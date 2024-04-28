10 best skin serums to hydrate and brighten your skin

The best skin serums can make your skin feel healthy and refreshing. So, check out this specially curated list for you.

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Adding the right products to your skin care regime can make a world of a difference. Besides cleanser, sunscreen and moisturiser, serums are one of the most important skincare products as they can provide numerous benefits. Incorporating them into your skincare routine can help hydrate your skin without feeling heavy or greasy. These lightweight products are packed with the goodness of vitamin C and other ingredients, which can help protect your skin from sun damage, reduce dark spots, and provide a radiant glow. The presence of antioxidants in these serums can help shield your skin from free radicals and maintain the natural barrier function of the skin. We have curated a list of the best skin serums, which you may try to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promote collagen production and improve skin health.

10 best skin serums

The best skin serums in India may help you get radiant glow. Here are the best skin serums for glowing skin that you may try:

1. L’Oreal Paris Instant Glowing Serum

L’Oreal Paris Instant Glowing Serum is packed with the goodness of glycolic acid and niacinamide. This serum for glowing skin may help remove melanin and boost skin renewal process. It may also help fade age spots, hyperpigmentation and improve your skin tone. The loreal face serum penetrates faster and deeper into the skin to make it look healthy and brighter. The brand claims that their lightweight and fast-absorbing serum is dermatologically and clinically-tested.

2. Himalaya Youth Eternity Serum for Women

If you are looking for the best skin serum for dry skin, try this one from Himalaya. This skin serum for women is enriched with the goodness of niacinamide, glycerine and edelweiss plant extract, which can help brighten your skin and improve the skin barrier function. It promises to make your skin look radiant in just 2 weeks. Regular use of the himalaya face serum may reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and make your skin firmer. The brand states that this lightweight and non-greasy serum is free from silicone and paraben.

3. Olay Vitamin C Face Serum

Are you looking for the best skin serums for oily skin, dry skin, normal skin and combination skin? Try this one from Olay as it claims to work effectively on all skin types. Loaded with the goodness of niacinamide and vitamin C, the olay face serum promises to provide an even glow to your skin just after first use. It claims to reduce spots from week 2. This serum penetrates deeper and faster into the skin to bring the radiant.

4. St.Botanica Vitamin C 20% Face Serum

St.Botanica Vitamin C 20% Face Serum promises to enhance the complexion of your skin. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and other extracts that can help promote collagen production, neutralise free radicals and make your skin soft. Regular use of this skincare product may diminish dark spots, blemishes, and reduce the appearance of ageing. The St.Botanica face serum may also protect your skin against environmental stressors and reduce dullness. The brand also claims that their product is free from cruelty, mineral oils, and parabens.

5. LAKME 9To5 Facial Serum

LAKME 9To5 Facial Serum is packed with the goodness of kakdu plum, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic acid, lecigel and pentylene glycol that may help replenish your skin. This serum is a rich source of vitamin C that may help enhance the skin texture and fade pigmentation. The Lakme 9To5 serum may also fight free radicals, reduce dullness and provide a healthy glow to your skin. It can penetrate deep into the skin and make it bright and hydrated.

6. Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Serum

Garnier Skin Naturals Bright Complete Serum promises to combat a dull skin tone and reduce dark spots. Apply a few drops of this serum to improve your skin tone and texture. Enriched with the goodness of lemon extracts and vitamin C, the Garnier face serum vitamin C can make your skin look healthy.

7. CosIQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin

CosIQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin may help enhance your skin health. Packed with the goodness of 3-0-ethyl ascorbic acid and propanediol, this serum may help boost collagen, brighten your skin, provide hydration and promote deep cleansing. This serum may help improve skin tone, and texture, reduce melanin production and provide naturally glowing skin without causing any irritation.

8. Paula’s Choice RESIST Smoothing Treatment Serum

Paula’s Choice RESIST Smoothing Treatment Serum might be a good choice for you! It is packed with 4 types of aha, salicylic acid, peptides, ceramide, liquorice and green tea. Regular use of this serum may help promote smooth and soft skin. It may even help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and lines and refine pores. This skin serum may even help restore the moisture barrier of the skin, calm irritation and soothe signs of redness. The brand claims that this product is free from paraben, fragrance and cruelty.

9. The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Face Serum is packed with the goodness of niacinamide, vitamin B3 and zinc. This serum may help control sebum production, fight acne and fade acne marks. Regular use of this serum may also improve your skin tone and texture. The brand claims that this product is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulfate.

10. Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum may help treat dullness, sun damage and acne marks. Packed with the goodness of niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this skin serum may help control oil production, improve skin tone and reduce blemishes. It may even help strengthen the skin barrier. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, silicones, sulphates, paraben, dyes and essential oils, which makes it safe to use.

How to choose the best skin serums?

Determine your skin type as it will help you choose the product that complements your skin needs. Whether you are targeting fine lines or dullness, choose a product that is specially formulated to address your specific skin concern . Check the ingredients list of the product. Ensure that it contains vitamins C, and E, hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, ceramides and more. Choose a serum texture that suits your skin type. Lightweight and water-based serums are ideal for oily skin while richer formulas are suitable for dry skin. Ensure that the product is free from fragrance, allergen and cruelty . This will protect your skin from the adverse effects of harmful chemicals.



How to use skin serums?

Start with a clean face. Gently clean your face with the best cleanser to remove dirt, oil and makeup.

Then apply a small amount of serum onto your face.

Gently massage the serum into your skin using upward strokes. Focus on areas where you have specific concerns like fine lines.

Wait for a few minutes to allow the serum to absorb into your skin.

Then continue with your regular skincare routine.

What are the benefits of skin serums?

Provides targeted treatment: Skin serums are formulated to provide targeted treatment to address different skin concerns. The Harvard Health Publishing states that if you want to lighten dark spots, use serums that contain kojic acid and glycolic acid, while use serums that are infused with vitamin C and niacinamide to fight dry and flaky skin.

Skin serums are formulated to provide targeted treatment to address different skin concerns. The Harvard Health Publishing states that if you want to lighten dark spots, use serums that contain kojic acid and glycolic acid, while use serums that are infused with vitamin C and niacinamide to fight dry and flaky skin. Provides intense hydration: Skin serums are packed with hyaluronic acid that can help retain moisture, thus making your skin plump, supple and hydrated. A study published in Dermatology and Therapy states that a serum that contains hyaluronic acid can boost skin hydration levels.

Skin serums are packed with hyaluronic acid that can help retain moisture, thus making your skin plump, supple and hydrated. A study published in Dermatology and Therapy states that a serum that contains hyaluronic acid can boost skin hydration levels. Quick-absorption: These serums are formulated with smaller molecules that can penetrate deeper and faster into the skin to deliver active ingredients. This enhanced absorption can maximise the effectiveness of the product.

These serums are formulated with smaller molecules that can penetrate deeper and faster into the skin to deliver active ingredients. This enhanced absorption can maximise the effectiveness of the product. Provides protection: They are packed with the goodness of antioxidant properties that can help fight against environmental stressors like UV radiation and free radicals.

They are packed with the goodness of antioxidant properties that can help fight against environmental stressors like UV radiation and free radicals. Promotes collagen production: The presence of retinol and peptides in the skin serums may help boost collagen production. It can help enhance the structure, texture and elasticity of your skin.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How should I choose serum for my skin type?

If you have dry skin, look for hydrating serums that contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to replenish the lost moisture. In case of oily skin, go for lightweight, non-comedogenic and oil-free serums that are packed with niacinamide, salicylic acid and witch hazel to help regulate sebum production, minimise pores and mattify the skin. For combination skin, look for serums that can hydrate the dry areas and mattify the oily zones. If you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic serums that contain soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera and oat extract.

Can skin serums reduce the visible signs of ageing?

According to the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, regular use of skin serums can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It can also reduce skin pigmentation, improve elasticity, radiance, tone and overall appearance of your skin.

How often should I use skin serums?

The frequency of using the best face serum for glowing skin depends on the ingredients of the serum and your skin type. You should use the serums at least once or twice per day. But it also depends on your skin’s needs and tolerance. For better results, you can also take recommendations from a dermatologist.

