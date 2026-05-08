8 best dermatologist-recommended moisturisers for combination skin in India (2026)

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All skin types need basic care, including combination skin. This type of skin can be tricky to manage. The T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, and chin, is oily, while the cheeks are usually dry. This can lead to confusion about which skincare products to use and how to keep the skin hydrated without making it shiny.
Combination skin means that different areas of your face have different skin types. The T-zone, which includes your forehead and nose, is usually oilier than your cheeks. This can cause shine, enlarged pores, and occasional breakouts. On the other hand, your cheeks are usually drier. This means you need skincare products that address both issues.
When caring for combination skin, choose ingredients that help balance both oily and dry areas. Here are some good ingredients to look for:
The market has many moisturisers for dry, oily, and acne-prone skin. However, finding one that works for your skin type can be challenging. To help you, we have listed the top 8 moisturisers to try.
If you love glass skin glow, the Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser is an excellent choice for humid weather. Its formula, enriched with rice water and niacinamide, hydrates, brightens, and repairs skin without feeling heavy. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this oil-free moisturiser controls excess oil and prevents pore blockage, helping your skin stay fresh in humid conditions. Its lightweight texture ensures lasting moisture while preventing shine, making it perfect for hot, humid climates. Dermatologically tested and free of harmful chemicals, it’s safe for daily use, balancing moisture while enhancing skin clarity and radiance.
Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its oil-free hydration and the shine it gives. Many find it refreshing, but people with dry skin may not find it as effective in the winter.
The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is ideal as a primer under makeup for oily and combination skin. It combines niacinamide and ceramides to help restore the skin barrier and control oil production, ensuring a smooth, matte base. This dermatologist-developed formula leaves your skin with a soft matte finish and keeps it hydrated throughout the day. Using this moisturiser daily reduces redness, prevents water loss, and creates a perfect foundation for makeup application. It is fragrance- and paraben-free, making it safe for sensitive skin. Regular use can improve skin texture, minimise the appearance of pores, and protect against environmental stressors, helping you achieve healthy, clear, and strong skin.
Customer Feedback: Customers like the matte finish and the light hydration. Some see improvements in skin texture, but a few wish for better moisture in cold weather.
If you have acne-prone combination skin, the Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser offers a unique benefit. Its water-based formula, enriched with wild berries and Alpha Arbutin, provides deep hydration while helping to reduce dark spots and dullness, leaving your skin radiant. The gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue, making it ideal for daily use. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it delivers long-lasting moisture without clogging pores.
Customer Feedback: Customers like its fast-absorbing and hydrating feel, along with the noticeable glow it provides. Some users find that it works well under makeup but need to reapply it for dry patches.
Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates your skin while keeping it light and fresh. It has ceramides and vitamin C to help your skin look healthy, radiant, and brighter. The oil-free gel-cream texture absorbs quickly and won’t leave a greasy feel, making it great for oily and combination skin. Using this cream regularly helps strengthen your skin barrier, reduce dullness, and keep your skin hydrated all day. It is fragrance-free and non-sticky, making it suitable to use under sunscreen or makeup as part of your daily skincare routine.
Customer Feedback: Customers notice better skin glow and improved skin barrier repair. Many appreciate the oil-free feel, but those with dry patches may need to apply an additional cream.
Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturiser is a lightweight, refreshing cream ideal for humid weather, brightening and hydrating your skin. Enriched with papaya extracts and Vitamin C, this gel absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It deeply moisturises, reducing dullness, enhancing brightness, and promoting an even skin tone. Dermatologically tested and vegan-friendly, it suits all skin types, especially normal to oily. Use it daily to keep your skin soft, glowing, and hydrated while helping to combat signs of fatigue.
Customer Feedback: Customers like how quickly it absorbs and how it makes their skin glow. Many find it refreshing, but some people with sensitive skin reported mild irritation.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is a popular gel-cream that delivers strong hydration and makes an excellent base under makeup. Its purified hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, helping skin appear plump and smooth. This oil-free, non-comedogenic formula is suitable for normal to oily skin and layers seamlessly under sunscreen or cosmetics. The lightweight texture offers instant refreshment while maintaining hydration throughout the day. Recommended by dermatologists worldwide, this moisturiser is trusted for achieving healthy, soft, and glowing skin, especially when used as a prep step before makeup.
Customer Feedback: Customers love this product for its deep hydration and smooth texture. Many believe it is worth the price, but some think it runs out too quickly.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a daily moisturiser recommended by dermatologists, specially formulated for acne-prone combination skin. It contains avocado oil and emollients that provide deep hydration and help restore the skin’s protective barrier. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly, locking in moisture for 24 hours. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, it is suitable for both the face and body. Its gentle formula keeps skin soft, healthy, and nourished, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with acne, irritation, or sensitivity.
Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its ability to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin. Some people prefer more advanced formulas that offer brightening or anti-ageing effects.
Bioderma Atoderm Creme is an excellent moisturiser for dry to very dry skin, especially effective in humid weather. Its rich, thick texture delivers prolonged hydration and helps restore the skin’s natural barrier. Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, it effectively calms irritation and alleviates dryness. Suitable for both adults and children, it is developed by dermatologists and also enhances the skin’s resilience against environmental damage. Regular use keeps skin soft, smooth, and well-nourished, making it a dependable choice for those with sensitive, eczema-prone, or very dry skin, particularly in humid climates.
Customer Feedback: Customers find this product effective for very dry skin and skin prone to eczema. However, some say it feels too heavy to wear during the day in hot weather.
Moisturisers are important for keeping your skin healthy. They offer many benefits, making them a key part of your skincare routine. Here are some of the main advantages:
[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]
Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching.
You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture.
It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial.
It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.
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