not necessary during the monsoon season, but the truth is that UV rays can still harm your skin. That is why sunscreen is crucial; it protects your skin against the sun’s damage, which may cause premature ageing. Sunscreen can help your skin stay hydrated and prevent it from drying out, which is essential during humid weather. Ultraviolet exposure during monsoon may lead to skin issues, including hyperpigmentation, dullness, tanning, and more. If you are using the wrong sunscreen, it can lead to clogged pores and worsen skin problems; that is why choosing the right sunscreen is essential during monsoon. We have curated a list of the top 10 sunscreens which you can choose as on your skin to maintain healthy skin during the rains. {{{htmlData}}}

10 sunscreens for healthy skin

Check out the list of the top 10 sunscreens to protect your skin from sun damage.

1. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen not only protects your skin from UV rays and blue lights but also offers advanced defense against micro-pigmentation, a deeper form of skin damage leading to stubborn pigmentation and uneven skin tone. This powerful formula is specially designed for sensitive skin types, providing gentle yet effective protection. Packed with ceramides, it helps to build the skin barrier, making it less prone to pigmentation, damage, and discoloration. Its deeply hydrating, non-greasy texture repairs skin damage while keeping your skin moisturized throughout the day.

Why choose:

Protect against UV rays

Protects from pigmentation

Hydrates skin

Repair skin damage

Why avoid:

May not suit extremely oily skin

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers found this sunscreen effective at protecting against UV rays, appreciate its smooth texture, and its lightweight. Some users have mixed opinions on value for money.

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays with its advanced formula containing 5 powerful UV filters. Enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps reduce fine lines and dryness, leaving your skin hydrated, soft, and supple. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen absorbs quickly, providing a matte finish without clogging pores. It also protects against blue light emitted by digital screens. Fragrance-free and suitable for normal, oily, acne-prone, or blemish-prone skin, it combines an effective blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to ensure maximum defense from sun damage and skin aging.

Why choose:

Ideal for normal, oily, and acne-prone skin

fragrance-free

Safe and effective formulation

UV protection

Why avoid:

Some customers find it expensive for the quality provided

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers find this sunscreen effective and appreciate its suitability for all skin types. This product receives positive feedback for its lightweight texture and its ability to protect against harmful UV rays. Some customers find it expensive for the quantity provided. The pump functionality receives mixed feedback.

3. Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen with Carrot Seed & Turmeric

Experience all-day sun protection with the Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen, expertly formulated for Indian weather and skin types. Packed with SPF 50 & PA++++, it fiercely defends against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with Carrot Seed Oil and other natural ingredients, it offers reliable protection in both dry and humid conditions. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture glides on effortlessly, delivering up to 6 hours of powerful protection while nourishing and comforting your skin. Certified MADE SAFE, toxin-free, and suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen is a vital, purposeful addition to your daily skincare routine.

Why choose:

Lightweight texture

50 sun protection factor (SPF)

Suitable for all skin types

It can protect your skin for 6 hours

Why avoid:

Mixed reviews on value for money

The scent property receives mixed feedback

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers appreciated its lightweight, non-greasy formula that gives a natural glow and reduces tanning. This sunscreen receives mixed feedback on its suitability for different skin types. Customers disagree on the value for money. The scent and moisturising properties also receive mixed reviews.

4. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C

This sunscreen protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays, hydrates your skin, treats clogged pores, and gives a brightening effect. This sunscreen is packed with hyaluronic acid to moisturize, vitamin C to brighten skin tone, and fights hyperpigmentation and zinc oxide to prevent dryness and pauses the signs of ageing. It is ideal for normal, dry, oily, and sensitive skin.

Why choose:

Treats clogged pores

Gives a brightening effect

Brighten skin tone

Prevents dryness

Why avoid:

May not suit all skin types

Customer’s Feedback:

Users appreciated the lightweight and non-greasy formula. This sunscreen provides a glowy finish and good alternative to expensive sunscreens. While some find it not worth the money, and pump functionality receives mixed reviews.

5. Dr. Sheth’s Oats & Ceramide Sunscreen

This oil-free, lightweight, and non-greasy sunscreen protects from sunburn. It provides SPF 50 and PA++++ broad-spectrum protection to keep your skin healthy. This sunscreen has 1% oats extract, which soothes irritation, reduces redness, and shields against environmental pollution. Its anti-inflammatory formula calms the skin and supports skin barrier repair, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin, especially during the monsoon when redness and barrier issues are more common. It also works well for people experiencing redness or barrier concerns during the monsoon. The sunscreen locks in moisture and blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast, keeping your skin healthy, calm, and comfortable all day long.

Why choose:

Oil-free sun protection

Ultimate barrier repair for healthy skin

Blends smoothly

Anti-inflammatory formula

Why avoid:

It may not be suitable for all skin types

Customer’s Feedback:

Users found this sunscreen effective for sensitive skin. Some appreciate its smooth texture, lightweight formula, UV protection and quality.

6. Mamaearth HydraGel Indian Sunscreen with Aloe Vera and Raspberry for Sun Protection

Protect your skin from harmful sun exposure with this SPF 50 sunscreen, enriched with Raspberry, which is high in antioxidants and helps shield the skin from UVA and UVB damage. The lightweight, non-sticky gel formula is powered by Aloe Vera, which provides long-lasting hydration while calming dry or irritated skin. Made with natural ingredients, this sunscreen is free from parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives, and colours, making it a safe choice for daily use. Dermatologically tested, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Why choose:

Hydrating and soothing

Non-sticky

Suitable for all skin types

SPF 50

Why avoid:

Easily affordable

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers appreciated its lightweight texture, effective protection against harmful UV rays, and many users enjoy its pleasant scent and overall skin benefits. However, some customers have raised concerns about the quantity provided in the tube; the product is not worth the price.

7. Lacto Calamine Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Lacto Calamine Dewy Sunscreen hydrates, brightens and primes your skin. It is rich in vitamin C, A and B. This sunscreen provides you with the primer SPF 50 PA+++ UVA and UVB protection. This sunscreen helps to improve skin hydration and keeps it plump. This sunscreen is known for its anti-ageing properties and helps to maintain a healthy skin barrier. This sunscreen has 3% niacinamide, which helps to lighten and even out skin tone.

Why choose:

Hydrates skin

Rich in vitamin C, A and B

Anti-aging properties

Acai berries

Why avoid:

None

Customer’s Feedback: Users found this sunscreen great for daily use, easy to apply on the face, lightweight texture and absorbent nature. They also loved its quality.

8. Himalaya Sunprotect + Ultra-Light Sunscreen Cream

This sunscreen provides superior protection with SPF 50 and PA++++, effectively guarding your skin against both UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-white cast formula seamlessly blends into all skin tones and has been specially tested to suit Indian skin. Additionally, it shields your skin from damaging blue light emitted by screens, supporting your daily skin health. Crafted with natural ingredients like Jojoba, Wheatgerm, and Vitamin E, it offers gentle yet effective care without being harsh. Its sweat and water-resistant properties ensure reliable protection during any activity.

Why choose:

Leaves no whitecast

Blue light protection

Water resistant

Ideal for all skin types

Why avoid:

None

Customer’s Feedback:

Users appreciated the non-greasy formula, great protection, and ease of use. They also loved the soothing effect of this sunscreen.

9. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This sunscreen is formulated with UV filters, Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene and Titanium Dioxide to protect from UVA and UVB. This sunscreen is rich in vitamin A, B3, B4, E and F, which helps to repair your skin after sun exposure. This sunscreen also soothes, nourishes and hydrates skin. This sunscreen is lab tested and confirmed SPF of 50. It does not leave any white cast on the application.

Why choose:

Formulated with 4 effective UV filters

Rich in Vitamin A, B3, B4 , E and F

Does not leave any white caste

Nourishes skin

Why avoid:

Mixed reviews on its texture

Customer’s Feedback: Users found this product suitable for sensitive skin. The sunscreen receives mixed feedback on its texture and moisturising properties. While some appreciated that this sunscreen does not leave a greasy effect. While some found it sticky.

10. Foxtale SPF 70 Niacinamide Dewy Sunscreen

This sunscreen prevents tanning by blocking harmful UVA rays from penetrating the skin with PA++++. This sunscreen is made for oily and combination skin and is formulated with powerful UV filters that protect against sun damage and tanning. The niacinamide helps to brighten your skin. This sunscreen is rich in vitamin B3 that improves skin texture, and fights dark spots, hyperpigmentation and environmental pollution. This sunscreen has SPF50, which safeguards your skin from UVB rays and prevents any burns caused by sun damage.

Why choose:

Prevents tanning and sun damage

Fights hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Reduces dark spots and inflammation

High protection from sunburns

Why avoid:

The product’s effectiveness receives mixed reviews

Customer’s Feedback: Customers appreciate its dewy finish, lightweight texture, and ability to absorb easily. Some said it suits various skin types and protects against the sun without clogging pores. The effectiveness receives mixed reviews.

What are the benefits of sunscreen for monsoon?

Provide UV protection even on cloudy days – Up to 80% of UV rays penetrate clouds. Sunscreen protects you from UVA (causes ageing) and UVB (causes sunburn) rays even without direct sunlight. Prevents hyperpigmentation and dark spots – Monsoon humidity can worsen pigmentation. Sunscreen shields your skin from developing sunspots and uneven tone. Protects against blue light exposure – Sunscreen with ingredients like zinc oxide or iron oxide protects from blue light emitted by electronic devices. Prevents tanning and dullness – Steady UV exposure leads to skin tanning, dullness, and loss of glow. But daily SPF helps retain brightness. Guard skin barrier in humid conditions – Monsoon often causes sweating and oiliness, weakening the skin barrier. A lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen can add a protective layer.

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.