8 best moisturisers for soft and supple skin; Our picks for hydration that lasts all day

A moisturiser helps to give you a hydrated and nourished look. Here are our top 8 picks of the best moisturisers for dry skin

The thumb rule for a nourished skin is never skip a moisturiser! And when your skin feels itchy and parched, it screams for hydration! Dry skin isn’t just flaky and itchy, it can be downright uncomfortable. And that is when a hydrating moisturiser comes into the picture. The right moisturiser doesn’t just hydrate; it protects, balances, and brings your natural glow. Whether you’re battling seasonal chills or just need a dose of hydration for your dry skin, the right moisturiser can do wonders and bring back the lost nourishment. {{{htmlData}}}

From a moisturiser infused with hyaluronic acid to the one rich in emollients, the market is flooded with a wide range of moisturises. And that’s what makes the entire task a little hectic. But, fret not, as we have compiled our top 8 picks of the best moisturisers for dry skin for you.

8 best moisturisers for dry skin

Moisturisers give your skin a nourished and hydrated look. Here are top options for you:

The Derma Co 5% Nia-Ceramide Deep Moisturizing Cream

Trust the Derma Co 5% Nia-Ceramide Deep Moisturizing Cream for a deep hydrating and nourishing effect on your skin. It is formulated to strengthen the skin barrier and deeply hydrate dry, flaky skin. Enriched with niacinamide and ceramides, it helps repair skin damage while soothing inflammation. This moisturiser is ideal for daily use, it combats moisture loss, improves skin texture, and works well even under makeup. Free from parabens and fragrance, it’s suitable for sensitive skin types..

Why Choose:



Contains niacinamide and ceramides for barrier repair

Dermatologist-recommended

Great for dry and sensitive skin

Why Avoid:

May feel heavy on oily skin

Slight tingling on first application for some users

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers appreciated that this moisturiser helped reduce dryness and made the skin visibly smoother

Mamaearth Chia Calming Moisturiser is a calming moisturiser that gives your skin a soothing effect with a powerful blend of chia seed oil and ceramides. This lightweight moisturiser provides 24-hour hydration, soothes redness, and enhances skin elasticity. This moisturiser is non-comedogenic, cruelty-free, and is free from toxins, making it a safe option for sensitive and acne-prone skin. This unique blend works especially well in humid climates, ensuring your skin remains plump and hydrated without greasiness.

Why Choose:

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Soothes irritated and sensitive skin

Natural, toxin-free formula

Why Avoid:

Not deeply hydrating for extremely dry skin

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers feel that this moisturiser is great for calming breakout-prone skin. It absorbs fast and feels super light.

Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & vitamin C Moisturizing Cream is a dual-action formula designed to brighten and protect the skin barrier. Ceramides lock in moisture, while vitamin C fights dullness and uneven skin tone. Ideal for dry to combination skin, this moisturiser nourishes deeply without clogging pores. The formula is vegan, free from harmful chemicals, and curated for Indian skin, ensuring hydration plus glow.

Why Choose:

Combines skin-brightening and barrier repair

Specially formulated for Indian skin

Gentle, non-irritating formula

Why Avoid:

Aqualogica Barrier+ Hydra Gel is a gel-based moisturiser infused with 5 ceramides and avocado extract. This cream is designed to hydrate while rebuilding the skin’s natural barrier. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this moisturiser is ideal for oily to combination skin types. It offers long-lasting moisture without stickiness. With clean beauty ingredients, this gel is a great pick for those who want hydration with a refreshing, water-like finish.

Why Choose:

Gel-based; perfect for oily or humid-weather skin

Includes 5 ceramides for barrier support

Why Avoid:

Might not be rich enough for very dry skin

Jar packaging may not appeal to all users

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers love the cooling effect and how this moisturiser hydrates without making the skin oily. It is great for summers.

This Derma Co moisturizser comes with the goodness of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and restore skin balance. It’s crafted to provide intense moisture, making it ideal for extremely dry skin. The formula strengthens the barrier, reduces flakiness, and retains hydration for long hours. This moisturiser is suitable for sensitive skin, is fragrance-free and is dermatologically tested for safety and effectiveness.

Why Choose:

Potent hydration with HA and ceramides

Safe for compromised or sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free

Why Avoid:

Texture may feel slightly greasy on oily skin

Pump packaging may dispense too much product

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers feel that this moisturiser can be a go-to for dry skin days. It is super nourishing and gentle on sensitive skin.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a cult-favourite dermatologist-developed moisturiser featuring 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It restores the protective skin barrier while delivering all-day hydration. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, it’s perfect for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. With MVE technology, it releases moisture gradually, making it one of the best options for intensive hydration without irritation.

Why Choose:

Rich, long-lasting hydration

Suitable for face and body

Developed with dermatologists

Why Avoid:

Thick texture may not suit oily skin

Can feel a bit heavy in hot climates

Customer’s Feedback:

Customers say that this moisturiser hydrates skin really well and does not cause skin irritation.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser

Neutrogena Hydro Boost is a gel-based moisturiser enriched with hyaluronic acid that hydrates dry skin instantly. Its water-gel formula absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. It’s ideal for oily and combination skin, especially during warm or humid weather. Free from oils and alcohols, this dermatologist-recommended moisturiser is great for hydrating the skin while keeping it light, fresh, and breathable.

Why Choose:

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Quick absorption; ideal for layering

Great for oily to combination skin

Why Avoid:

Not sufficient for very dry skin

Contains fragrance, which may irritate sensitive users

Customer’s Feedback:

Customer feels that this cream hydrates instantly and leaves the skin feeling fresh! It works perfectly under sunscreen, too.

Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturiser

Minimalist’s Marula Oil 5% Moisturizer blends marula oil with shea butter and glycerin for deep nourishment. It’s a rich, emollient formula that works best for normal to dry skin types. The non-irritating, fragrance-free blend helps restore skin elasticity and radiance while strengthening the lipid barrier. With no added colours or parabens, it’s a great choice for those seeking clean skincare with rich nourishment.

Why Choose:

Deeply nourishing with marula oil

No added fragrance or irritants

Budget-friendly luxury

Why Avoid:

Not suitable for oily or acne-prone skin

Slightly greasy finish

Customer’s Feedback:

Customer says their skin feels plump and soft using this cream. It is ideal for nighttime use, especially in winters!

Benefits of using a moisturiser for dry skin:

Hydrates and Nourishes: Moisturisers replenish water content in the skin, keeping it soft, supple, and healthy. This is essential for dry skin that often feels tight, flaky, or rough.

Strengthens the Skin Barrier: Dry skin usually has a weak moisture barrier. Moisturisers (especially those with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or glycerin) help repair and protect this barrier, reducing moisture loss and preventing irritation.

Soothes Itching and Irritation: Dry skin often leads to itchiness, redness, and discomfort. A good moisturiser calms inflammation and soothes the skin, making it feel more comfortable.

Improves Skin Texture: Regular use of moisturiser smooths rough patches and flaky areas, resulting in a more even and healthier-looking skin texture.

Prevents Premature Ageing: Dryness can make fine lines and wrinkles more visible. Moisturisers keep the skin plump and hydrated, reducing the appearance of ageing signs.

Protects Against Environmental Damage: Moisturisers act as a protective layer against harsh weather (like cold air or wind), pollution, and other external irritants that can worsen dry skin.

Enhances Skin Radiance: Well-moisturized skin reflects light better and looks more radiant and fresh compared to dull, dehydrated skin.