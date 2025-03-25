Best sunscreen for summer 2025: 10 top picks to prevent tanning and sunburn

Try the best sunscreen for summer to shield your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. These top picks can help you!

As summer approaches, thoughts of vacations, beach trips and lazy afternoons in the sun come naturally to mind. The harsh UV rays of the sun don’t just cause these issues, they also accelerate ageing, trigger pigmentation and increase the risk of long-term damage. That is why using the best sunscreen for summer is not just another skincare step but a daily essential. But, with so many options claiming to be the best, how do you choose the right one? While some feel too heavy, others leave a white cast. We have rounded up the best sunscreens to use in 2025 to keep your skin protected and tan-free.

10 best sunscreens for summer

Investing in a good sunscreen for summer can keep your skin protected from the heat waves. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can reduce the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%. Explore these options now:

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid

If you are looking for an ultra-light, high-protection sunscreen developed for sensitive skin, try this one from La Roche-Posay. It offers UVA/UVB and ultra-long UVA protection, with a water and sweat-resistant formula, making it perfect for daily wear.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Antioxidant

Reasons to buy:

Great for sensitive skin

Non-perfumed

Ultra-high sun protection

Reason to avoid:

Many find its packaging fragile and expensive.

Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its skin-friendly formula but criticise the fragile bottle design.

2. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen is dermatologist-tested with Helioplex technology for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. The ultra-light, non-shiny formula absorbs quickly, making it the best sunscreen for summer.

Specifications:

SPF: 55

55 Special feature: Dry touch

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight

Non-greasy

Absorbs instantly

No strong scent

Reasons to avoid:

May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin.

Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its non-sticky feel and quick absorption, making skin feel fresh and smooth.

3. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a hydrating, ultra-lightweight sunscreen powered with 5 UV filters and hyaluronic Acid for intense moisture. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection and blue light defense, leaving the skin soft and smooth.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Gel-based sunscreen

Reasons to buy:

Hydrating

Fragrance-free

No white cast

Blue light protection

Reason to avoid:

May feel too light for dry skin

Customer reaction: Users praise this best sunscreen for summer for its non-greasy and moisturising texture, calling it one of the best sunscreens for oily skin.

4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

This brightening sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light damage, while ceramides strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving skin moisturised without feeling greasy.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Lightweight

Reasons to buy:

Strengthens skin barrier

Prevents pigmentation

Hydrating formula

Reason to avoid:

Some customers received near-expiry products online.

Customer reaction: Customers loved this best sunscreen for all skin types for its no white cast, and quick absorption, but some faced expiry date issues.

5. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Are you looking for the best sunscreen for summer? Try this clinically tested, lightweight sunscreen from Minimalist that absorbs quickly, offering broad-spectrum sun protection with multi-vitamins for added skin benefits. It repairs skin and improves tone over time, making it a great daily option for all skin types.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Lightweight

Reasons to buy:

Non-greasy

Repairs skin

Great for oily skin

Reason to avoid:

Small packaging may not be moisturizing enough for dry skin.

Customer reaction: Users love this best sunscreen for summer for its effectiveness but wish for a larger size.

6. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Hydrating and lightweight, this Aqualogica sunscreen contains papaya and vitamin C for a glowing complexion. The non-oily, fragrance-free formula suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, making the best sunscreen cream for summer.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Hydrating

Reasons to buy:

Hydrating

Lightweight

Non-sticky

Reason to avoid:

Might not suit matte-finish lovers.

Customer reaction: Customers love this best sunscreen for its dewy finish and effectiveness.

7. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen (Gel-Based, Vitamin E)

Cetaphil lightweight gel sunscreen comes with SPF 50+ and vitamin E, providing high protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays. It absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a sticky residue. The non-comedogenic formula makes it great for daily use on combination skin.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Benefits: Nourishing

Reasons to buy:

Quick-absorbing

Non-sticky

No white cast

Gentle

Reason to avoid:

Smaller packaging

Customer reaction: Users praise this best sunscreen for summer for its easy application and skin-friendly texture.

8. Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Brinton UV Doux Sunscreen is a matte-finish, oil-free sunscreen that is water and sweat-resistant. Perfect for long hours outdoors, this best sunscreen for summer glides smoothly to provide long-lasting hydration and protection against UVA/UVB rays. It is preservative-free, alcohol-free, and dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Special feature: Matte finish

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologist-approved

Non-irritant

Water-resistant.

Reason to avoid:

It has limited availability.

Customer reaction: Customers love the effectiveness of this best sunscreen for summer against tanning and non-greasy feel.

9. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ PA++++

The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ is a moisturising chemical sunscreen. Enriched with rice and probiotics, this best sunscreen for summer is designed to nourish and protect the skin without leaving any white cast.

Specifications:

SPF: 50

50 Ingredients: Vitamin E

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight

Nourishing

Non-greasy

No white cast

Reason to avoid:

Might not suit those preferring a matte finish.

Customer reaction: Customers love the smooth application and hydrating properties of this best sunscreen in India.

10. Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

Deconstruct Face Gel is a lightweight, gel-based sunscreen that absorbs quickly without a white cast. Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, this best sunscreen for summer makes it safe for all skin types, especially oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications:

SPF: 55

55 Special feature: Sulphate-free

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight

Absorbs fast

Great for oily skin

Reason to avoid:

Might not suit dry skin, slightly expensive.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate its oil-free formula but mention it’s best suited for oily skin only.

Best overall product:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid offers superior UVA/UVB protection, an ultra-light texture, and is sweat- and water-resistant. Dermatologist-recommended, it is perfect for sensitive skin with high efficacy and reliability.

Best value for money:

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ delivers broad-spectrum sun protection, a lightweight feel, and multi-vitamin benefits. Clinically tested and suitable for all skin types, it absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast.

How to choose the best sunscreen for summer?

When choosing the best sunscreen brands, look for SPF 50+ and PA+++ or PA++++ for broad-spectrum protection. Opt for lightweight, non-greasy, and water-resistant formulas, especially for oily skin. For dry skin, pick one with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Ensure it does not leave any white cast and is a fragrance-free, non-comedogenic option for sensitive skin. If you are still not sure how to choose the best sunscreen, consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

What are the benefits of the best sunscreen for summer?

Sunscreen protects against harmful UVA & UVB rays, preventing sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. It reduces hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and tanning, keeping skin even-toned and shielded against blue light damage from screens. Hydrating formulas prevent dryness, while oil-free options control shine. Water-resistant sunscreens stay effective during sweating or swimming, making them essential for healthy, glowing skin all summer long.

