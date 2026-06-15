Lightweight gel sunscreens are best to beat heat and humidity: 6 picks that won’t feel sticky

Gel sunscreens may be better than cream-based sunscreens in hot, humid weather, protecting your skin from UV rays while keeping it hydrated.

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Sunscreens protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and other skin damage. A good gel sunscreen not only prevents tanning but also lowers the risk of skin cancer and pigmentation problems. You should apply gel sunscreen whether you are going to work, travelling, or staying at home, as it helps keep your skin healthy and glowing. Gel sunscreens come in different Sun Protection Factor (SPF) levels suitable for various skin types. They are lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to apply. Choosing the right gel sunscreen gives you full sun protection while keeping your skin nourished, hydrated, and safe all day. {{{htmlData}}}

What is a gel sunscreen?

A gel sunscreen for your face is a lightweight formula made with water or silicone. It offers broad protection from UV rays without feeling as heavy as a cream.

Benefits of gel sunscreens

The product quickly absorbs into the skin.

It feels lightweight and allows for airflow.

They feel more comfortable when it’s time to reapply.

This product works well as an SPF 50 sunscreen in humid weather. It provides good protection while also feeling comfortable to wear. Using a gel texture makes it easy to apply daily, especially if you usually skip sunscreen because it feels sticky, shiny, or heavy.

6 lightweight gel sunscreens for humid weather

We have curated a list of gel sunscreens that are perfect for humid summer weather.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

This sunscreen is an aqua-gel that keeps your skin hydrated and protects against UV rays. Gels made with hyaluronic acid are great for humid weather, when your skin feels dehydrated rather than dry. Key ingredients are 1% hyaluronic acid and UV filters.

Benefits

It hydrates your skin without feeling heavy.

The gel has a non-sticky texture.

This product is suitable for combination skin.

Best for: People with dehydrated skin that feels tight or bounces back.

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects against UVA and UVB rays. Tested and certified for safe, glowing skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula quickly absorbs, leaves no white cast, and suits all skin types by providing hydration and environmental protection. Use daily for a glowing, even complexion with reliable sun protection. It contains key ingredients such as Vitamin C and turmeric to brighten dull skin and reduce tanning.

Benefits

SPF 50 and PA+++ for strong sun protection.

Vitamin C helps brighten your skin and give it a glow.

Lightweight, absorbs quickly, and is non-sticky.

For both men and women.

Best for: Light texture and fast absorption give an “instant glow” after application.

3. Dermatouch Multivitamin SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen Gel

This sunscreen gel with SPF 50 provides UV protection and helps protect against pollution-related damage. It contains multivitamins, which are especially beneficial in Indian cities where both UV exposure and pollution are high. Key ingredients are vitamin C derivatives, vitamin E and niacinamide.

Benefits

Offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

Protects against damage from free radicals with antioxidant support.

It has a lightweight finish and does not feel sticky.

Good for humid climates.

Best for: People with dull skin who want extra environmental protection.

4. Dermatics Faceguard Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 30

Silicone-based gel sunscreens are popular for their smooth, matte finish. People with certain skin types like these sunscreens because they provide a nice base. Key ingredients are silicone elastomers and UV filters.

Benefits

Soft-focus with a smooth finish.

Softens rough surfaces.

Feels comfortable when wearing makeup.

Good for everyday indoor use or moderate exposure.

Best for: People with very dry skin may prefer products that feel soft and smooth, such as primers.

5. Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen for SPF 50 Gel

This sunscreen has an SPF of 50. It controls shine and protects against strong sun exposure. It is designed for the hot summer in India and outdoor use. Key ingredients are photostable UV filters and oil-balancing agents.

Benefits

Strong sun protection.

Lightweight gel texture.

Reduces greasy residue.

Safe for extended sun exposure.

Best for: Avoid strong sunlight or outdoor conditions.

6. Arata Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50

This gel sunscreen is designed to provide lightweight protection and comfort for everyday use. Key ingredients are UV filters and botanical extracts.

Benefits

Lightweight gel texture.

Non-greasy finish.

Good for humid weather.

Easy to use every day.

Best for: Combination skin that needs light, breathable textures.

How to use sunscreen?

When choosing a sunscreen, consider how it feels on your skin. Some sunscreens can make your skin look shiny or feel uncomfortable, so it’s best to avoid them. Gel sunscreens are a good option because they offer high SPF protection, feel lightweight, are suitable for Indian weather, and are more comfortable to reapply.

How you put on your sunscreen affects how well it protects you:

The two-finger rule: Put two full strips of sunscreen on your index and middle fingers. This gives you enough sunscreen to cover your whole face. Apply on clean skin: Apply this product after your moisturiser and before your makeup. Reapply every 2–3 hours: Crucial in India due to heat, humidity, sweating, and oil production. Stick to a simple daily routine: Use a cleanser, apply a lightweight moisturiser, and put on a gel sunscreen. Remember to reapply the sunscreen every 2–3 hours.

Apply sunscreen with SPF 50 every day. This simple step helps prevent tanning, skin darkening, and sun damage in the long run.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]