10 best Korean serums that can get you glass skin

Try the Korean skincare regimen to get glass-like skin. Check out this list of the best Korean serums for skin.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Be it the promise of glass skin, or their double cleansing action, the Korean skincare routine has completely transformed the beauty industry. These products work nothing less than magic. One such K-beauty product that became popular in the Indian beauty industry for its transforming benefits of Korean serums. They offer an extra dose of hydration and nourishment to your skin. Packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, snail mucin, aloe vera, ginseng, niacinamide and more, these products help smoothen your skin and improve its overall health and appearance. Regular use of these products may help reduce the appearance of large pores, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin. So, we have curated a list of the best Korean serums for skin to help you get glass-like skin.

10 best Korean serums for clear and glowing skin

Check out the best Korean serums handpicked specially for you!

1. QUENCH Korean Serum for Pigmentation and Dark Spots

This Korean serum has a bouncy, silky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. It contains pomegranates, which are a great source of vitamin C and other antioxidants. It improves skin luminosity and has excellent anti-ageing properties. This serum’s beta-hydroxybutyrate helps to improve skin firmness and minimise fine wrinkles. Additionally, ingredients like allantoin and arginine tighten and improve the texture of the skin. It smoothens the skin, enhances skin texture, and protects it from oxidative damage caused by the sun and other environmental factors.

B098C4Q1QY

2. The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum

Enhance your skin health by using this face serum from The Face Shop. Formulated with pomegranate extract, marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, panthenol and olive oil ester, this product may help brighten the skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent ageing. It may even help strengthen the resilience of your skin, boost hydration and keep your skin moisturised. This highly concentrated serum may help rejuvenate your skin and make it feel refreshed.

B0CZ8VTVHW

3. COSRX Snail Mucin Hydrating Korean Serum

COSRX serum contains 96 percent skin-friendly snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damaged skin, enhancing skin elasticity, and maintaining moisture levels throughout the day. It only has components that are necessary to nourish, heal, and rejuvenate the skin. Your skin will glow with consistent usage of snail mucin, which may treat everything from dry spots to acne breakouts and help reduce hyperpigmentation.

B00PBX3L7K

4. LISEN Hyaluronic Acid Face Ampoule Serum

LISEN Hyaluronic Acid Face Ampoule Serum might be a good addition to your skincare routine. This super hydrating and moisturising serum is powered with three different molecular weights to protect your skin against premature ageing. Regular use of this product may keep your skin plumped, dewy and hydrated. Packed with the goodness of chia seeds, sodium hyaluronate and centella asiatica extract, this serum is free from mineral oil and paraben.

B09RN1VB88

5. PILGRIM Korean Serum

This serum absorbs quickly from the skin, providing instant brightness. Its special combination of blueberries, vitamin C, and alpha arbutin helps to maintain a balanced skin tone. Alpha Arbutin is a ground-breaking substance that brightens hyperpigmented areas, minimises the look of black spots, and smoothens the skin. The powerful antioxidant vitamin C fights free radicals that cause harm. The skin’s natural defence barrier is strengthened and ageing is prevented by the nutrients that blueberry extracts provide to the skin.

B096XYRM5X

6. Anua Peach Serum

This serum is well-known for its clean formulas. It is formulated with with niacinamide, which can help tackle hyperpigmentation, dark spots and uneven skin tone. This product is specially crafted to reveal the natural radiance of your skin, leaving it supple and revitalised. It may even help target and reduce melanin production, promoting a more uniform skin tone.

B0BT7KY271

7. Yu Bu Glass Skin Korean Serum

This serum is designed to provide the best snail mucin essence experience possible, assisting in the hydration and retention of moisture. It provides long-lasting hydration and radiance to your skin. Yu Bu glass skin essence serum is a rich blend of famous Korean beauty components such as snail mucus, Korean ginseng, and hyaluronic acid, providing you with a true Korean beauty experience each time you use it.

B0B3PBGG8K

Also Read: 10 best kojic acid serum for face to treat hyperpigmentation

8. Chicnutrix Outshine Korean Glass Skin Serum

Chicnutrix Outshine Korean serum contains glutathione, vitamin C, niacinamide, arbutin, and triple hyaluronic acid for Korean glass skin. Glutathione fights free radicals, strengthens antioxidant defences, and makes your skin glow. In addition to providing smooth texture and fighting free radicals, niacinamide fortifies the skin’s barrier. Ascorbyl Glucoside, the most stable derivative of Vitamin C, softly evens up skin tone by reducing unevenness. Finally, arbutin balances out skin tone, giving it a more radiant, healthy appearance.

B0BMLPDKR7

9. Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum is made using propolis and niacinamide to manage sebum production, treat enlarged pores and ensure that your skin remains hydrated. Consistent use of this product may soothe your skin, boost hydration and fight acne without leaving any sticky feel on the skin. The brand also claims that this cruelty-free and fragrance-free product may help maintain the skin tone and reduce skin troubles.

B086VKZZZY

10. Numbzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum

Numbzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum is packed with bifida and galactomyces, which may help improve the appearance of the pores. Regular use of this serum may even help improve skin texture and elasticity. The presence of niacinamide and adenosine in this serum may help rejuvenate your skin and offer long-lasting results. It also contains panthenol, which may soothe and moisturise your skin. Regular use of this serum may help improve the softness and suppleness of the skin.

B0915K6WD3

How to choose the best Korean skin serums?

Here is a guide to help you choose the right Korean serum for your skin:

Understand your skin type and concerns as every skin type is unique and needs different formulations for results. If you have oily skin, opt for serums that contain salicylic acid and retinol. In the case of dry skin, opt for serums that contain hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

and concerns as every skin type is unique and needs different formulations for results. If you have oily skin, opt for serums that contain salicylic acid and retinol. In the case of dry skin, opt for serums that contain hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Check the ingredients of the product and choose the one that is enriched with niacinamide, white lupin seed, squalene, green tea, tea tree and more. These ingredients suit all skin types.

of the product and choose the one that is enriched with niacinamide, white lupin seed, squalene, green tea, tea tree and more. These ingredients suit all skin types. Make sure to check the additional ingredients of the product and ensure that it contains anti-ageing properties, hydrating properties, nourishing elements and moisturising properties.

properties, properties, nourishing elements and moisturising properties. Consider the formulations of the product and ensure that the product is vegan and cruelty-free. Choose a serum that is lightweight, smooth and has an easy-to-glide texture.

of the product and ensure that the product is vegan and cruelty-free. Choose a serum that is lightweight, smooth and has an easy-to-glide texture. Avoid using products that contain harmful chemicals like sulfate, paraben, artificial fragrances and more. These ingredients can make your skin dry and unhealthy.

like sulfate, paraben, artificial fragrances and more. These ingredients can make your skin dry and unhealthy. Research the products and take recommendations from your dermatologists as they can guide you better.

What are the benefits of using Korean skin serums?

The best Korean skin serums are formulated using ingredients that are researched and clinically tested. They are packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera, centella asiatica and more. These ingredients can help improve your overall skin health.

and more. These ingredients can help improve your overall skin health. These products offer targeted solutions . Whether you are dealing with dry skin or ageing, these products may address your specific concerns.

. Whether you are dealing with dry skin or ageing, these products may address your specific concerns. Most of these serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing . The thinner consistency of these serums allows them to penetrate deeper into the skin without leaving any greasy residue.

. The thinner consistency of these serums allows them to penetrate deeper into the skin without leaving any greasy residue. These products are formulated to provide long-lasting hydration and moisturisation . It can help prevent dryness, and flakiness and make your skin supple.

. It can help prevent dryness, and flakiness and make your skin supple. Most of these products are made without any chemicals, which makes them safe to use. They won’t clog pores or cause any irritation on the skin.

Also Read: Best 24K gold serum for face: 6 top choices for a golden glow

How to use Korean face serum to get clear skin?

Step 1: Wash your face with a face wash. A cleansing balm or scrub can be used to exfoliate deeply and allow the next skincare product to penetrate more quickly.

Wash your face with a face wash. A cleansing balm or scrub can be used to exfoliate deeply and allow the next skincare product to penetrate more quickly. Step 2: Apply toner and wait for it to soak.

Apply toner and wait for it to soak. Step 3: Fill your serum dropper halfway and carefully apply it to your entire face. Depending on the serum’s concentration levels, gradually raise the proportion.

Fill your serum dropper halfway and carefully apply it to your entire face. Depending on the serum’s concentration levels, gradually raise the proportion. Step 4: Massage your face with your fingertips and palms, allowing the skin serum to absorb. Before using a new serum on your face, do not forget to perform a patch test.

Massage your face with your fingertips and palms, allowing the skin serum to absorb. Before using a new serum on your face, do not forget to perform a patch test. Step 5: Follow up with a moisturiser.

Also Read: Try ‘Slugging’, the newfound secret to get glass skin

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is Korean serum good for Indian skin?

Skincare can be greatly affected by India’s humidity, pollution, and UV radiation levels. Some Korean skincare products might feel heavy on the skin, causing a greasy or uncomfortable sensation. It is critical to select lightweight, non-comedogenic goods appropriate for Indian climatic conditions.

2. Which ingredient to look for in Korean serum to get glass skin?

Look for chamomile, hyaluronic acid, and a pH-balancing solution to calm acne-prone skin. When selecting a serum, look for a product that contains no toxins or alcohol and does not irritate your skin. Alcohol-based products can cause dryness and inflammation in your skin.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)