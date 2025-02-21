6 easy homemade night cream recipes for clear skin

Are you looking for effective ways to get a radiant glow? Try out these homemade night cream recipes that will give you a natural glow.

We all dream of getting glowing and glass-like skin just like our favourite celebrities. While there are endless chemical formula-based creams available on the market, making your skin prone to harsh additives that may irritate your skin. However, making homemade night cream can give you a radiant look. Packed with natural ingredients, these DIY recipes are gentle, effective, and tailored to your specific skin needs. From hydrating dry skin to reducing wrinkles and fine lines, there’s a homemade night cream for everyone. Say goodbye to dull, tired-looking skin and hello to a naturally clear and radiant appearance!

What is homemade night cream?

A homemade night cream is a skincare product that you make yourself using natural ingredients. “Compared to market night creams, which may contain synthetic chemicals and preservatives, homemade ones emphasise natural ingredients such as oils, butter, and extracts,” says dermatologist Dr DM Mahajan. Plus, they may treat a variety of skin issues, including dryness, ageing signs, and dullness.

6 best homemade night cream recipes

Here are some easy and effective homemade night cream recipes to give a natural radiant glow.

1. Aloe vera night cream

Aloe vera helps treat pimples as well as acne. It also has anti-ageing and moisturising properties, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. The amino acids included in aloe vera soften challenging skin cells and enhance texture. Lavender oil boosts collagen production, as per a study published in the journal BMC, while primrose oil enhances skin hydration, elasticity, firmness, and smoothness.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera extract

1 teaspoon of lavender oil

1 teaspoon of primrose oil

Method:

Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the plant and combine it with lavender oil.

Add a teaspoon of primrose oil and mix.

Apply it to the skin.

Store the cream in a jar and use it daily.

2. Green tea night cream

Green tea has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that shield your skin from damaging UV radiation and decrease photoageing, as found in a study published in the journal Anti-inflammatory and Anti-allergy Agents Medical. Aloe vera hydrates the skin and provides anti-ageing properties.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of green tea extract

1 tablespoon of almond oil

1 tablespoon of rose water

1 teaspoon of essential oil (jojoba, lavender)

1 tablespoon of aloe vera juice

1 tablespoon of beeswax

Method:

In a double boiler, combine beeswax and almond oil. Bring to a boil.

Heat till it melts completely.

Remove the mixture from the stove and stir in the aloe vera.

Combine green tea extract, essential oil, and rose water.

Apply to your skin and keep it in a jar.

3. Ghee and honey night cream

Ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K which deeply moisturises and conditions the skin, as per a study published in the journal Cureus. It also helps to improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. On the other hand, honey keeps your skin hydrated and plump.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of ghee

1 tablespoon of raw honey

Method:

Gently melt the ghee in a double boiler or microwave (short bursts).

Combine the melted ghee and honey in a clean jar.

Mix well until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Apply to your face and neck before bed.

4. Avocado night cream

Avocado helps to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It also contains essential vitamins that deeply moisturise and nourish the skin, as per a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. On the other hand, almond oil is easily absorbed by the skin and helps to improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles, as per a study published by Wiley, making it the perfect anti-ageing cream.

Ingredients:

¼ ripe avocado

1 tablespoon of almond oil

1 teaspoon of shea butter

Method:

Mash the avocado until smooth.

Melt the shea butter in a double boiler or microwave (short bursts).

Combine the mashed avocado, almond oil, and melted shea butter in a clean jar.

Mix well until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Apply to your face before bed.

5. Milk night cream

Milk cream cleanses, moisturises, and soothes the skin. It includes lactic acid, which decreases fine lines and wrinkles while tightening and smoothing your skin, as per a study published in the journal Molecules. Rosewater tones your skin, and olive oil and glycerin moisturise it.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of milk cream

1 teaspoon of rose water

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of glycerine

Method:

Blend or whip all of the ingredients until they form a smooth, lump-free mixture.

Put the cream in a jar and apply it to your freshly cleaned face and neck.

6. Olive oil night cream

Olive oil is an essential component in this homemade night cream. It contributes to the skin’s moisture retention. Another active component is coconut oil, which hydrates and moisturises the skin.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of beeswax

Method:

In a saucepan, combine olive oil, coconut oil, and beeswax over low heat until the mixture melts.

Allow the cream to cool before storing it in a jar in the refrigerator. You can use this for one month.

Note: Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any DIY homemade night cream to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately. Also, always consult your doctor before using these homemade night cream recipes in your daily skincare routine.