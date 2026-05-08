8 best dermatologist-recommended moisturisers for combination skin in India (2026)

8 best moisturisers for combination skin: These expert-selected products will help you achieve hydration and balance for your skin type.

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All skin types need basic care, including combination skin. This type of skin can be tricky to manage. The T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, and chin, is oily, while the cheeks are usually dry. This can lead to confusion about which skincare products to use and how to keep the skin hydrated without making it shiny.

How do you know if you have combination skin?

Combination skin means that different areas of your face have different skin types. The T-zone, which includes your forehead and nose, is usually oilier than your cheeks. This can cause shine, enlarged pores, and occasional breakouts. On the other hand, your cheeks are usually drier. This means you need skincare products that address both issues.

What ingredients are best for combination skin?

When caring for combination skin, choose ingredients that help balance both oily and dry areas. Here are some good ingredients to look for:

Niacinamide: It balances oil production and helps strengthen the skin barrier. Hyaluronic acid: Moisturises dry areas without making your skin oily. Green tea extract reduces irritation and helps reduce excess oil. Salicylic acid: Helps prevent breakouts and unclogs pores. Ceramides: Fix and strengthen the skin barrier.

8 moisturisers for combination skin

The market has many moisturisers for dry, oily, and acne-prone skin. However, finding one that works for your skin type can be challenging. To help you, we have listed the top 8 moisturisers to try.

Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser Oily Skin | With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | 24-Hour Hydration

If you love glass skin glow, the Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser is an excellent choice for humid weather. Its formula, enriched with rice water and niacinamide, hydrates, brightens, and repairs skin without feeling heavy. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this oil-free moisturiser controls excess oil and prevents pore blockage, helping your skin stay fresh in humid conditions. Its lightweight texture ensures lasting moisture while preventing shine, making it perfect for hot, humid climates. Dermatologically tested and free of harmful chemicals, it’s safe for daily use, balancing moisture while enhancing skin clarity and radiance.

Reasons to buy

Lightweight, oil-free texture.

Safe for sensitive skin and free from toxins.

Reduces excess oil production.

Reason to avoid

It might not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin.

Improvement in acne scars takes time.

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its oil-free hydration and the shine it gives. Many find it refreshing, but people with dry skin may not find it as effective in the winter.

2. The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser -100 g | For Oily to Acne Prone Skin | 5% Niacinamide, 2% Ceramide

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is ideal as a primer under makeup for oily and combination skin. It combines niacinamide and ceramides to help restore the skin barrier and control oil production, ensuring a smooth, matte base. This dermatologist-developed formula leaves your skin with a soft matte finish and keeps it hydrated throughout the day. Using this moisturiser daily reduces redness, prevents water loss, and creates a perfect foundation for makeup application. It is fragrance- and paraben-free, making it safe for sensitive skin. Regular use can improve skin texture, minimise the appearance of pores, and protect against environmental stressors, helping you achieve healthy, clear, and strong skin.

Reasons to buy

Reduces excess oil and gives a matte finish.

Tested by dermatologists and does not contain fragrance.

Heals and protects the skin with ceramides.

Reason to avoid

Not enough moisture for very dry skin.

It is a bit expensive for the amount you get.

Customer Feedback: Customers like the matte finish and the light hydration. Some see improvements in skin texture, but a few wish for better moisture in cold weather.

3. Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin

If you have acne-prone combination skin, the Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser offers a unique benefit. Its water-based formula, enriched with wild berries and Alpha Arbutin, provides deep hydration while helping to reduce dark spots and dullness, leaving your skin radiant. The gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue, making it ideal for daily use. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it delivers long-lasting moisture without clogging pores.

Reasons to buy

This gel is lightweight and doesn’t feel sticky after applying.

Good for all skin types.

Alpha Arbutin brightens dull skin.

Reason to avoid

It takes time to see results on pigmentation.

It might not give enough moisture for very dry skin.

Fragrance may not work for everyone.

Customer Feedback: Customers like its fast-absorbing and hydrating feel, along with the noticeable glow it provides. Some users find that it works well under makeup but need to reapply it for dry patches.

4. Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturizing Cream |For Dry to Very Dry Skin | Brightens & Strengthens Skin Barrier

Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates your skin while keeping it light and fresh. It has ceramides and vitamin C to help your skin look healthy, radiant, and brighter. The oil-free gel-cream texture absorbs quickly and won’t leave a greasy feel, making it great for oily and combination skin. Using this cream regularly helps strengthen your skin barrier, reduce dullness, and keep your skin hydrated all day. It is fragrance-free and non-sticky, making it suitable to use under sunscreen or makeup as part of your daily skincare routine.

Reasons to buy

It combines ceramides with the benefits of Vitamin C.

This product targets dullness and helps repair the skin barrier.

Lightweight and free of oil.

Reason to avoid

This product is not very hydrating for very dry skin.

The packaging should be easier to use.

Vitamin C may cause a slight tingling sensation.

Customer Feedback: Customers notice better skin glow and improved skin barrier repair. Many appreciate the oil-free feel, but those with dry patches may need to apply an additional cream.

5. Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturiser with Vitamin C & Papaya

Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturiser is a lightweight, refreshing cream ideal for humid weather, brightening and hydrating your skin. Enriched with papaya extracts and Vitamin C, this gel absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It deeply moisturises, reducing dullness, enhancing brightness, and promoting an even skin tone. Dermatologically tested and vegan-friendly, it suits all skin types, especially normal to oily. Use it daily to keep your skin soft, glowing, and hydrated while helping to combat signs of fatigue.

Reasons to buy

This product is vegan and does not harm animals.

Lightweight and refreshing gel.

Vitamin C and papaya help give your skin a natural glow.

Reason to avoid

There isn’t enough moisture for very dry skin.

Glow results may take time to appear.

Vitamin C can irritate sensitive skin.

Customer Feedback: Customers like how quickly it absorbs and how it makes their skin glow. Many find it refreshing, but some people with sensitive skin reported mild irritation.

6. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser 50ml

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is a popular gel-cream that delivers strong hydration and makes an excellent base under makeup. Its purified hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, helping skin appear plump and smooth. This oil-free, non-comedogenic formula is suitable for normal to oily skin and layers seamlessly under sunscreen or cosmetics. The lightweight texture offers instant refreshment while maintaining hydration throughout the day. Recommended by dermatologists worldwide, this moisturiser is trusted for achieving healthy, soft, and glowing skin, especially when used as a prep step before makeup.

Reasons to buy

Super moisturising with hyaluronic acid.

Great for wearing under makeup.

This formula contains no oil and won’t clog your pores.

Reason to avoid

It is on the more expensive side.

Use a small amount often.

This product may not be suitable for very dry skin.

Customer Feedback: Customers love this product for its deep hydration and smooth texture. Many believe it is worth the price, but some think it runs out too quickly.

7. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 100 ml

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a daily moisturiser recommended by dermatologists, specially formulated for acne-prone combination skin. It contains avocado oil and emollients that provide deep hydration and help restore the skin’s protective barrier. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly, locking in moisture for 24 hours. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, it is suitable for both the face and body. Its gentle formula keeps skin soft, healthy, and nourished, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with acne, irritation, or sensitivity.

Reasons to buy

Gentle and fragrance-free, this product is safe for sensitive skin.

This product is safe to use on both your face and body.

It provides hydration for 24 hours.

Reason to avoid

The texture may feel a bit sticky at first.

The packaging is difficult to carry while travelling.

Simple formula without extra ingredients.

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate its ability to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin. Some people prefer more advanced formulas that offer brightening or anti-ageing effects.

8. Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing – Moisturiser

Bioderma Atoderm Creme is an excellent moisturiser for dry to very dry skin, especially effective in humid weather. Its rich, thick texture delivers prolonged hydration and helps restore the skin’s natural barrier. Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, it effectively calms irritation and alleviates dryness. Suitable for both adults and children, it is developed by dermatologists and also enhances the skin’s resilience against environmental damage. Regular use keeps skin soft, smooth, and well-nourished, making it a dependable choice for those with sensitive, eczema-prone, or very dry skin, particularly in humid climates.

Reasons to buy

Intense hydration for dry and very dry skin.

This is okay for everyone in the family.

Safe for sensitive skin and hypoallergenic.

Reason to avoid

A thick texture can feel heavy on oily skin.

This product is not suitable for hot and humid tropical climates.

This cream is more expensive than regular creams.

Customer Feedback: Customers find this product effective for very dry skin and skin prone to eczema. However, some say it feels too heavy to wear during the day in hot weather.

Benefits of moisturisers

Moisturisers are important for keeping your skin healthy. They offer many benefits, making them a key part of your skincare routine. Here are some of the main advantages:

Stay hydrated and prevent dryness: Moisturisers help retain moisture and reduce water loss. They add water to the outer layer of the skin, creating a barrier that retains that moisture. Improving skin barrier function: They help restore and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. This reduces sensitivity and protects against environmental irritants. Anti-ageing effects: Drinking enough water keeps your skin hydrated. This helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, making your skin look firmer and younger. Acne support: Moisturising your skin helps reduce excess oil, which can happen when skin is dry. This can reduce the risk of clogged pores and breakouts, especially when using oil-free products. It prepares your skin for other products: Applying moisturiser after using serums helps retain the active ingredients. It also creates a smooth surface for putting on sunscreen. Calms sensitive skin: Formulas with gentle ingredients, such as ceramides and soothing botanical extracts, help reduce redness, irritation, and itchiness.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]