Lightweight gel sunscreens are best to beat heat and humidity: 6 picks that won’t feel sticky

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Sunscreens protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and other skin damage. A good gel sunscreen not only prevents tanning but also lowers the risk of skin cancer and pigmentation problems. You should apply gel sunscreen whether you are going to work, travelling, or staying at home, as it helps keep your skin healthy and glowing. Gel sunscreens come in different Sun Protection Factor (SPF) levels suitable for various skin types. They are lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to apply. Choosing the right gel sunscreen gives you full sun protection while keeping your skin nourished, hydrated, and safe all day.
A gel sunscreen for your face is a lightweight formula made with water or silicone. It offers broad protection from UV rays without feeling as heavy as a cream.
This product works well as an SPF 50 sunscreen in humid weather. It provides good protection while also feeling comfortable to wear. Using a gel texture makes it easy to apply daily, especially if you usually skip sunscreen because it feels sticky, shiny, or heavy.
We have curated a list of gel sunscreens that are perfect for humid summer weather.
This sunscreen is an aqua-gel that keeps your skin hydrated and protects against UV rays. Gels made with hyaluronic acid are great for humid weather, when your skin feels dehydrated rather than dry. Key ingredients are 1% hyaluronic acid and UV filters.
Benefits
Best for: People with dehydrated skin that feels tight or bounces back.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects against UVA and UVB rays. Tested and certified for safe, glowing skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula quickly absorbs, leaves no white cast, and suits all skin types by providing hydration and environmental protection. Use daily for a glowing, even complexion with reliable sun protection. It contains key ingredients such as Vitamin C and turmeric to brighten dull skin and reduce tanning.
Benefits
Best for: Light texture and fast absorption give an “instant glow” after application.
This sunscreen gel with SPF 50 provides UV protection and helps protect against pollution-related damage. It contains multivitamins, which are especially beneficial in Indian cities where both UV exposure and pollution are high. Key ingredients are vitamin C derivatives, vitamin E and niacinamide.
Benefits
Best for: People with dull skin who want extra environmental protection.
Silicone-based gel sunscreens are popular for their smooth, matte finish. People with certain skin types like these sunscreens because they provide a nice base. Key ingredients are silicone elastomers and UV filters.
Benefits
Best for: People with very dry skin may prefer products that feel soft and smooth, such as primers.
This sunscreen has an SPF of 50. It controls shine and protects against strong sun exposure. It is designed for the hot summer in India and outdoor use. Key ingredients are photostable UV filters and oil-balancing agents.
Benefits
Best for: Avoid strong sunlight or outdoor conditions.
This gel sunscreen is designed to provide lightweight protection and comfort for everyday use. Key ingredients are UV filters and botanical extracts.
Benefits
Best for: Combination skin that needs light, breathable textures.
When choosing a sunscreen, consider how it feels on your skin. Some sunscreens can make your skin look shiny or feel uncomfortable, so it’s best to avoid them. Gel sunscreens are a good option because they offer high SPF protection, feel lightweight, are suitable for Indian weather, and are more comfortable to reapply.
How you put on your sunscreen affects how well it protects you:
Apply sunscreen with SPF 50 every day. This simple step helps prevent tanning, skin darkening, and sun damage in the long run.
[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]
Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin.
Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions.
Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.
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