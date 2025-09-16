10 best sunscreens for monsoon that don’t feel sticky: Top-rated picks to prevent sunburn

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but along with it, it also welcomes the humidity, moisture, UV exposure, and high chances of breakouts. Many of us think that sunscreen is not necessary during the monsoon season, but the truth is that UV rays can still harm your skin. That is why sunscreen is crucial; it protects your skin against the sun’s damage, which may cause premature ageing. Sunscreen can help your skin stay hydrated and prevent it from drying out, which is essential during humid weather. Ultraviolet exposure during monsoon may lead to skin issues, including hyperpigmentation, dullness, tanning, and more. If you are using the wrong sunscreen, it can lead to clogged pores and worsen skin problems; that is why choosing the right sunscreen is essential during monsoon. We have curated a list of the top 10 sunscreens which you can choose as on your skin to maintain healthy skin during the rains.
Check out the list of the top 10 sunscreens to protect your skin from sun damage.
Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen not only protects your skin from UV rays and blue lights but also offers advanced defense against micro-pigmentation, a deeper form of skin damage leading to stubborn pigmentation and uneven skin tone. This powerful formula is specially designed for sensitive skin types, providing gentle yet effective protection. Packed with ceramides, it helps to build the skin barrier, making it less prone to pigmentation, damage, and discoloration. Its deeply hydrating, non-greasy texture repairs skin damage while keeping your skin moisturized throughout the day.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
May not suit extremely oily skin
Customer’s Feedback:
Customers found this sunscreen effective at protecting against UV rays, appreciate its smooth texture, and its lightweight. Some users have mixed opinions on value for money.
B09WJG7QTR
2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays with its advanced formula containing 5 powerful UV filters. Enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps reduce fine lines and dryness, leaving your skin hydrated, soft, and supple. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen absorbs quickly, providing a matte finish without clogging pores. It also protects against blue light emitted by digital screens. Fragrance-free and suitable for normal, oily, acne-prone, or blemish-prone skin, it combines an effective blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to ensure maximum defense from sun damage and skin aging.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Some customers find it expensive for the quality provided
Customer’s Feedback:
Customers find this sunscreen effective and appreciate its suitability for all skin types. This product receives positive feedback for its lightweight texture and its ability to protect against harmful UV rays. Some customers find it expensive for the quantity provided. The pump functionality receives mixed feedback.
B09TPFTJNN
Experience all-day sun protection with the Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen, expertly formulated for Indian weather and skin types. Packed with SPF 50 & PA++++, it fiercely defends against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with Carrot Seed Oil and other natural ingredients, it offers reliable protection in both dry and humid conditions. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture glides on effortlessly, delivering up to 6 hours of powerful protection while nourishing and comforting your skin. Certified MADE SAFE, toxin-free, and suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen is a vital, purposeful addition to your daily skincare routine.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customer’s Feedback:
Customers appreciated its lightweight, non-greasy formula that gives a natural glow and reduces tanning. This sunscreen receives mixed feedback on its suitability for different skin types. Customers disagree on the value for money. The scent and moisturising properties also receive mixed reviews.
B0BVWDJTHF
This sunscreen protects your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays, hydrates your skin, treats clogged pores, and gives a brightening effect. This sunscreen is packed with hyaluronic acid to moisturize, vitamin C to brighten skin tone, and fights hyperpigmentation and zinc oxide to prevent dryness and pauses the signs of ageing. It is ideal for normal, dry, oily, and sensitive skin.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
May not suit all skin types
Customer’s Feedback:
Users appreciated the lightweight and non-greasy formula. This sunscreen provides a glowy finish and good alternative to expensive sunscreens. While some find it not worth the money, and pump functionality receives mixed reviews.
B0BRY7YPFK
This oil-free, lightweight, and non-greasy sunscreen protects from sunburn. It provides SPF 50 and PA++++ broad-spectrum protection to keep your skin healthy. This sunscreen has 1% oats extract, which soothes irritation, reduces redness, and shields against environmental pollution. Its anti-inflammatory formula calms the skin and supports skin barrier repair, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin, especially during the monsoon when redness and barrier issues are more common. It also works well for people experiencing redness or barrier concerns during the monsoon. The sunscreen locks in moisture and blends effortlessly without leaving a white cast, keeping your skin healthy, calm, and comfortable all day long.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
It may not be suitable for all skin types
Customer’s Feedback:
Users found this sunscreen effective for sensitive skin. Some appreciate its smooth texture, lightweight formula, UV protection and quality.
B0F28ZQ2YX
Protect your skin from harmful sun exposure with this SPF 50 sunscreen, enriched with Raspberry, which is high in antioxidants and helps shield the skin from UVA and UVB damage. The lightweight, non-sticky gel formula is powered by Aloe Vera, which provides long-lasting hydration while calming dry or irritated skin. Made with natural ingredients, this sunscreen is free from parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives, and colours, making it a safe choice for daily use. Dermatologically tested, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Easily affordable
Customer’s Feedback:
Customers appreciated its lightweight texture, effective protection against harmful UV rays, and many users enjoy its pleasant scent and overall skin benefits. However, some customers have raised concerns about the quantity provided in the tube; the product is not worth the price.
B0CWKTJZV1
Lacto Calamine Dewy Sunscreen hydrates, brightens and primes your skin. It is rich in vitamin C, A and B. This sunscreen provides you with the primer SPF 50 PA+++ UVA and UVB protection. This sunscreen helps to improve skin hydration and keeps it plump. This sunscreen is known for its anti-ageing properties and helps to maintain a healthy skin barrier. This sunscreen has 3% niacinamide, which helps to lighten and even out skin tone.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
None
Customer’s Feedback: Users found this sunscreen great for daily use, easy to apply on the face, lightweight texture and absorbent nature. They also loved its quality.
B0F2MYXHL8
This sunscreen provides superior protection with SPF 50 and PA++++, effectively guarding your skin against both UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-white cast formula seamlessly blends into all skin tones and has been specially tested to suit Indian skin. Additionally, it shields your skin from damaging blue light emitted by screens, supporting your daily skin health. Crafted with natural ingredients like Jojoba, Wheatgerm, and Vitamin E, it offers gentle yet effective care without being harsh. Its sweat and water-resistant properties ensure reliable protection during any activity.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
None
Customer’s Feedback:
Users appreciated the non-greasy formula, great protection, and ease of use. They also loved the soothing effect of this sunscreen.
B0F2GCHF1M
This sunscreen is formulated with UV filters, Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene and Titanium Dioxide to protect from UVA and UVB. This sunscreen is rich in vitamin A, B3, B4, E and F, which helps to repair your skin after sun exposure. This sunscreen also soothes, nourishes and hydrates skin. This sunscreen is lab tested and confirmed SPF of 50. It does not leave any white cast on the application.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Mixed reviews on its texture
Customer’s Feedback: Users found this product suitable for sensitive skin. The sunscreen receives mixed feedback on its texture and moisturising properties. While some appreciated that this sunscreen does not leave a greasy effect. While some found it sticky.
B09RZGBNBK
This sunscreen prevents tanning by blocking harmful UVA rays from penetrating the skin with PA++++. This sunscreen is made for oily and combination skin and is formulated with powerful UV filters that protect against sun damage and tanning. The niacinamide helps to brighten your skin. This sunscreen is rich in vitamin B3 that improves skin texture, and fights dark spots, hyperpigmentation and environmental pollution. This sunscreen has SPF50, which safeguards your skin from UVB rays and prevents any burns caused by sun damage.
Why choose:
Why avoid:
The product’s effectiveness receives mixed reviews
Customer’s Feedback: Customers appreciate its dewy finish, lightweight texture, and ability to absorb easily. Some said it suits various skin types and protects against the sun without clogging pores. The effectiveness receives mixed reviews.
B0DX1R2WPX
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.