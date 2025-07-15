8 best moisturizers for glowing skin: Top hydration-boosting picks of July 2025

The best moisturizer for glowing skin can keep your skin hydrated, nourished and soft. Here are the top picks that you can try in July 2025.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

Skipping moisturizers is a big no, even for oily or acne-prone skin. Hydration is the key to healthy, radiant skin, and the right moisturizer does more than just soften. It helps maintain your skin’s barrier, boosts elasticity, and gives that glow we all crave. Dehydrated skin often looks dull, tired, and uneven, while moisturized skin appears plumper, smoother, and naturally luminous. From lightweight gel formulas to deeply nourishing creams, there is a glow-boosting moisturizer for every skin type and concern. The best moisturizer for glowing skin in July 2025 can deliver intense hydration and visible radiance without feeling greasy or heavy.

Best moisturizer for glowing skin: 8 picks for you

Moisturizers are designed to increase the skin’s water content and restore the skin’s innate protective barrier function, according to StatPearls. To keep your skin healthy and prevent transepidermal water loss, check out this list of the best moisturizers for glowing skin.

1. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Combination, Sensitive Skin

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended moisturizer that delivers long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Enriched with niacinamide, panthenol, and vitamin E, the best moisturizer for glowing skin nourishes sensitive skin gently while maintaining a non-greasy, lightweight feel. Moreover, it is ideal for daily use on normal to combination skin.

B0D9LRKLSR

Why choose:

Great for sensitive skin

Fragrance-free

Won’t clog pores

Why avoid:

May feel oily to some

Mixed reviews on texture and scent

Also Read: Sweat-proof moisturizers for dry skin that work wonders in summer heat

2. Minimalist Dehydrated Skin Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5

Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, this oil-free gel moisturizer from Minimalist claims to offer deep hydration without greasiness. The best moisturizer for glowing skin contains 10% vitamin B5, which helps repair a damaged skin barrier, soothes inflammation, and keeps sebum in check. This makes it ideal for those needing hydration minus the shine.

B09Q3MWP2S

Why choose:

Lightweight

Fast-absorbing

Fragrance-free

Barrier-repairing

Why avoid:

Quantity may not justify the price

Some users report oiliness

3. Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer may be the best moisturizer for glowing skin. Packed with three forms of vitamin C and vitamin E, this sorbet-textured face moisturizer reduces dullness, evens skin tone, and delivers a soft glow. Its lightweight, oil-free formula suits most skin types and leaves behind a radiant, dewy finish.

B09FXLGW94

Why choose:

Glow-boosting

Brightens and hydrates

Antioxidant-rich

Why avoid:

May not suit sensitive skin

Some find it overpriced

Also Read: Your ultimate moisturiser guide: Find your perfect match for nourished skin

4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer

This non-sticky, lightweight moisturizer from Dr. Sheth blends ceramides, vitamin C, and ashwagandha. With these ingredients, the best moisturizer for glowing skin may deeply hydrate, strengthen your skin barrier, and fade dark spots. It calms sensitive skin and adds a visible glow, which makes it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin types.

B0B8S79PF7

Why choose:

Calms acne-prone skin

Fragrance-free

Brightens and hydrates

Why avoid:

Mixed opinions on value for money

5. Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Water Gel

Infused with 44% haenam red bean extract and peptides, this Korean water gel moisturizer from Beauty of Joseon hydrates oily and acne-prone skin while reducing sebum. Its fast-absorbing formula leaves skin feeling fresh, elastic, and smooth, which makes it perfect for hot, humid climates.

B0BJPJGG13

Why choose:

Great for oily, sensitive skin

Oil control with a lightweight feel

Why avoid:

Not hydrating enough for very dry skin

6. RENEE Lumi Glow Highlighting Moisturizer

RENEE Lumi Glow Highlighting Moisturizer may be one of the best additions to your skincare routine. This radiance-boosting moisturizer combines 3% niacinamide, 1% hyaluronic acid, and multivitamins to brighten, hydrate, and reduce fine lines. It doubles as a highlighter, giving your skin a dewy glow. This makes it perfect under makeup or on its own.

B0DX79R4R7

Why choose:

Instant glow

Lightweight

Good under makeup

Why avoid:

May not suit sensitive skin

Glow may feel too shiny for some

Also Read: Face cream for dry skin: Laneige moisturizer and its 7 budget-friendly alternatives

7. Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturizer

Formulated for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this oil-free moisturizer from Deconstruct promises to provide 72-hour hydration. It uses 3% NMF complex and panthenol to strengthen the skin barrier, absorbs quickly, and leaves a matte finish. These features make it the best moisturizer for glowing skin.

B09NGMRL51

Why choose:

Non-comedogenic

Fragrance-free

Balances oily skin

Why avoid:

Not rich enough for very dry or flaky skin

8. The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturizer

The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturizer combines hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and multivitamins. This oil-free moisturizer hydrates deeply and supports skin barrier health. Its lightweight formula offers prolonged moisture without shine, which makes it suitable for most skin types.

B0B39MLQYZ

Why choose:

Non-greasy hydration

Barrier support

Ideal for humid weather

Why avoid:

May cause sweating on oily skin

Mixed feedback on glow

Best overall product

Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturizer offers the best overall performance with barrier-repairing ceramides, brightening Vitamin C, and soothing ashwagandha. The best face moisturizer hydrates deeply, suits sensitive and oily skin, and gives a radiant glow without feeling greasy or heavy.

Best value for money

Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturizer delivers excellent hydration, oil control, and skin barrier support at an affordable price. Lightweight, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free, the best moisturizer for glowing skin is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin. This makes it a cost-effective daily face moisturizer with reliable, skin-friendly performance.

Also Read: Buying a moisturizer? Consider these 3 factors to choose a good one!

What are the benefits of using the best moisturizer for glowing skin?

1. Boosts hydration: Using the best moisturizer for dry skin can replenish the skin’s water content and keep it soft, supple and healthy. As per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, using a moisturizer after a shower can prevent water loss.

2. Strengthens the skin barrier: The best face moisturizers for dry skin can repair and protect the skin barrier with the help of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It prevents moisture loss and irritation. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology mentions that ceramides can maintain the water permeability barrier function of the skin.

3. Improves skin texture: Regular use of the best moisturizer for glowing skin may smooth rough patches and flaky areas. This can result in an even skin texture.

4. Enhances skin radiance: Using the best moisturizer for glowing skin can give you a nourished and moisturised skin, which looks radiant and fresh in comparison to dehydrated skin.

5. Prevents premature ageing: Dehydration can make fine lines and wrinkles more visible. The best moisturizers for glowing skin can keep your skin hydrated, plump and reduce the appearance of signs of ageing.

Add the best moisturizer for glowing skin to your skincare routine and keep your skin healthy!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)