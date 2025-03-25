Best sunscreen for summer 2025: 10 top picks to prevent tanning and sunburn

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
As summer approaches, thoughts of vacations, beach trips and lazy afternoons in the sun come naturally to mind. The harsh UV rays of the sun don’t just cause these issues, they also accelerate ageing, trigger pigmentation and increase the risk of long-term damage. That is why using the best sunscreen for summer is not just another skincare step but a daily essential. But, with so many options claiming to be the best, how do you choose the right one? While some feel too heavy, others leave a white cast. We have rounded up the best sunscreens to use in 2025 to keep your skin protected and tan-free.
Investing in a good sunscreen for summer can keep your skin protected from the heat waves. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can reduce the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%. Explore these options now:
If you are looking for an ultra-light, high-protection sunscreen developed for sensitive skin, try this one from La Roche-Posay. It offers UVA/UVB and ultra-long UVA protection, with a water and sweat-resistant formula, making it perfect for daily wear.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its skin-friendly formula but criticise the fragile bottle design.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen is dermatologist-tested with Helioplex technology for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. The ultra-light, non-shiny formula absorbs quickly, making it the best sunscreen for summer.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its non-sticky feel and quick absorption, making skin feel fresh and smooth.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a hydrating, ultra-lightweight sunscreen powered with 5 UV filters and hyaluronic Acid for intense moisture. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection and blue light defense, leaving the skin soft and smooth.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users praise this best sunscreen for summer for its non-greasy and moisturising texture, calling it one of the best sunscreens for oily skin.
This brightening sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light damage, while ceramides strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving skin moisturised without feeling greasy.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers loved this best sunscreen for all skin types for its no white cast, and quick absorption, but some faced expiry date issues.
Are you looking for the best sunscreen for summer? Try this clinically tested, lightweight sunscreen from Minimalist that absorbs quickly, offering broad-spectrum sun protection with multi-vitamins for added skin benefits. It repairs skin and improves tone over time, making it a great daily option for all skin types.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its effectiveness but wish for a larger size.
Hydrating and lightweight, this Aqualogica sunscreen contains papaya and vitamin C for a glowing complexion. The non-oily, fragrance-free formula suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, making the best sunscreen cream for summer.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love this best sunscreen for its dewy finish and effectiveness.
Cetaphil lightweight gel sunscreen comes with SPF 50+ and vitamin E, providing high protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays. It absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a sticky residue. The non-comedogenic formula makes it great for daily use on combination skin.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users praise this best sunscreen for summer for its easy application and skin-friendly texture.
Also Read: Say goodbye to greasy pores with sunscreen for oily skin: Here is what your skin needs
Brinton UV Doux Sunscreen is a matte-finish, oil-free sunscreen that is water and sweat-resistant. Perfect for long hours outdoors, this best sunscreen for summer glides smoothly to provide long-lasting hydration and protection against UVA/UVB rays. It is preservative-free, alcohol-free, and dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love the effectiveness of this best sunscreen for summer against tanning and non-greasy feel.
The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ is a moisturising chemical sunscreen. Enriched with rice and probiotics, this best sunscreen for summer is designed to nourish and protect the skin without leaving any white cast.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love the smooth application and hydrating properties of this best sunscreen in India.
Deconstruct Face Gel is a lightweight, gel-based sunscreen that absorbs quickly without a white cast. Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, this best sunscreen for summer makes it safe for all skin types, especially oily and acne-prone skin.
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users appreciate its oil-free formula but mention it’s best suited for oily skin only.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid offers superior UVA/UVB protection, an ultra-light texture, and is sweat- and water-resistant. Dermatologist-recommended, it is perfect for sensitive skin with high efficacy and reliability.
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ delivers broad-spectrum sun protection, a lightweight feel, and multi-vitamin benefits. Clinically tested and suitable for all skin types, it absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast.
When choosing the best sunscreen brands, look for SPF 50+ and PA+++ or PA++++ for broad-spectrum protection. Opt for lightweight, non-greasy, and water-resistant formulas, especially for oily skin. For dry skin, pick one with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Ensure it does not leave any white cast and is a fragrance-free, non-comedogenic option for sensitive skin. If you are still not sure how to choose the best sunscreen, consult your dermatologist for better guidance.
Sunscreen protects against harmful UVA & UVB rays, preventing sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. It reduces hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and tanning, keeping skin even-toned and shielded against blue light damage from screens. Hydrating formulas prevent dryness, while oil-free options control shine. Water-resistant sunscreens stay effective during sweating or swimming, making them essential for healthy, glowing skin all summer long.
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
