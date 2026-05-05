9 best niacinamide serums for brighter skin in India: Dermatologist-approved picks (2026)

9 best niacinamide serums in India: Dermatologists-approved serums help brighten your skin, reduce dark spots, and improve overall clarity.

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Face serums are now an important part of skincare routines, and for good reason. A face serum is more than just a skincare product; it’s beneficial for your skin. Unlike regular moisturisers, serums penetrate deeply, helping your skin look nourished and hydrated. They are lightweight but packed with active ingredients that target specific issues such as dullness, fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dryness. {{{htmlData}}}

9 niacinamide serums for you

If you want to buy a face serum but don’t know which one to choose, here are our 9 best recommendations for you:

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum

The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum helps reduce dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It contains a strong zinc blend. The serum is lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it easy to use daily. Customers often notice brighter, clearer skin and a smoother finish with regular use. Many users like that it works gently without irritating, making it a popular choice for controlling pigmentation and achieving radiant skin.

2. Dr Sheth’s Centella & 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

This serum, designed by a dermatologist for acne-prone skin, contains 10% niacinamide and calming Centella. It helps treat acne scars, control oil, and reduce redness. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it suitable for sensitive and pigmented Indian skin. The lightweight formula strengthens the skin barrier, evens skin tone, and reduces the appearance of pores with regular use. This niacinamide serum is fragrance-free and cruelty-free, making it perfect for daily use.

3. Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Serum with Zinc

Minimalist’s 10% Niacinamide Serum helps control oil, shrink pores, and lighten acne marks with a simple, science-based formula. The serum quickly absorbs into the skin and strengthens the skin barrier, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. Users often notice better skin texture, less shine, and fewer breakouts after a few weeks. Customers like the short ingredient list and how well it balances their skin without causing dryness or irritation.

4. Quench 2% Niacinamide Intense Brightening Korean Serum

Quench’s 2% Niacinamide Intense Brightening Serum offers a fresh Korean skincare experience. It includes hydrating plants and ingredients that boost your glow. The serum brightens dull skin, reduces redness, and improves clarity while keeping the skin plump. Customers appreciate its lightweight, dewy finish, especially for sensitive or tired skin. Many users notice brighter skin and a healthier complexion, praising the gentle yet effective Korean-inspired formula for daily radiance.

5. L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright 8% [Melasyl + Niacinamide] Face Serum

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Serum contains 8% glycolic acid, Melasyl, and niacinamide. This serum helps reduce dark spots, improve skin texture, and brighten your skin tone. With regular use, it reveals a fresh, even skin tone. Many customers notice faster results, with reduced pigmentation and smoother skin within weeks. Reviews often mention its salon-quality feel, quick absorption, and visible glow, making it a popular choice for those with dull and uneven skin.

6. Pilgrim 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

Pilgrim’s 10% Niacinamide Face Serum helps improve uneven skin tone, reduces the appearance of pores, and strengthens the skin barrier with its clean, non-toxic ingredients. It contains natural ingredients from Korean beauty, offering balanced hydration and a smoother complexion. Customers like its non-sticky texture, clearer skin, and less redness. Many users notice improved overall clarity and appreciate the gentle formula, which makes it suitable for daily use.

7. Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum

Plum’s 10% Niacinamide Serum helps to reduce dark spots, control excess oil, and smooth skin texture while keeping your skin hydrated. Its vegan, fragrance-free formula is gentle on sensitive skin and works well with other products. Customers appreciate how quickly it fades marks and evens out their complexion. Many also appreciate its calming effect on breakouts and its ability to improve skin clarity without irritating, making it a reliable choice for daily skincare.

8. [Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin

Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum is a skincare product that helps brighten the skin, reduce dark spots, and give a healthy glow. It uses rice water and alpha-albumin, inspired by traditional Korean herbal skincare. This lightweight serum delivers deep hydration without leaving your skin feeling greasy. Many users love its dewy finish, improved brightness, and its ability to lighten dark spots. Reviews often note that it feels gentle and nourishing, making it a favourite for achieving a smooth, glowing complexion.

9. CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum

CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Serum is made for sensitive skin. It brightens the skin with niacinamide and gentle ingredients. This serum helps improve skin tone, reduce dullness, and boost hydration without irritation. Customers like its lightweight and soothing formula, which provides subtle brightening when used regularly. Many find it great for daily use because it is gentle and dermatologist-tested. It is a trustworthy choice for achieving radiant and even-toned skin.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]