Sun protection guide: 8 best sunscreens in India you must try in 2025

Summer is a full-blown challenge for your skin. With scorching sun, rising UV levels, and a mix of humidity, heat, and pollution, your sunscreen isn’t just skincare, it is survival. But let’s be honest, finding one that doesn’t leave a white cast, feel greasy, or clog your pores is no easy task. With constant influencer hype and confusing SPF jargon, it is very easy to feel lost. That is why we have created this guide to the best sunscreens for 2025. From dry heat to sticky air, these 8 formulas are designed to feel weightless, protect and make your skin happy. Check out the best sunscreen in India that you must try in summer 2025 for ultimate protection. {{{htmlData}}}

Best sunscreen in India: 8 picks for you

Sunscreen can reduce your risk of skin cancer and skin precancer, as per the Skin Cancer Foundation. Here are some of the best sunscreen brands in India that you can try:

1. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen

Keep your skin protected from the sun’s UV rays with the Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen. This best sunscreen in India is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate, nourish and shield your skin. Ideal for oily, dry and acne-prone skin, this ultra-lightweight formula offers SPF 50 with PA++++ protection. It is also powered with five UV filters to keep UVA and UVB rays away.

Specifications:

2. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Formulated with top-notch UV filters from BASF Germany and DSM Netherlands, this Minimalist lightweight sunscreen hydrates, nourishes, and protects without leaving a white cast. It contains vitamins A, B3, B5, E & F to repair sun-exposed skin while offering broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. It is a clinical-grade contender for glowing, healthy skin, which makes it among the best sunscreens in India for daily wear.

Specifications:

3. Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50

This 100% zinc oxide mineral sunscreen brand offers dry-touch, oil-free protection for sensitive skin. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this best sunscreen for oily skin layers seamlessly under make-up without stinging eyes. With Purescreen Technology and antioxidant defense, it guards against UVA/UVB rays and pollution alike. Free from parabens and fragrances, it is trusted as the best sunscreen in India for delicate facial skin.

Specifications:

4. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Loaded with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and papaya, this non-sticky gel Aqualogica sunscreen SPF 50 offers hydration, blue light defense, and anti-pollution benefits. Its APF technology ensures glowing protection without a white cast or fragrance. Lightweight and vegan, it suits all skin types and gives your skin a dewy finish, making it a top pick for the best sunscreen in India for radiant skin.

Specifications:

5. Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Powered by triple vitamin C, blood orange, and high UVA/UVB protection, Dot and Key sunscreen boosts glow while shielding skin indoors and outdoors. Its water-light texture absorbs easily without stickiness or white cast. Suitable for all skin types, this clean and cruelty-free formula stands out as the best sunscreen in India for dull, tired, and uneven skin.

Specifications:

6. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

This gel-based, lightweight Deconstruct sunscreen features powerful UV filters like Benzophenone-3 and Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane for up to 8 hours of sun protection. It absorbs quickly without clogging pores or leaving residue, making it ideal for oily and combination skin. Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and vegan, it is one of the best sunscreens for a no-nonsense and skin-friendly routine.

Specifications:

7. Cetaphil Combination Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+

Designed for combination skin, this fast-absorbing Cetaphil sunscreen SPF 50 provides very high protection against UVA, UVB, and infrared rays. Enriched with Vitamin E, it nourishes while shielding your skin indoors and out. Its non-sticky formula ensures all-day comfort. Dermatologically tested and water-resistant, this product easily qualifies as the best sunscreen in India for sensitive and combination skin.

Specifications:

8. Lakmé Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

This tinted SPF 50 sunscreen from Lakme offers broad-spectrum protection with a natural matte finish. Blending seamlessly into all skin tones, it combats tanning, dark spots, and signs of aging. Moreover, it contains cucumber and lemongrass, which soothe while protecting. Dermatologically tested, it is light, non-sticky, and truly a contender for the best sunscreen in India for daily use.

Specifications:

Best overall products:

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen is the best overall product in India. It offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection, hydrates with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, suits all skin types including acne-prone, and has a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It effectively protects, nourishes, and repairs sun-exposed skin.

Best value for money:

Minimalist Sunscreen offers the best value for money by combining advanced UV filters sourced from top global suppliers with nourishing vitamins A, B3, B5, E, and F. Its lightweight, no-white-cast formula delivers clinical-grade broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection at an affordable price.

What are the benefits of using the best sunscreen in India?

1. Effective UV protection: The best sunscreen in India can shield your skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

2. Prevents tanning and pigmentation: Regular use of the best sunscreen brands in India can maintain an even skin tone by reducing dark spots and sun-induced discoloration. The American Cancer Society states that using sunscreen can block UV rays to protect your eyes and the skin around them.

3. Nourishes and hydrates: It contains vitamins and antioxidants that repair and keep your skin glowing and healthy.

4. Fights premature ageing: A study published in the Skin Cancer Foundation states that the best sunscreen in India can protect against wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity caused by sun damage.

5. Designed for Indian skin: Most of the best sunscreens in India are suitable for India’s climate and skin concerns like oiliness, pollution, and humidity for all-day comfort.

What type of sunscreen should I use?

The best sunscreen in India can keep your skin protected and healthy. But it is essential to pick the right one. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, you must use a sunscreen that offers SPF 30 or higher, broad-spectrum protection and is water resistant. Make sure to apply the sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going out to ensure it works effectively.

