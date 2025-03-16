Best moisturizer for summer: 7 picks to keep your skin hydrated without greasiness

Explore the best summer moisturizer for summer for lightweight, non-greasy hydration to keep your skin fresh, cool, and glowing all season.

Summer is here, and so is the battle against sweaty, sticky skin! While skipping moisturizer might seem like the right thing to do, your skin still craves hydration. That’s why finding the perfect lightweight, non-greasy formula that nourishes without making your skin feel oily is essential. The right summer moisturizer can lock in moisture, keep your skin cool, and prevent dryness caused by sun exposure and air conditioning. From gel-based hydration to oil-free lotions, we have handpicked the best moisturizer for summer to keep your skin feeling soft, breathable, and shine-free. Say goodbye to heavy creams and keep your skin happy!

7 best moisturizers for summer

Investing in the best face moisturizer for summer can upgrade your skincare game! Here are some of the top picks to try in 2025.

1. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5

Hydrate your dry to normal and sensitive skin with this best moisturizer for summer from Cetaphil. It contains sweet almond oil, niacinamide, pro-vitamin B5 and glycerin to soothe irritated skin, lock in moisture, improve moisture retention and boost hydration.

Specifications:

Concern: Dryness

Dryness Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to buy:

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Defends against five signs of sensitivity

Reasons to avoid:

Unsuitable for oily skin

Customer reactions: Users like its hydrating formula. However, some raise concerns over its suitability for all skin types.

2. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturiser

Replenish lost moisture with this best moisturizer for summer from Clinique. This gel-based Clinique moisturizer claims to glow and hydrate your skin. Packed with aloe bioferment, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, this moisturizer for dry skin can provide antioxidant protection.

Specifications:

Concern: Deep nourishment

Deep nourishment Special feature: Fragrance-free

Reasons to buy:

Fragrance-free

Lightweight

Long-lasting hydration

Oil-free

Reasons to avoid:

Expensive

Customer reactions: Customers like the hydrating formula and non-greasy texture of this best moisturizer for face. However, some complain about its mild chemical smell.

3. KAMA AYURVEDA Eladi Hydrating Face Cream Mini

Minimise the signs of ageing with this best moisturizer for summer. Kama Ayurveda Hydrating Face Cream contains sandalwood, and aloe vera. Saffron and cardamom to soften and smoothen your skin.

Specifications:

Concern: Hydration

Hydration Special feature: Natural

Reasons to buy:

Natural

Repairs the skin barrier

Reasons to avoid:

May not suit every skin type

Customer reactions: Users of this best moisturizer for summer praise its effectiveness. However, some raise concerns over its work on pimples.

4. Forest Essentials Hydrating SPF25 Facial Moisturiser with Sandalwood & Orange Peel

Hydrate your dry skin with this best moisturizer for summer from Forest Essentials. It contains sandalwood essential oil, orange peel, aloe vera, ashwagandha and coconut water to combat free radical damage, soothe your skin and reveal brighter skin.

Specifications:

Concern: Hydration

Hydration Special feature: Paraben-free

Reasons to buy:

Suitable for sensitive skin

Lightweight

Non-greasy

Reasons to avoid:

Can be sticky or greasy for oily skin

Customer reactions: Customers praise how it can keep your skin soft, firm and hydrated. However, some raise concerns over its smell.

5. M.A.C Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm Moisturizing Cream

M.A.C Hyper Real Skin Canvas Balm Moisturizing Cream may be one of the best moisturizer for summer. It claims to strengthen the skin barrier, prevent visible irritation and deliver a soft and healthy-looking glow.

Specifications:

Concern: Deep nourishment

Deep nourishment Special feature: Cruelty-free

Reasons to buy:

Suitable for sensitive skin

Contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide and Japanese peony extract

Reasons to avoid:

Expensive

Customer reactions: Customers like this best moisturizer for summer. Some like its glowing effect, while others praise it for its hydrating formula.

6. Ponds Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex, Renew & Repair Night Cream

Repair and renew your skin with this best moisturizer for summer. It contains hexyl-retinol to boost collagen production. This product also promises to smoothen the fine lines within 1 week.

Specifications:

Concern: Anti-ageing

Anti-ageing Special feature: Dermatologically-tested

Reasons to buy:

Rich texture

Non-sticky

Fast absorbing

Reasons to avoid:

Some raise concern over its effect on wrinkles.

Customer reactions: Customers praise this best moisturizer for oily skin for its rejuvenation effect and value for money.

7. THE BODY SHOP Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser for Dull & Tired Skin

Include the benefits of vitamin C in your skincare routine with this best moisturizer for summer. This glow-boosting product is perfect for tired and dull skin. Regular use of this moisturizer can reduce dark spots in 8 weeks and strengthen the moisture barrier.

Specifications:

Concern: Pigmentation

Pigmentation Special feature: Cruelty-free

Reasons to buy:

Vegan

Natural

24-hour hydration

Reasons to avoid:

May feel sticky

Customer reactions: Customers like this moisturizer for its effectiveness, lightweight and fragrance. However, some raise concerns over its suitability for sensitive skin.

Best Overall Product:

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator may be the best moisturizer for summer. It is lightweight, oil-free, and has long-lasting hydration with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe bioferment, and vitamins C & E. Moreover, it is suitable for multiple skin types and delivers deep moisture without greasiness.

Best Value for Money:

Ponds Youthful Miracle Hexyl Retinol Complex, Renew & Repair Night Cream offers anti-aging benefits, rich hydration, and fast absorption at an affordable price. It may effectively boost collagen production, smoothen fine lines, and revitalize skin, which makes it a great budget-friendly choice for summer.

How to choose the best moisturizer for summer?

When choosing the best moisturizer for summer, make sure to consider your skin type and needs. Opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic, and oil-free formula to prevent clogged pores and excess shine. Gel-based or water-based moisturizers work best for oily and combination skin, while dry skin benefits from hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera for deep hydration. Look for ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C to control oil and brighten the skin. Always choose fragrance-free and dermatologically tested products if you have sensitive skin to avoid irritation. If you are still not sure how to choose moisturizers, consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

What are the benefits of using the best moisturizer for summer?

1. Prevents dehydration: Hot weather and air conditioning can strip moisture from the skin. A lightweight moisturizer may help retain hydration.

2. Controls excess oil: Using gel-based or oil-free moisturizers may balance sebum production to prevent greasy skin and breakouts.

3. Soothes sun damage: The best moisturizer for summer with ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E can calm sunburned or irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation.

4. Strengthens skin barrier: Moisturizers with ceramides and hyaluronic acid lock in moisture to keep your skin healthy and resilient.

5. Enhances glow: Using moisturizers can make your skin look plump, radiant, fresh and prevent dullness.

Opt the best moisturizer for summer to keep your skin hydrated.

